County swimmers represent at Classic

TROTWOOD/CINCINNATI — Aside from the state meet, the Southwest Coaches Classic is the most important weekend of swimming season.

It’s certainly the biggest.

With 112 schools and more than 2,800 competitors spanning nine separate sites on Saturday and Sunday, the Classic is the largest swimming invitational of its kind in the entire country. And Miami County’s schools represented themselves well over the course of the two-day meet, with several swimmers earning spots on the podium on Sunday at the Keating Natatorium in Cincinnati.

Tippecanoe’s girls had the best showing, finishing 17th overall with 51 points. Arielle Arnett qualified for the finals in three separate events, placing second in the 500 free (5:03.29) and fourth in the 200 free (1:54.56) and also taking 15th in the 200 IM (2:15.49). Teammate Alexis Cook was 12th in the 100 free (54.02 seconds).

Miami East’s girls were 41st with six points, as Meredith Richters was 13th in the 200 breast (2:31.75) and 15th in the 100 breast (1:10.74). Bethel was 47th with two points as Eiliana Wright finished 15th in the 100 fly (59.86 seconds).

On the boys side, Troy Christian finished 18th with 42 points, scoring in every relay race. The 200 medley relay team placed eighth (1:42.29), the 200 free relay finished 11th (1:31.91), the 400 medley relay was 14th (3:47.19) and the 400 free relay was 16th (3:27.44). In addition, Sam LaVielle was 11th in the 100 IM (59.63 seconds).

Troy’s boys finished tied for 27th with 23 points. Michael Griffith placed sixth in the 1,650 free (16:38.01) and 12th in the 500 free (4:51.96), with Joe Dutton finishing 15th in the 500 free (5:00.31).

The overall winners were repeat champions — St. Xavier won for the 34th straight time with 980 points, having never failed to win the Classic since it began, while the Mason girls won their second straight with 357 points.

* Boys Basketball

St. Marys 48,

Troy 43

ST. MARYS — Paul Bremigan’s tenure as the boys basketball coach at Troy began with a victory over St. Marys at home last season.

This year, though, a few different streaks — and the fact that the game was on the road — all worked against the Trojans.

The Trojans (4-8) lost for the sixth straight time on a Tuesday night and the third straight time overall, allowing its lowest point total of the season defensively but also scoring a season-low offensively as St. Marys won its third straight game, 48-43 at St. Marys.

Troy hit eight 3-pointers in the game to stay alive but still shot poorly, going 14 for 47 (30 percent) from the field and 8 for 29 (28 percent) from 3-point range. Another difference was at the free throw line, where the Trojans were 5 for 13 (38.5 percent).

Ryan McClurg hit four of those 3s and led the team with 14 points, Zach Reichelderfer added nine points and 12 rebounds, Zion Taylor and Eli Palmer both had six points, three assists and three steals and Zach Boyer and Devon Larger each scored three points.

Troy fell behind early, trailing 12-8 after the first quarter, but the Trojans cut the deficit to two by halftime and tied the score 32-32 going into the fourth. But the Roughriders outscored the Trojans 16-11 in the fourth to claim the victory.

Six of the Trojans’ eight losses on the season are in Tuesday night games, as they fell to 0-6 on that specific night. Things won’t get easier on Friday, though, as Troy hosts 10-1 Greater Western Ohio Conference American South Division leader Trotwood in crossover play.

Covington 47,

Houston 37

HOUSTON — Trevor Miller scored all 11 of his points in the game’s first 13 minutes and was one of three Buccaneers in double digits as Covington (8-5) held on late for a 47-37 victory Tuesday night.

Nathan Blei hit three 3s and led the Buccs with 16 points and Jett Murphy added 13 points and six rebounds, while Kenny Atkinson added four points and led Covington with nine rebounds.

Covington travels to Fairlawn Friday.

Oakwood 61,

Milton-Union 31

OAKWOOD — The Milton-Union offense continued to struggle Tuesday night, only scoring four first-quarter points as the Bulldogs (2-8) fell behind early and never recovered in a 61-31 loss at Oakwood in Southwestern Buckeye League crossover play, the team’s second straight loss.

Caleb Wintrow hit a pair of 3s and scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs, Blake Ullery added five points off the bench and Ryan Moore and Zach Vagedes each scored four points.

The Bulldogs travel to Madison Friday.

Other scores: Lehman 65, Triad 52.

* Girls Basketball

Ansonia 62,

Newton 54

PLEASANT HILL — After holding a one-point lead at halftime, the Newton girls basketball team was outscored 28-19 in the third quarter as Ansonia pulled away for a 62-54 victory Tuesday at Newton.

Tatum McBride scored 31 points to lead the Indians, who fell to 8-3 and 3-2 in the Cross County Conference as Ansonia shot 75 percent from 3-point range, going 9 for 12 in the game.

“Obviously, the big third quarter was the difference,” Newton coach Steve Fisher said. “Ansonia made six 3s in the quarter to lead by as many as nine. We cut it to three, but we could get no closer.”

Newton travels to Twin Valley South Thursday.

Other scores: Legacy Christian 45, Bethel 32.

* Bowling

Troy Girls

Still Unbeaten

SIDNEY — Troy’s girls bowling team had three girls break the 400 series mark on Tuesday as the Trojans improved to 8-0 on the season, 6-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division, with a 2,224-1,858 victory at Sidney.

A’leigha Smith led Troy’s girls by rolling 191-233—424, Jenna Stone rolled 204-212—416, Kirsten McMullen rolled 182-233—415, Cassidy McMullen rolled 161-199—360, Alyssa Shilt added a 125 game and Jennica Funderburg added a 123.

Troy’s boys, meanwhile, fell to 5-3 and 4-2 in the GWOC American North with a 2,674-2,056 loss to Sidney. Aaron Stone led the Trojans with 182-212—394, Hayden Jackson rolled 154-190—344, A.J. Kendall rolled 187-133—320, Jason Shiltz rolled a 201 game, Carson Rogers a 156 game, Logan Jones a 149 game and Landon Flory a 148 game.

Troy returns home to Troy Bowl to host Butler Thursday.

Piqua Sweeps

Tippecanoe

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe boys and girls bowling teams were swept by Piqua Tuesday on the road, with the boys falling 1,904-1,688 and the girls falling 1,616-1,536.

James Ridgeway had a 187 game and Stephen Ridgeway had a 336 series to led the Red Devil boys (5-5, 4-3 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division). Ashlyn Herzog had a 168 game and 311 series to lead the girls (2-8, 2-5 GWOC American North), while Katie Bellas posted a new personal-best game with a 110.

