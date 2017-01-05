Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team ran its winning streak to eight games Wednesday night, turning in a dominant defensive performance in a 52-15 victory over visiting Xenia in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

The Red Devils (8-1, 5-0 GWOC American North Division) didn’t allow more than five points in a quarter and only allowed three Xenia players to score on the night, taking a nine-point lead after the first quarter and steadily pulling away.

Three Devils were in double figures on the night offensively. Taylor Prall led the way with 15 points, Cali Stewart added 13, Brooke Aselage scored 10 and Isabel Crow chipped in seven.

Tippecanoe will get a test on Saturday, traveling to Springboro, which is 9-2 and leads the GWOC National West Division.

Trotwood 46,

Piqua 37

TROTWOOD — Piqua’s Lily Stewart led all scorers with 19 points Wednesday night, but the Indians were outscored 25-11 in the second and third quarters combined, falling at Trotwood 46-37 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play.

Tylah Yeomans added seven points and Lauryn Gray had five points and 10 rebounds.

Piqua (2-8, 0-5 GWOC American North Division) hosts Tippecanoe Monday.

* Wrestling

Mechanicsburg 43,

Miami East 28

MECHANICSBURG — The Miami East wrestling team held a 24-22 lead with five matches to go against a tough Mechanicsburg squad, but the Vikings dropped four of those final matches and lost 43-28 in a dual Wednesday night.

Kaleb Nickels (120) won an 11-6 decision, Micah Davis (126) won a 5-3 decision, Brenden Dalton (220) won a 13-5 major decision and Travis Ferguson (152) scored a first-period pin for the Vikings, in addition to forfeits picked up by Cole Taylor (113) and Alex Isbrandt (138).

Miami East will compete in the Troy Invitational Saturday.

Milton-Union

Sweeps Quad

ARCANUM — The Milton-Union Bulldogs swept a quad at Arcanum Wednesday night, routing the host Trojans 56-3 and then defeating Tri-County North 54-21.

Against Arcanum, Tristan Persinger (126), James Sager (132), Kamron Paulus (138), Jordan Cress (145), Caleb Black (170) and Tyler Courtright (220) all scored pins, Dylan Schenck (152) won a 16-1 tech. fall and Jeffery Strawser (285) won a 10-4 decision. Details on the Tri-County North dual were not available.

Milton-Union will host the Bulldog Invitational Saturday.

