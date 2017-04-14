Walkoff win for Trojans

By Josh Brown

TROY — Hallie Snyder’s week began with her leaving a game injured.

She ended it in walkoff fashion.

The Trojan junior hit a game-winning RBI single with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, completing the Trojans’ second come-from-behind effort on the day and giving the Troy softball team an exciting 4-3 walkoff victory over the visiting Xenia Buccaneers in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play Friday at Market Street Field.

“I feel great,” Snyder said. “(I just thought) that I needed to stay calm and make sure that I make contact. Really, I just feel good to be back. I hate being hurt.”

Snyder left the Trojans’ game on Monday at Sidney in the second inning, and while coach Scott Beeler was trying to avoid using her on the mound Wednesday, she pitched 1 2-3 scoreless innings of cleanup duty in a blowout loss to undefeated Miamisburg that day.

She got the start on the mound Friday, though, scattering six hits in eight innings of work, striking out three, walking three and giving up three runs, two earned, to get her fourth win of the season.

“Hallie’s getting stronger as she’s going,” Beeler said. “She’s using her legs more, starting to drive more with her legs and getting more on her pitches. She’s a junior that we can count on when we need her. We got a great game out of her today, and she stepped up when we needed her.”

The Trojans (5-5, 3-3 GWOC American North Division) needed her the most in extra innings.

After Xenia (6-7, 2-3 GWOC American South) had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth on a two-out RBI double by Sage Turner, Lauryn Rutan — who had hit a game-tying two-run double in the third inning that made it 2-2 at that time — led off the inning by nearly tying the game herself, ripping a double off the fence in left-center to start things off. After Xenia third baseman Sydney Smith made an outstanding catch on a line drive for the first out, Madison Potts drew a walk and Molly Miller followed by ripping a game-tying RBI single to left to make it 3-3 and putting runners on second and third after the throw home.

To that point in the game, Troy’s No. 4 through 8 hitters were a combined 0 for 16 on the day.

“We were hitting the ball, but hitting it right at them,” Beeler said. “But the girls hung tough. This was the second time we’ve gone extra innings, and we’ve won them both. I have confidence in all of these girls that they can hit. Maybe some girls had an off night, but when we needed them to come through, they did.”

Miller’s game-tying hit brought up Snyder, who began the day being hit for and didn’t have an at-bat until the seventh inning. She put an abrupt end to the game, though, lacing a line-drive single to left to score pinch runner Madelyn Lavender and give Troy the win.

“I was just glad everyone didn’t give up, that we came back,” Snyder said. “We started off really rough, and we’ve been struggling with hitting. I’m glad we never gave up.”

Leadoff hitter Josie Rohlfs had four of Troy’s 10 hits in the game, going 4 for 4 with a stolen base and a run scored, No. 9 hitter Megan Malott was 2 for 3 with a stolen base and a run and Rutan finished 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run.

The Bucs took the lead in the top of the third inning. Morgan Huffman hit a one-out triple, then Smith hit a two-out RBI single and eventually scored herself on an errant pickoff throw to make it a 2-0 game.

But Troy answered in the bottom of the inning, with Malott and Rohlfs hitting back-to-back one-out bunt singles to start the rally. With two outs and runners on second and third, Rutan blooped a two-run single to center field, tying the score and setting the table for the drama at the game’s end.

“I’m proud of the girls, that they didn’t give up,” Beeler said. “They’re starting to come around. They’re hanging tough and believing in each other, and that’s all I can ask for as a coach.”

The Trojans will finish the week with three games at Duke Park Saturday, facing River Valley, Milton-Union and Northwestern in a tournament.

“Going into league play against Butler next week, we need this momentum,” Beeler said. “If we can get three wins tomorrow on top of this, that picks us right up and gets us going for the rest of the season. But we’ve got to play our best ball to be able to do that.”

