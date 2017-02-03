Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

jbrown@civitasmedia.com

NEW LEBANON — After knocking off undefeated Waynesville on Saturday, the Milton-Union girls basketball team had a pair of dangerous games this week, either one of which the Bulldogs could have suffered a letdown in.

And while Milton-Union (14-5, 8-2 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) struggled to put away Dixie on the road Thursday night, the Bulldogs were able to ride the big lead they had built through a tough fourth quarter to a 49-37 victory — the team’s fourth straight and eighth in its last nine games.

Taylor Jacobs had 13 points, four rebounds and five steals, Liz Renner had 10 points and five blocked shots and Kristen Dickison did a bit of everything with six points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals to lead Milton-Union. Olivia Brown added eight points and five rebounds and Bri Stone and Maddie Brown added five points apiece.

Mckinlee Ruppert led all scorers with 16 points for Dixie (5-15, 2-8 SWBL Buckeye).

Milton-Union travels to Northridge Saturday.

Newton 46,

Bradford 41

BRADFORD — Bradford’s Mandi Bates continued her recent scoring explosion Thursday night, but Newton got enough production around star Tatum McBride to overcome in a 46-41 Indian victory in Cross County Conference play at Bradford.

McBride scored 20 points to lead Newton (11-6, 5-4 CCC), which led by 16 at halftime at 31-15 before having to fight off a Railroader rally. Kaylee Kesler added 13 points, Anna Wolfe had six and Macy Flanary scored five.

Bates had a game-high 25 points to lead Bradford (5-13, 3-9 CCC), with Chelsea Gill adding 10 points.

Both teams are back in action Saturday, with Newton hosting Northwestern and Bradford traveling to Miami East.

Covington 48,

National Trail 36

NEW PARIS — National Trail was within one point as late as six minutes to go in the fourth quarter Thursday night, but Covington used a perfect night at the free throw line to pull away for a 48-36 victory to keep pace in the Cross County Conference with one game remaining.

CCC leader Tri-Village survived a challenge from Arcanum Thursday night, 47-43, to maintain a one-game lead over the Buccaneers (16-5, 10-1 CCC). The Buccs close out the regular season at Tri-County North on Feb. 9, needing the Patriots to lose in their final conference game of the year to get a share of the title.

Sammie Whiteman led Covington with 17 points against the Blazers, Jordan Crowell added 11 points, Tori Lyle had eight and Lexie Long scored six as the Buccs went 14 for 14 from the free throw line in the game, outscoring National Trail 16-7 in the fourth to pull away.

Miami East 48,

Urbana 24

CASSTOWN — Miami East put away Urbana with a big second half Thursday night, pulling away for a 48-24 victory to improve to 8-11 on the season.

Haley Howard led the Vikings with 14 points, Bailey Miller scored 13 and Amber Kinnison chipped in six as East built a 22-17 lead at the break but outscored the Hillclimbers 13-2 in the third and 13-5 in the second to put the game out of reach.

Miami East hosts Bradford Saturday.

Other scores: Bethel 56, Tri-County North 53 OT.

* Bowling

Troy Splits

With Sidney

TROY — The Troy girls bowling team held off Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival Sidney Thursday at Troy Bowl, winning 2,288-2,056 to maintain its lead in the division standings, while the Trojan boys were knocked off by the undefeated American North leader 2,410-2,280.

A’leigha Smith led Troy’s girls (13-1, 11-1 GWOC American North) with 247-203—450, Jenna Stone added 258-172—430, Cassidy McMullen rolled 182-238—420, Kirsten McMullen rolled 204-163—367, Alyssa Shilt added a 146 game and Jennica Funderburg a 124.

For Troy’s boys (9-5, 8-4 GWOC American North), Landon Flory led the way with 171-255—426, Carson Rogers rolled 175-194—369, Hayden Jackson rolled 168-182—350, Logan Jones added a 232 game, Preston Jackson a 191, A.J. Kendall a 163 and Jason Shiltz a 147.

Troy will compete at the Elks Invitational Saturday at Poelking South.

* Swimming

GWOC Meet

TROTWOOD — Troy’s boys finished fifth and Tippecanoe’s girls seventh at the Greater Western Ohio Conference meet Thursday at Trotwood High School, though the Red Devils had all the top individual performances.

Tippecanoe’s girls were seventh with 132 points, with Centerville winning with 504. Arielle Arnett won the 200 free (1:54.32) and was second in the 500 free (5:01.9) and Alexis Cook was second in the 50 free (24.7 seconds) and third in the 100 free (54.4 seconds).

Troy’s girls finished 13th with 69 points, while Troy’s boys were fifth with 159 points and Tippecanoe’s boys were 12th with 79 points. Centerville’s boys completed the sweep, winning with 451 points.

