Friday/early Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@civitasmedia.com

TROY — The Troy girls bowling team has set plenty of new records this season.

The magic number A’leigha Smith hit Friday, though, was personal.

The Troy junior rolled the girls bowling team’s first ever 300 game Friday at Troy Bowl, leading the Trojans to a 2,183-1,712 victory over the Tippecanoe Red Devils in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play. The Troy boys completed the sweep, as well, holding off the Devils for a 2,231-2,095 win.

Smith’s perfect game came in the first game of individual bowling, and she rolled a 300-220—520 on the day for the fourth-best series in Troy girls history. Michelle Spencer rolled a 537 in 2011, teammate Jenna Stone rolled a 525 earlier this season and Courtney Metzger rolled a 521 in 2014. The 300 bested the old high game of 289 set by Alicia Simpson in 2010.

“I didn’t see all of the shots A’leigha threw in her 300 game,” Troy girls bowling coach Rob Dever said. “But of the ones I saw, they were all solid strikes. Her last shot came in just a bit high in the pocket, but she was able to trip the 6-pin out to complete her perfect game.”

Cassidy McMullen rolled 199-170—369, Jenna Stone rolled 180-151—331, Kirsten McMullen rolled 177-147—324, Jennica Funderburg added a 162 game and Alyssa Shilt a 135.

With the win, Troy’s girls improved to 14-2 overall, 12-2 in the GWOC American North and remain tied with Butler for first place in the division. The Trojan host Piqua for Senior Night Tuesday to close out the regular season before the postseason GWOC Tournament on Feb. 18. Tippecanoe’s girls fell to 2-15, 2-12 in division play on the season.

The Trojan boys, meanwhile, improved to 10-6 overall and 9-5 in the GWOC American North with the win, while Tippecanoe fell to 7-10 and 6-8 in the division. Jason Shiltz led Troy with 172-258—430, Hayden Jackson rolled 211-184—395, Logan Jones rolled 228-159—387, A.J. Kendall rolled 170-179—349, Landon Flory added a 171 game and Carson Rogers had a 165.

Tippecanoe hosts Butler Monday.

* Boys Basketball

Bethel 73,

Tri-Village 63

BRANDT — For Bethel boys basketball coach Brett Kopp, the thing that made Friday night most special was the support from the community.

“The place was packed, and the Bethel fans were unbelievable,” he said. “The student section, the community, the parents, the casual onlookers, they were all there — and they were loud. And our kids feed off that.”

The Bees did that once again, and in their biggest game of the season, too. After having clinched a share of the Cross County Conference championship, Bethel won the league title outright by defeating four-time defending champion Tri-Village Friday night, putting away a 73-63 victory in front of a raucous home crowd.

Caleb South led the Bees (18-3, 11-0 CCC) with 24 points. Ryan Rose and Jacob Evans hit four 3-pointers apiece, with Rose finishing with 18 points and Evans with 12, Tyler Terry added seven points and Ian Anderson chipped in six.

Bethel trailed by one after the first quarter at 17-16 but took a 29-27 lead at halftime. The Bees then outscored the Patriots 21-12 in the third quarter to take control and held on from there.

“It feels awesome,” Kopp said. “The kids have worked so hard for this and bought into what we’ve been preaching. And I think they finally got the idea of how important a league title is at Bethel. I think it’s been seven years since we’ve shared a league title, and I’m pretty sure it’s been since 1984 that we’ve won it outright. Beating the four-time defending league champs, state champs a few years ago, our kids were ready, they worked hard, they fought together and they came out on top.

“That’s what it’s all about — having a great atmosphere for high school basketball, having a great basketball game and winning league titles.”

Bethel finishes the regular season Friday at Newton.

Troy Christian 56,

Emmanuel Chr. 43

TROY — Troy Christian got big production out of its bench Friday night with 25 points coming from non-starters in a 56-43 Metro Buckeye Conference victory over Emmanuel Christian.

Cameron Strine led the Eagles (12-7, 8-2 MBC) with a career-high 13 points off the bench, with Ben Schenk also adding 13 points to equal the team high. Hayden Hartman added eight points off the bench and Joel Thomas scored four.

“I was very happy for the team. The kids off the bench brought great energy when they came into the game,” Troy Christian coach Ray Zawadzki said. “I was very proud of the kids.”

Troy Christian hosts Yellow Springs Monday.

