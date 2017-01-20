Bulldog wrestling now 11-0/Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

COVINGTON — The Milton-Union wrestling team has yet to be beaten head to head.

The Bulldogs improved to 11-0 in dual matches Thursday night, sweeping a quad at Covington by defeating Lima Bath 45-28 and then Coldwater 45-23, leading up to the state duals tournament next week.

Milton-Union and Bath traded forfeits to start off, then Jordan King (120) scored a pin in 3:07 and Tristan Persinger (126) won a 5-2 decision, but Bath kept things close as 15-12 with a pin. But Kamron Paulus (138) scored a pin in 58 seconds, Jordan Cress (145) won a 6-1 decision, Dylan Schenck (152) won an 8-3 decision and Paul Brown (160) scored a pin in 2:30, all followed by a forfeit to give the Bulldogs a 39-12 lead. Bath finished with three victories, but Milton-Union added one more forfeit to cap off the win.

Against Coldwater, the Bulldogs trailed 5-0 before King won a narrow 1-0 decision and Persinger stuck a pin with six seconds remaining in the final period. Coldwater regained an 11-9 lead, but a forfeit gave the lead back to the Bulldogs — and they would not relinquish it again. Cress scored a pin in 39 seconds and Schenck won a 5-2 decision to make the score 24-11, then after a pin by Coldwater Milton-Union ran off three straight wins and a forfeit to close out the win. Caleb Black (170) scored a pin in four minutes, Chance Chapman (182) won a 5-3 decision and Hunter Ross (195) scored a pin in 28 seconds.

Host Covington, meanwhile, lost its first dual to Coldwater 42-30 but capped off the night with a 60-17 victory over Bath.

Against Bath, Kyle Barga (120), Riley Richards (126), Austin Flick (132), Kerringten Martin (138), Deron White (152), Lance Miller (160) and Dolan Young (106) all scored pins. And in the loss to Coldwater, Miller scored a pin and Richards and Gavin McReynolds (195) both won decisions, while the Buccaneers picked up three forfeits to cap off their score.

Milton-Union will compete at the Jerry South Invitational Saturday at Northeastern before both the Bulldogs and Buccs kick off the OHSAA State Duals Tournament on Wednesday.

Northmont 41,

Troy 24

CLAYTON — The Troy wrestling team knew what it was in for Thursday night when it traveled to Northmont for a one-on-one dual.

And though the Thunderbolts, a consistently tough team stocked with a number of returning state placers this year, won their 10th straight dual and got the better of Troy 41-24, the Trojans were able to get a few surprising wins to keep the score respectable.

The biggest surprise for the Trojans was at 152, where Frankie Hoening defeated Weston Hoening with a pin.

“That was a good surprise, Troy coach Doug Curnes said. “He came out and threw a couple of double legs and a half nelson on his cousin — and he said he’d never beaten him before. So that was a good win for Frankie.”

Shane Shoop (170) and Christian Nation (220) also scored pins for the Trojans, and Brandon Lewis (106) picked up a forfeit.

“All in all, it was a pretty good dual. It wasn’t embarrassing by any means,” Curnes said. “We had great things happen, and they had more great things happen. But we kept our dignity. Northmont is always a solid, good team. All their kids wrestle well, and you’ve got to be solid all the way through the lineup to beat them. But it was competitive and fun, the crowd was loud. It was a fun atmosphere.”

Troy hosts Bellefontaine in a dual on Monday in another one-on-one dual.

* Girls Basketball

Miami East 36,

Bethel 32

CASSTOWN — Miami East’s Haley Howard hit three free throws in the final 15 seconds of Thursday night’s Cross County Conference matchup, allowing the Viking girls basketball team to hold off Bethel 36-32.

Amber Kinnison led the Vikings with nine points, Bailey Miller and Emily Hawkins each scored six, Camryn Miller added five and Howard finished with four points as Miami East took a 12-7 lead after the first quarter and was forced to hold on from there.

The Bees cut that lead to 17-13 at halftime but trailed 26-19 going into the fourth, outscoring the Vikings 13-10 in the final quarter but not being able to get over the hump. Becky Schwieterman’s 13 points led Bethel, while Alaina Hawthorn added seven and Klaudia Lowery and Morgan Crase each had four.

Bethel hosts Dayton Christian in non-league play Saturday, while Miami East travels to Covington on Jan. 26.

Milton-Union 46,

Northridge 29

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union won its third straight Thursday night, putting away visiting Northridge early in a 46-29 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory at home.

Kristen Dickison led the way for the Bulldogs (9-2, 4-2 SWBL Buckeye) with 21 points, six rebounds and six steals, Taylor Jacobs added 10 points, four rebounds and three steals and Maddie Brown scored five points as Milton-Union jumped out in front 20-7 after the first quarter and coasted from there.

Milton-Union travels to Carlisle Saturday.

Covington 59,

Greenville 45

GREENVILLE — Covington’s Sammi Whiteman scored a game-high 27 points Thursday night, leading the Buccaneers to a convincing 59-45 victory over Greenville on the road.

Jordan Crowell added 10 points, Lexie Long added nine and Lauren Christian scored six for the Buccs (12-4), who outscored the Green Wave 17-11 in the first quarter to take control and then 20-10 in the fourth to put the game away.

Covington takes on Newton Saturday.

Newton 65,

TV South 23

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Newton Indians improved to 9-3 Thursday night, routing Twin Valley South on the road 65-23 in Cross County Conference play.

Tatum McBride led the Indians with 15 points, while Anna Wolfe and Elizabeth Carroll each added 10.

Newton hosts Covington Saturday.

Other scores: Yellow Springs 45, Troy Christian 40.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.