Troy girls 3rd, boys 5th at Miamisburg Invitational: Thursday sports roundup

MIAMISBURG — As area track and field teams prepare for next week’s Miami County Championships, the Troy Trojans went to their second of three meets in a five-day span, competing at the Miamisburg Invitational Thursday night.

The Troy girls finished third with 98 points behind Northmont (155.75) and host Miamisburg (138.25), while the boys were fifth with 64 points behind champion Miamisburg (174).

For the girls, Ashley Barr picked up the only win in the 200 (26.85 seconds) and Celina Courts was third (27.19 seconds), with Barr also taking third in the 100 (12.89 seconds). Caitlyn Cusick was second in the 300 hurdles (49.84 seconds), Christine Moser was second in the pole vault (9-0), Dasia Cole was second in the high jump (5-0), Kylee Brooks was second in the shot put (32-8.5) and third in the discus (88-4), Hannah Simister was third in the shot put (32-8) and Annah Stanley was third in the long jump (14-11).

For the boys, Travis Hall won the shot put (55-0.5), Kameron Block won the discus (133-9), Nick Mittelstadt was second in the high jump (6-0), Jayden Culp-Bishop was third in the 100 (11.41 seconds) and 200 (22.89 seconds) and Zach Boyer was third in the 110 hurdles (14.98 seconds).

After also competing in a quad two days prior at Milton-Union, the Trojans will compete again at the Butler Invitational on Saturday before traveling to Piqua for the Miami County Championships on April 18.

Graham

Invitational

ST. PARIS — The Miami East boys track and field team won the Graham Invitational Thursday night in St. Paris, while the Viking girls finished third.

The boys finished with 111 points.

Winning for East were Blaine Brokschmidt in the pole vault (12-6) the 4×100 relay (45.47 seconds) and the 4×800 relay (8:35.67). Taking second were Bryce Redick (800, 2:07.65), Kaleb Nichols (pole vault, 12-0) and the 4×400 relay (3:43.99). Finishing third were Justin Brown in the 100 (11.69 seconds) and high jump (5-10) and Colton Kowalak in the discus (120-0).

Tecumseh won the girls competition with 154 points. West Liberty-Salem had 96 and Miami East and Springfield Shawnee both had 90.

Winning for East were Marie Ewing (800, 2:28.25), Emma Linn (discus, 96-8;), the 4×400 relay (Hawkins, Ondera, Monnin, Ewing, 4:17.30) and the 4×800 relay (Yingst, Savini, Monnin, Ewing, 10:12.47). Finishing third were Gabrielle Hawkins in the 200 (27.05 seconds) and 400 (1:00.86), Rachel Ondera (discus, 94-11) and the 4×200 relay (Wesco, Bourelle, Miller, Monnin, 1:55.91).

Fred Durkle

Invitational

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Covington boys finished third at the Fred Durke Invitational Thursday, while the Covington girls finished second.

Twin Valley South won the boys with 112 points and Brookville was second with 97.5, while Covington had 86.

Cade Harshbarger swept the 110 hurdles (15.86 seconds) and 300 hurdles (41.79 seconds) to lead Covington. Also winning were the 4×100 relay (Alex Shaffer, Ethan Herron, Jett Murphy, Cade Harshbarger, 45.76 seconds) and the 4×400 relay (Zane Barnes, Gray Harshbarger, Jayce Pond, Nathan Lyle, 3:34.82). Finishing second were Barnes (400, 53.13 seconds), Zach Parrett (high jump, 6-0) and Murphy (pole vault, 14-0). Taking third were the 4×200 relay (Pond, Gray Harshbarger, Chad Yohey, Andrew Cates, 1:36.02) and the 4×800 relay (Lyle, Cates, Dylan Kelly, Adam Lefeld, 9:01).

Bethel’s boys were 14th with 15 points, with Korry Hamlin doing all of the scoring. He won the 1,600 (4:37.6) and was fourth in the 800 (2:06.5).

Twin Valley South won the girls with 136.5 points, while Covington was second with 122.5 points.

Winning for the girls were Rayna Horner (400, 58.98 seconds), Lauren Christian (discus, 115-8) and the 4×400 relay (Horner, Morgan Lowe, Paige Boehringer, Breanna Kimmel, 4:11.70). Finishing second were Breanna Kimmel in the 100 (13 seconds) and 200 (26.73 seconds), Anna Dunn (1,600, 5:24.20), Natalie Snyder (100 hurdles, 16.74 seconds), Morgan Kimmel (3o0 hurdles, 52.59 seconds), Christian (shot put, 37-10.5) and the 4×800 relay (Dunn, Kelsey Dysinger, Ashlyn Plessinger, Boehringer, 10:18.2). Taking third were Dunn (800, 2:34.69) and Danielle Alexander (3,200, 12:57.79).

Bethel’s girls were 13th with 14.5 points, led by Brielle Gatrell, who was third in the high jump (4-10).

* Tennis

Troy 5,

Xenia 0

XENIA — The Troy tennis team ran its winning streak to eight games Thursday, blanking Xenia 5-0 to improve to 8-1 and 4-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

At first singles, Shane Essick won 6-1, 6-2. At second singles, Elijah Sadler won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Andrew Magoteaux won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Jack Johnston and Nick Prus won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Nathan Kleptz and Anoop Patel won 6-1, 6-0.

Troy hosts Lima Shawnee Monday.

Tippecanoe 4,

West Carrollton 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team bounced back from a loss to Milton-Union, defeating West Carrollton 4-1 Thursday to improve to 4-4 and 3-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

At second singles, Evan Hill won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Arthur Jones won 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Noah Blake and Ian Stewart won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Christian Blake and Levi Berning won 6-0, 6-0.

At first singles, Colin Achterberg lost 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

Tippecanoe travels to Xenia Monday.

* Baseball

Tippecanoe 16,

Eaton 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe sophomore Ian Yunker got all the run support he needed in the first inning as the Red Devil baseball team (8-3) scored 12 runs in a 16-0 blowout Thursday in non-league play.

Yunker pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking two in the five-inning game.

“He pitched real well,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “He’s done a nice job for us in his two starts. He’s definitely throwing well for a sophomore.”

The offense helped to take the edge off, too.

Clay Barhorst was 2 for 2 with a double and Cade Rogers was 2 for 3, the only two Devils with multiple hits in the game — but five different hitters had two or more RBIs. Cole Barhorst led the way with three RBIs, Bradley Calhoun, Justyn Eichbaum, Austin Subler and Seth Clayton each had two RBIs and Zach Losey hit a double.

Other scores: Legacy Christian 4, Troy Christian 3. Piqua 3, Beavercreek 2, 8 innings.

* Softball

Tippecanoe 7,

Eaton 6

TIPP CITY — Hailee Varvel hit a walkoff RBI triple Thursday night, giving the Tippecanoe softball team (7-6) a thrilling 7-6 victory over Eaton for the team’s fifth straight win.

Varvel had a triple and two RBIs to lead the Red Devils, with Kaity Stocker, Maddie Gibler, Ashley Shepherd and Kayla Runyon each driving in a run. Runyon also got the win on the mound.

Bethel 9,

Miami East 7

CASSTOWN — Still searching for its first win, Miami East held a one-run lead going into the seventh inning Thursday against visiting Bethel. But the Bees plated four in the top of the seventh and held on from there in a 9-7 Cross County Conference victory over the Vikings.

Grace Anthony had a home run and two RBIs to lead Bethel, as well as getting the win on the mound.

Alyssa Francis hit a home run and two doubles for the Vikings and finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Paige Lawson added two RBIs, Emily Adkins was 3 for 5 and Allie Shore was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Greenville 10,

Covington 0

GREENVILLE — Greenville’s Baylee Petry threw a four-hit shutout Thursday, leading the Green Wave (9-3) to a 10-0 victory over Covington.

Justice Warner, Kenzie Long, Sarah Hubbard and Kara Schaffer each had a hit for the Buccaneers (8-2), who host Kenton Ridge Saturday.

