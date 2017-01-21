Friday/early Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TROY — The Troy boys basketball team knew what it was facing Friday night.

And the Trojans also knew they’d be doing so short-handed.

And though Troy fought hard to stay with Trotwood — the top-ranked team in the state in the latest Division II poll — there was simply no containing the Rams’ loaded offense in a 98-58 loss Friday night at the Trojan Activities Center.

“We didn’t have (leading scorer) Ryan McClurg or Brenden Kinnel, so without two of our top eight guys, we were limited there,” Troy coach Paul Bremigan said. “But Trotwood is just an awfully good basketball team.

“We competed for the first six minutes of the first quarter, but they just went on a roll and it got out of hand. But our kids came back hard in the second half, and we competed hard at the start of the third quarter. They’re just a good team.”

Hayden Kotwica led the Trojans (4-9, 2-6 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) with 15 points, Zion Taylor added 10 points and Zach Reichelderfer and Keenan Kinnel each scored nine. Eli Palmer and Zach Boyer chipped in four, Devon Larger had three and Keaton Pfeiffer and Jacob Martinez each had two.

Troy will look to snap a pair of losing streaks — a four-game overall skid and an 0-6 run in Tuesday night games — at West Carrollton on Tuesday night.

Tippecanoe 57,

Stebbins 56

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe (6-8, 3-5 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) built a sizable halftime lead and held on for dear life Friday night against Stebbins in GWOC American League crossover play, holding on for an exciting 57-56 victory.

Zach Bonifas scored a game-high 19 points and Adam Grieshop and Ben Sauls each added 11 as the Red Devils took a 36-27 lead into halftime. But Stebbins (8-6, 4-4 GWOC American South) cut the lead to 45-40 heading into the fourth quarter before the Devils were able to hold off the rally late.

Tippecanoe traveled to Bellbrook Saturday in a game that was not complete at time of press. The Devils travel to Trotwood Tuesday.

Troy Christian 73,

Yellow Springs 61

YELLOW SPRINGS — James Anderson continued to play strong for Troy Christian Friday night, but the rest of the Eagles (9-4, 5-1 Metro Buckeye Conference) stepped up in the second half as they outscored Yellow Springs 45-31 after the break to claim a 73-61 MBC victory on the road.

Anderson finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Peyton Spurlock added a career-high 13 points — with 11 of those coming in the second half. Ben Schenk scored all nine of his points in the second half, Jacob Brown added 11 points and Cameron Strine and Seth Wynne each scored six.

“Our defensive pressure wore them down in the first half, and then in the second half our offensive execution was top notch, the best we’ve had all year,” Troy Christian coach Ray Zawadzki said. “We were 17 for 30 from the field in the second half. I was proud of the kids. This was a good win for us on the road.”

Troy Christian faces Legacy Christian Monday in another conference matchup.

Madison 66,

Milton-Union 27

MIDDLETOWN — After his first game as Milton-Union interim coach — former head coach Mike Piatt resigned earlier in the week — Danny Saunders remained upbeat.

In the Bulldogs’ first game since Piatt’s resignation, though, Madison held them to 11 first-half points and put away a 66-27 victory Friday night at Madison, Milton-Union’s third straight loss.

“It’s been a tough week for us, but the kids are staying positive,” Saunders said. “Their resiliency is unbelievable. Kids bounce back from a lot of things. We’re trying to build. This is a little stumbling block in our building process, but we’ll just keep building and moving forward and keep the kids and program positive and do the best we can. The effort is there.”

Leading the Bulldogs (2-9, 1-6 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) were Daniel Albaugh with seven points and eight rebounds and William Morris with seven points and three assists, with Blake Ullery adding six points off the bench.

Milton-Union hosted Greenville Saturday in a game that was not complete at time of press. The Bulldogs host Miami East Tuesday.

TV South 55,

Newton 50

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton defense only allowed 14 points in the first half and helped the Indians take a nine-point lead at the break, but Twin Valley South rallied and outscored Newton 41-27 in the second half to claim a 55-50 Cross County Conference victory Friday night.

Ryan Mollette hit three 3s and led a trio of Indians in double figures with 14 points, Jackson Riffle added 11 points and Nick Honeycutt scored 10.

Newton took on Fairlawn Saturday in a game that was not complete at time of press. The Indians host Lehman Tuesday.

Other scores: Northmont 83, Piqua 42. Fairlawn 81, Covington 52. Franklin Monroe 55, Bradford 48.

* Girls Basketball

Milton-Union 47,

Carlisle 40

CARLISLE — Three Bulldogs were in double figures Saturday as the Milton-Union girls basketball team won its fourth straight and eighth out of its last nine games in a 47-40 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory at Carlisle.

Kristen Dickison had a game-high 18 points and added four rebounds, four assists and four steals, Maddie Brown had 11 points, four rebounds and three steals and Taylor Jacobs had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead the way as the Bulldogs (10-4, 5-2 SWBL Buckeye) turned a one-point halftime deficit into a big win by outscoring Carlisle 29-21 in the second half.

Milton-Union hosts Franklin Monday.

Miami East 45,

Ansonia 32

ANSONIA — Miami East’s Camryn Miller hit three 3s and led the Vikings with 14 points as Miami East pulled away late for a 45-32 victory in Cross County Conference play over Ansonia.

Haley Howard added 11 points, Kaitlyn Mack and Amber Kinnison had six points apiece and Bailey Miller and Gabrielle Hawkins each scored four for the Vikings, who took a 19-13 lead after the first quarter and put the game away by outscoring Ansonia 14-6 in the fourth.

Miami East travels to Covington Thursday.

Bradford 46,

TV South 42

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Mandi Bates scored a game-high 30 points, leading Bradford to a 46-42 victory at Twin Valley South Saturday in Cross County Conference play.

Bates was 10 for 11 from the free throw line to collect her 30 points, with Ally Booker and Brooke Fair both adding four points and seven rebounds and Liv Hart adding four points and three steals.

