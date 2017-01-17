Troy gymnasts finish 2nd/Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TIPP CITY — After a historic season, the Troy gymnastics team has gotten right back to work.

The Trojans red team finished second at the Northmont Invitational Monday at Gem City Gymnastics, with a few veterans of last year’s sixth-place finish at state helping boost the team — including sophomore Lizzy Deal, who won the all-around competition and one individual event.

Deal won the all-around competition with a score of 35.400, edging out Versailles’ Jayden Barga’s 35.200. Sayaka Nakada was 10th with 32.350, then Lilly Cusick from Troy’s grey team was 23rd with 29.300.

Abby Baker was 28th with 25.700, Sarah Kraynek was 31st with 24.550, Carly Smith was 32nd with 24.450 and Ellie Daniel was tied for 33rd with 24.350.

In the individual events, Deal won the bars with a score of 9.100, again defeating runner-up Barga, who scored 8.850. Miranda Silcott was 12th with 7.700, Nakada was tied for 13th with 7.600, Ellie Daniel was 16th with 7.450, Kraynek was 18th with 7.250, Nevaeh Collier was tied for 23rd with 6.600 for the grey team, Cusick was tied for 24th with 6.500 and Karlie Lehman was 25th with 6.400 for the grey team.

On the beam, Deal was second with 9.100 behind Versaille’s Madison Ahrens’ 9.200. Abby Baker was fifth with 8.950, Lanie Hagen was tied for seventh with 8.700, Nakada was 11th with 8.500, Daniel was tied for 12th with 8.450, Carly Smith was tied for 16th with 8.100, Collier was 21st with 7.700, Lehman was tied for 23rd with 7.550, Leah Winters was 31st with 7.100 for the grey team and Cusick was tied for 33rd with 6.950.

On the floor, Deal was tied for fourth with 8.750, Baker was tied for fifth with 8.700, Abby Oten was tied for ninth with 8.500 for the grey team, Smith and Daniel were tied for 10th with 8.450, Kraynek was tied for 11th with 8.400, Hagen was tied for 15th with 8.150, Nakada was tied for 17th with 8.050, Cusick was 19th with 7.950, Winters was tied for 21st with 7.700 and Collier was 26th with 7.400.

On the vault, Kraynek was fifth with 8.9, Deal was ninth with 8.45, Nakada was tied for 12th with 8.200, Baker was 14th with 8.050, Silcott was tied for 15th with 8.000, Cusick and Smith were tied for 17th with 7.900, Oten was tied for 18th with 7.850 and Winters was 26th with 7.300.

Deal performed in the all-around competition on the first day of last year’s state meet, while Baker competed that first day in three events and qualified as an individual on the beam. Hagan, Silcott and Nakada also competed in the team competition at the state meet.

* Girls Basketball

Tippecanoe 46,

Versailles 44

TIPP CITY — With the score tied at 44-44 in the game’s final 10 seconds, Tippecanoe’s Allison Mader found Taylor Prall open for the game-winning shot, with Prall’s monster night and clutch shooting propelling the Red Devil girls basketball team to a 46-44 victory over defending Division III state champion Versailles Monday night in a non-league rivalry matchup.

Prall was on all night, hitting four of the Devils’ (11-2) six 3-pointers and scoring a game-high 23 points, her season-best total. Mader added 10 points, Brooke Aselage scored five and Chloe Schretzman chipped in four.

Kami McEldowney led Versailles (13-2) with 13 points and Danielle Winner added 12.

The Devils won last year’s matchup by six, 54-48, and has now won three straight against the Tigers six a 59-52 loss to kick off the 2013-14 season.

Tippecanoe travels to Stebbins Wednesday for a Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover matchup.

Russia 45,

Covington 33

COVINGTON — Covington dropped a tough matchup against the No. 3 team in the state in Division IV Monday night as Russia finished the game on a 14-0 run to claim a 45-33 victory over the Buccaneers.

Sammie Whiteman led Covington with 12 points and five rebounds and Lilly Hamilton had seven points and six rebounds.

Covington travels to Greenville Wednesday.

* Bowling

Pioneer Classic

TROY — The Troy boys and girls bowling teams competed at the Pioneer Classic Monday, with the girls finishing third as a team and the boys taking ninth out of 32 teams.

The Troy girls started the tournament slow, sitting in 11th early before catching fire and claiming the No. 1 seed with a qualifying total of 3,763 heading into bracket play. The Trojans then swept Lima Shawnee 3-0 before losing in five to Coldwater, 3-2.

Cassidy McMullen led the Trojan girls by breaking the 600 series mark with 159-209-244—612, Kirsten McMullen rolled 167-194-202—563, Jenna Stone rolled 155-223-185—563, A’leigha Smith rolled 144-176-202—522 and Jennica Funderburg rolled 150-170-137—357.

The Troy boys, meanwhile, just missed the finals cut by finishing ninth with a qualifying total of 3,616. Aaron Stone led the way with 190-183-205—578, Jason Shiltz rolled 179-232-153—564, Landon Flory rolled 181-203-178—562, A.J. Kendall rolled 167-167-175—509, Hayden Jackson added 128-165 and Carson Rogers rolled a 156 game.

Troy traveled to Sidney Tuesday for a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division matchup then returns home Thursday, hosting division foe Butler.

