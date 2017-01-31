Troy boys, Tipp girls 2nd at GWOC swimming

By Josh Brown

jbrown@civitasmedia.com

TROTWOOD — The Butler boys and girls swimming teams swept the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division championships Saturday at the GWOC divisional meet at Trotwood High School, with Troy’s boys and Tippecanoe’s girls taking second place behind them.

On the boys side, Butler won with 551 points, Troy was second with 390 and Tippecanoe and Sidney were tied for third with 265.

Troy’s 200 medley relay team of Aaron Carmack, Joe Dutton, Mitch Orozco and Michael Griffith won (1:45.58), and the same quartet finished second in the 400 free relay (3:31.98). Dutton won the 200 IM (2:05.65), Orozco won the 100 fly (55.7 seconds) and Griffith was second in the 200 free (1:52.3) and 500 free (4:59.38). Ryan Wall had the best finish for Tippecanoe’s boys, placing second in the 100 back (57.89 seconds).

For the girls, the Aviators won with 466 points, the Red Devils were second with 443, the Trojans were third with 322 and Piqua was fourth with 252.

Tippecanoe’s 400 free relay team of Arielle Arnett, Alexis Cook, Tori Prenger and Carsyn Woltz won (4:02.49). Cook was also first in the 50 free (25.74 seconds) and second in the 100 free (55.89 seconds), and Arnett won the 200 free (2:01.03) and was second in the 500 free (5:21.73). For the Trojans, the 400 free relay team of Katie Robinson, Melanie Harvey, Katie Castaneda and Lili Hemm turned in the best finish, taking second (4:12.44).

The GWOC conference meet is Thursday at Trotwood.

* Boys Basketball

Troy Christian 58,

Miami Valley 50

TROY — The Troy Christian boys basketball team overcame a slow start Monday night with a big second half, rallying to defeat Miami Valley 58-50 in a Metro Buckeye Conference matchup at the Eagles’ Nest.

The Rams (6-9, 4-4 MBC) held Eagle center James Anderson to his lowest point total of the season with six points — his first single-digit performance of the year — and 10 rebounds. Anderson had recorded 10 double-doubles in a row leading up to the game and has 14 of them in 16 games this season.

But Troy Christian (11-5, 7-2 MBC) — who had just handed MBC-leading Dayton Christian its first loss in league play on Friday night — found other ways to win.

Peyton Spurlock led the way with 12 points — all of them coming on four 3-pointers — Seth Wynne added 11 points and four assists, Ben Schenk hit three 3s and added nine points and five assists and Jacob Brown had seven points as Troy Christian fell behind 16-9 after the first quarter and went into the break down 32-27. But the Eagles outscored the Rams 14-5 in the third quarter to take control of the game and put it away with a solid fourth quarter.

Troy Christian — which clinched at least a .500 regular season just a year after going 9-14 — has a pair of tough non-league games this weekend. The Eagles begin Friday night at Bethel and then travel to Arcanum on Saturday.

* Girls Basketball

Milton-Union 78,

TC North 40

WEST MILTON — Four Bulldogs were in double figures Monday night as an energized Milton-Union girls basketball team, fresh off of its victory over previously-undefeated Waynesville on Saturday, jumped all over visiting Tri-County North early and never let up in a 78-40 victory, the team’s third straight and seven in its last eight games.

Taylor Jacobs had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists, Kristen Dickison added 17 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals, Maddie Brown hit four 3s and scored 16 points and Olivia Brown chipped in 10 points and four rebounds off the bench. Beyonce Bobbitt added nine points, six rebounds and six assists and Liz Renner scored six points and blocked four shots.

The Bulldogs (12-5, 7-2 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) jumped out to a 26-7 lead after the first quarter and built a 47-21 lead by halftime, cruising from there.

Milton-Union travels to Dixie Thursday night.

Miami Valley 58,

Troy Christian 38

TROY — Miami Valley’s Tia Karras, the Metro Buckeye Conference’s second-leading scorer, hit five 3s and scored 28 points Monday night, leading the first-place Rams (13-3, 7-1 MBC) past Troy Christian (13-5, 5-3 MBC) 58-38 at the Eagles’ Nest.

Troy Christian travels to Jefferson Thursday.

Other scores: Lehman 50, Piqua 36.

* Bowling

Jaguar Marathon

COLUMBUS — The Troy girls bowling team earned the top seed after individual qualifying Saturday at the Jaguar Baker Marathon tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, but the Trojans eventually finished second as they were knocked off in the championship match by Briggs, which had earned the No. 2 seed in the qualifying round.

All three of the Troy girls’ matches went the distance in championship bracket competition. The Trojans defeated Kenton Ridge 170-129, 169-171, 192-149 and Whitehall Yearling 220-182, 201-212, 181-151 to set up the final against Briggs. Troy opened with a 204-198 win, lost the second game by a pin 179-180 and fell 148-190 in the rubber game to take second place.

Troy’s boys finished 21st in the qualifying round.

The Troy bowling teams travel to Trotwood Wednesday.

Sidney Sweeps

Tippecanoe

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe bowling teams dropped a pair of matches at Sidney Monday, with the Tippecanoe boys falling 2,541-1,976 and the girls falling 1,912-1,466.

James Ridgeway had a 212 game and 414 series to lead Tippecanoe’s boys (6-8, 5-6 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division), while Nick Lanham added a 209 game. For the Red Devil girls (2-12, 2-9 GWOC American North), Ashlyn Herzog had a 167 game and Jessica Goodson added a 150 game.

Tippecanoe hosts Piqua Wednesday.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.