Devils run past Trojans/Friday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

TROY — Tippecanoe girls basketball coach Andy Holderman has grown used to seeing a certain kind of performance from his team.

Troy coach Aaron Johnson had to wait to long to see the Trojans team he’s used to seeing.

Tippecanoe scored 21 unanswered points and held the Trojans to only two first-half field goals Friday night, and though Troy finished the game strong, it was too little, too late as the Red Devils won their seventh straight with a 46-29 victory at the Trojan Activities Center, finishing their first run through Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play unbeaten and in first place.

After an Alaura Holycross bucket tied the score at 2-2 after two possessions, the Red Devils (7-1, 5-0 GWOC American North) finished the first quarter on an 11-0 run to go up 13-2, then they scored the first 10 points of the second quarter before Bailey Hess finally connected on another basket with 1:55 left until halftime, building a 27-4 edge at the break.

“Our first half effort was fantastic,” Holderman said. “Defensively, we did a nice job, and we were efficient on offense. It’s tough to come into an environment like this. It seems like we never shoot the ball well here. To come in and make a statement early was key for us, and the girls stepped up. All in all, I was pleased with the first half.”

By halftime, Cali Stewart hit a pair of 3s and had eight points and Allison Mader had seven points. Troy (5-4, 2-3 GWOC American North), meanwhile, was 2 for 13 from the field, 0 for 2 from the free throw line and had committed 10 turnovers.

“We talked to the girls about staying in system,” Johnson said. “The gameplan was to value every possession, make four or five passes and make them play defense. And again, we made one or two passes and chucked something up. Against a team that good, with the players they have, when they get in transition and run the floor, they are deadly. They capitalized on every single mistake. They made us pay for that, and we didn’t learn.”

Troy responded in the second half and got its offense going, but Tippecanoe didn’t slow down, either, outscoring Troy 15-13 in the third. And though the Trojans won the fourth quarter handily, 12-4, the outcome was already long decided.

“I told them at halftime, whether we win or not I want to see my team,” Johnson said. “It was nice to see something of a response in the second half. But we’re not going to a game playing two quarters.”

Stewart led all scorers with 16 points and dished out five assists for the Devils, while Mader finished with 12 points. Brooke Aselage added six points, Taylor Prall and Hailee Varvel each scored four, and Claire Hinkle and Jillian Brown each scored two.

“Every game, the next game, is the most important game to us,” Holderman said. “We treat every game in that manner. It’s very important that you come into a game prepared and that you stay mentally tough and execute. We’ve had a nice run the first time through (division play), but the second time through, adjustments will be made — and we’ll see what happens.”

Tia Bass led the Trojans with eight points and six rebounds, scoring the final eight points of the game all on putbacks. Holycross had six points, Hess had four points, Gabbi Johnson had three points and Kiyha Adkins, Jordan Short, Lauren McGraw and MaKenna Taylor each had two.

Troy travels to Oakwood Monday, while Tippecanoe hosts Xenia Wednesday.

“I thought what we did in the second half will give us some insight into how we need to play — because we turn around and play on Monday,” Johnson said. “We don’t have time to lick our wounds and feel sorry for ourselves. This is something I hope we learn from, and Monday we play again.”

* Boys Basketball

Bethel 97, YS 56

BRANDT — An early alley-oop dunk from Ian Anderson to Tyler Terry was only the beginning.

The Bethel boys basketball team shared the ball astoundingly well Friday night, having 27 of its 37 field goals on the night come by way of assists as the Bees (7-1) routed visiting Yellow Springs 97-56.

“That’s pretty impressive,” Bethel coach Brett Kopp said. “It means we were moving the ball, getting it to the right guy and knocking down shots. We’ve still got a lot of work to do defensively — I don’t think we should have given up 56 points, but when you play as fast as we do, you’re going to give up some points.”

Caleb South led the Bees with 29 points and nine rebounds, one of four players in double figures. Ryan Rose hit four 3s and added 15 points, Jesse Nickell had 12 points, Ian Anderson flirted with a triple double with 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Terry chipped in eight points ad Nate Rimkus had seven.

Bethel returns to action Friday at Twin Valley South.

Tippecanoe 67

Tecumseh 42

PIQUA — After an overtime loss in the opening round of the Buckeye Insurance Group Holiday Classic at Piqua on Thursday, the Tippecanoe Red Devils won the red bracket’s consolation game convincingly, routing Tecumseh 67-42 Friday.

Caiden Smith and Josh Wildermuth both had 18 points to lead the Devils (3-5) on the night, with Smith being named to the all-tournament team.

Tippecanoe hosts Eaton Tuesday.

Newton 71,

Dixie 70 OT

PLEASANT HILL — Newton had three players in double figures and a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but Dixie fought back to force overtime. And in the extra period, the Indians were able to hold off the Greyhounds for a narrow 71-70 victory Friday night.

Nelson Clymer led the Indians with 23 points, Ryan Mollette scored 15 and Austin Evans had 11 points. Jackson Riffle chipped in nine points and Nash Lavy scored eight.

Newton takes on Franklin Monroe Friday.

TC 52, Lehman 50

PIQUA — Troy Christian held a lead as big as 14 in the green bracket consolation game at the Buckeye Insurance Group Holiday Classic Friday at Piqua, and though Lehman (1-5) cut that lead all the way to one, the Eagles (4-3) were able to hold on for a 52-50 victory.

James Anderson had 16 of his 23 points in the second half and added 12 rebounds to lead the way for Troy Christian, Jacob Brown added eight points and Seth Wynne scored seven.

Kameron Lee scored 20 to lead Lehman, Preston Rodgers had 12 and Dylan Arnold added 11.

“I thought our kids played hard and played with emotion on defense early,” Troy Christian coach Ray Zawadzki said. “It was a good win for us to handle adversity and still be able to win. We probably wouldn’t have been able to do that last year, but this year the kids were able to do just enough to get the win. I’m proud of them.”

Troy Christian travels to Miami Valley Monday.

Versailles 43,

Miami East 21

CASSTOWN — Miami East couldn’t get its offense going Friday against Versailles — in fact, the Vikings didn’t touch the ball for nearly an entire quarter — and in the end the Tigers put away a 43-21 victory.

Versailles (7-1) led 13-4 after one quarter and 30-16 at halftime, and that’s where the game stayed for the entire third as the Tigers were content to hold the ball the entire time without taking a shot until the final 10 seconds. The Vikings got the rebound but didn’t have time to get a shot off of their own.

Logan West had 12 points and six rebounds and Dalton Taylor added five points to lead Miami East, which travels to National Trail Friday.

Russia 52,

Covington 38

PIQUA — Covington was within a point of Russia at 25-24 at one point in the third quarter, but the Raiders pulled away to win the Buckeye Insurance Group Holiday Classic’s green bracket championship Friday night at Piqua, 52-38 over the Buccaneers.

Trevor Miller led the Buccs (5-3) with 12 points and five rebounds, Jett Murphy added seven points and Nathan Blei had six points and six rebounds.

Covington hosts Milton-Union Tuesday.

Belmont 75,

Piqua 39

PIQUA — Belmont scored the first 15 points and was never challenged Friday in the red bracket championship game at the Buckeye Insurance Group Holiday Classic at Piqua, defeating the host Indians 75-39.

Devon Brown had 10 points and Nate Monnin had seven points and seven rebounds for Piqua, which hosts Trotwood Friday.

Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Tippecanoe's Cali Stewart drives the baseline Friday against Troy at the Trojan Activities Center. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy's Tia Bass scored a putback Friday against Tippecanoe. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Tippecanoe's Allison Mader runs the fast break Friday at Troy. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy's Alaura Holycross backs into the paint Friday against Tippecanoe. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy's Gabbi Johnson controls the basketball Friday against Tippecanoe. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy's Kiyha Adkins attempts a layup as Tippecanoe's Taylor Prall defends Friday.