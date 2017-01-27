Troy bowlers sweep Piqua/Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

PIQUA — Piqua’s Brel-Aire Lanes was the site of the Troy girls bowling team’s biggest disappointment last season.

And while winning a state title later that year helped, some honest-to-goodness payback Thursday was just as enjoyable.

The Trojan girls took control early and steadily pulled away from the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival Indians, coasting to a 2,042-1,709 victory on a very low-scoring day in Piqua. The Troy boys, meanwhile, completed the sweep with an equally consistent 1,946-1,897 victory.

Jenna Stone led all scorers on the day for Troy’s girls (10-1, 8-1 GWOC American North) with 165-235—400, A’leigha Smith rolled 195-173—368, Cassidy McMullen rolled 137-170—307, Kirsten McMullen rolled 142-128—270, Alyssa Shilt added a 177 game and Sierra Brown a 154.

For Troy’s boys (7-4, 6-3 GWOC American North), Hayden Jackson led the way with 178-183—361 and Jason Shiltz followed with 165-195—360, A.J. Kendall rolled 201-139—340, Landon Flory rolled 149-143—292, Carson Rogers added a 147 game and Logan Jones a 140.

Troy travels to the Jaguar Baker Marathon Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Butler Sweeps

Tippecanoe

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe bowling teams dropped a pair of Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division matches Thursday at Butler, with the boys falling 2,649-2,244 and the girls falling 1,977-1,571.

For Tippecanoe’s boys (6-7, 5-5 GWOC American North), James Ridgeway had the high game with 245 and high series with 469, while Stephen Ridgeway added a 239 game and 428 series.

For the Red Devils girls (2-11, 2-8 GWOC American North), Ashlyn Herzog and Jessica Goodson both rolled 152 games, with Herzog finishing with a 291 series and Goodson a 285. Abbey Lee added a 147 game and Katie Bellas had a new high game of 138.

Tippecanoe travels to Capri Lanes Saturday for the Pirate Challenge.

* Girls Basketball

Milton-Union 49,

Dixie 22

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team, which saw its four-game winning streak ended on Monday, bounced back with a dominant showing on Thursday night with a 49-22 victory over Dixie in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Taylor Jacobs had a double-double to lead the Bulldogs (11-5, 6-2 SWBL Buckeye) with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, while Kristen Dickison added 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. Bri Stone pitched in eight points and Maddie Brown had seven points and four assists.

Milton-Union hosts undefeated division leader Waynesville Saturday.

Arcanum 55,

Newton 49

PLEASANT HILL — Newton’s Tatum McBride had a game-high 27 points Thursday night, but the Indians fell to visiting Arcanum 55-49 in Cross County Conference play.

Newton (10-5) travels to Tri-Village Tuesday.

Bradford 51,

Miss. Valley 46

UNION CITY — Bradford’s Mandi Bates continued her hot streak Thursday night, once again breaking the 30-point mark in a 51-46 victory at Mississinawa Valley in Cross County Conference play.

Bates scored a game-high 30 points — her third straight game in the 30s — and Ally Booker added 13 points.

Bradford (5-11, 3-6 CCC) hosts Houston Tuesday.

Other scores: National Trail 35, Bethel 33.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.