Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TIPP CITY — After seeing Springboro end its eight-game winning streak, the Tippecanoe girls basketball team got right back to work.

After routing Piqua on Monday in a makeup game, the Red Devils (10-2, 7-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) dominated visiting Fairborn on Wednesday night, allowing only three first-quarter points and cruising to a 61-21 victory in GWOC American League crossover play.

Allison Mader led the Devils with 22 points, Taylor Prall scored seven, Brooke Aselage added seven and Cali Stewart chipped in six.

Tippecanoe held the Skyhawks (5-8, 3-4 GWOC American South) to 23.1 percent from the field on 6 for 26 shooting and forced 18 turnovers. The Devils led 15-3 after the first quarter and 33-10 at halftime, easily putting the game away from there.

Tippecanoe is off this weekend to prepare for a tough matchup against Versailles on Monday.

Xenia 54,

Piqua 42

PIQUA — Piqua was outscored 23-10 in the first quarter against Xenia Wednesday night, and though the Indians (2-10, 0-7 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) fought back throughout, the Buccaneers put the game away with a 16-9 fourth quarter, holding on for a 54-42 victory.

Lauren Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds, Lauryn Gray had 11 points and Lily Stewart added seven.

Piqua hosts Northmont on Jan. 18.

* Wrestling

Covington Sweeps

Double Dual

SIDNEY — The Covington wrestling team put in a strong performance Wednesday as it traveled to Sidney for a double dual and defeated the host Yellow Jackets 57-15, followed by a 68-3 victory over Arcanum.

Against Sidney, Kyle Barga (120) started the Buccaneers off with an 11-6 decision, followed by Riley Richards’ (126) pin. Austin Flick (132) then picked up a forfeit before Keringten Martin (138) earned a pin.

Josh Sowers (145) then earned a 2-0 victory, followed by Deron White’s (152) 7-3 decision. Ross Bowman (160), Lance Miller (170) and Ian Wilson (182) kept things rolling for the Buccs with pins.

Sidney’s Jordan Marvin then picked up an overtime victory over Gavin McReynolds (195) and Joshua Walker pinned Bryce Keiser (220). The Buccs would win the final two bouts, though, as Carl Lankford (285) scored a pin and Dolan Young (106) a forfeit. Parker Dysinger (145) then picked up pin.

The Buccs kept their momentum against Arcanum. After dropping their first bout by Barga against Ethan Hoffman 2-7, Covington reeled off 12 consecutive victories.

Richards and Flick scored pins, followed by Martin’s 11-4 victory. Sowers scored a pin, White earned a 13-0 major decision and Bowman received a forfeit, then Miller scored a pin, followed by forfeits to Wilson and McReynolds. Keiser and Lankford then scored pins before Young picked up a forfeit.

The Buccs host Coldwater, Milton-Union and Lima Bath in a double dual on Jan. 19.

* Bowling

Sidney Sweeps

Tippecanoe

TROY — The Tippecanoe boys and girls bowling teams both dropped Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division matches to Sidney Wednesday at Troy Bowl with the boys falling 2,298-2,194 and the girls falling 1,909-1,723.

James Ridgeway had the high game and series for the Red Devil boys (5-3, 4-2 GWOC American North) with a 246 game and 431 series, and Stephen Ridgeway added a 226 game and 407 series.

The Tippecanoe girls (3-6, 3-3 GWOC American North) rolled their season-best total in the loss. Ashlyn Herzog had the high game with 180 and series with 319, and Jessica Goodson added a 161 game and 298 series.

Tippecanoe will compete in the Baker Bash Monday at Beaver-Vu.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.