Covington 65,

Newton 49

PLEASANT HILL — Four Buccaneers reached double figures Friday night at Newton as Covington (10-9, 7-4 Cross County Conference)

Nathan Blei scored a game-high 18 points to lead Covington, hitting three of the Buccs’ seven 3s on the night. Trevor Miller added 17 points, Jayce Pond scored 11 and Tristin Sowers added 10 as Covington led by one after the first quarter at 19-18 but built a 37-29 lead by halftime and never looked back.

Newton (5-14) was led by Ryan Mollette, who hit four of the team’s nine 3-pointers and scored 13 points, and Jackson Riffle, who hit three 3s and added 13 more points.

Covington hosts New Bremen Tuesday.

Miss. Valley 50,

Miami East 42

UNION CITY — Mississinawa Valley’s Ethan Bowman scored a game-high 20 points as the Blackhawks outscored visiting Miami East (10-10, 5-6 Cross County Conference) 21-12 in the fourth quarter to claim a 50-42 victory Friday night in CCC play.

Logan West led the Vikings with 18 points and Cam Coomes scored eight as Miami East led 13-12 after one, had the score tied 22-22 at halftime and led 30-29 heading into the decisive final quarter.

Greenville 72,

Tippecanoe 65

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe fell to the .500 mark at 10-10 on the season, 6-7 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division, as Greenville snapped the Red Devils’ three-game winning streak with a 72-65 victory.

Caiden Smith had 15 points and five rebounds, Zach Bonifas added 12 points, Quenten Williams scored 11 and Cade Gingrich and Adam Grieshop each added eight.

Tippecanoe travels to Troy Tuesday before finishing the regular season at Butler on Friday.

Northridge 56,

Milton-Union 45

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s losing streak hit 10 games Friday night as the Bulldogs (2-16, 1-9 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) dropped a hard-fought 56-45 decision to visiting Northridge.

William Morris had 14 points and four steals to lead the Bulldogs, A.J. Lovin added 11 points off the bench and Zach Vagedes scored nine points.

Other scores: Sidney 55, Piqua 45. Tri-County North 59, Bradford 49. Lehman 86, Ridgemont 57.

* Girls Basketball

Covington 64,

TC North 29

COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team closed out the regular season Saturday with a convincing 64-29 victory against Tri-County North, putting the finishing touches on a 17-5 overall record and going 11-1 in the Cross County Conference, second place behind champion Tri-Village.

Sammi Whiteman led the Buccaneers with 24 points, Makenzie Long added 13 and Tori Lyle and Lexie Long each scored eight as Covington built a 26-8 halftime lead and never looked back.

Covington faces Miami Valley in the opening round of the sectional tournament at 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Brookville.

Miami East 54,

Northwestern 42

SPRINGFIELD — Miami East outscored Northwestern 35-21 in the second half Saturday on the road, pulling away for a 54-42 victory to finish the regular season at 11-11.

Bailey Miller hit three 3s and scored a team-high 15 points for the Vikings, Haley Howard added 14 points, Gabrielle Hawkins scored eight and Kaitlyn Mack added seven.

Miami East will ride a four-game winning streak into the sectional tournament, which it kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday at Franklin Monroe High School against National Trail.

Newton 54,

Graham 46

ST. PARIS — Fresh off of reaching the 1,000-point mark in her career on Thursday, Newton’s Tatum McBride scored 26 points on Saturday to lead the Indians to a 54-46 victory at Graham.

The Indians (14-7) travel to National Trail Tuesday to finish the regular season.

Other scores: Yellow Springs 45, Bethel 44.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

Smith http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_AleighaSmith.jpg Smith Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy senior Sayaka Nakada competes on the bars during the gymnastics team’s Senior Night meet at Gem City Gymnastics Friday. Results from the meet were not made available. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_021217lw_Troy_SayakaNakada.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy senior Sayaka Nakada competes on the bars during the gymnastics team’s Senior Night meet at Gem City Gymnastics Friday. Results from the meet were not made available. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy senior Miranda Silcott competes on the vault during the gymnastics team’s Senior Night meet at Gem City Gymnastics Friday. Results from the meet were not made available. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_021217lw_Troy_MirandaSilcott.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy senior Miranda Silcott competes on the vault during the gymnastics team’s Senior Night meet at Gem City Gymnastics Friday. Results from the meet were not made available.