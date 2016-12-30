Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

and Rob Kiser

[email protected]

SPRINGFIELD — After a disappointing loss on Tuesday, the Troy boys basketball team found the perfect antidote.

Three Trojans were in double figures Thursday night at Springfield Shawnee, and though though the game was back and forth all night, Troy (3-4) was able to make enough plays on both sides of the ball late to capture a 63-60 victory over the Braves.

“It was pretty close the whole way,” Troy coach Paul Bremigan said. “It didn’t get to be above a five-point lead either way. But we were able to make some plays and some free throws in the fourth quarter.

“We were 6 for 8 from the line in the fourth, which was better than we were the first three quarters. We did some good things defensively in the second half, which was good to see.”

The Trojans did things on offense, too.

Hayden Kotwica led Troy by equaling a personal season high with 17 points, Zach Reichelderfer added 15 points and six rebounds, Zion Taylor had 13 points and five rebounds and Ryan McClurg and Keenan Kinnel each had seven points to lead the way, and the Trojans only committed 10 turnovers in the game.

“Ryan didn’t get as many looks as he normally gets,” Bremigan said. “They did a nice job on him, but that opened things up for Hayden and Zion, and they did a nice job.

“Shawnee does what it does, and they do it pretty well. We knew that going in, playing at their place. They got good performances from their three scorers. We didn’t do a good job on them in the first half, but in the second half we did a little bit better job. Good enough to win.”

Troy hosts Bellefontaine Tuesday.

Belmont 64,

Tipp 62 2 OT

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe Red Devils fought back numerous times Thursday night in the opening round of the Buckeye Insurance Group Holiday Classic at Piqua, but Belmont was able to outlast them in the end and claim a 64-62 victory in double overtime.

Freshman Ben Sauls led the Devils (2-5) with 15 points, while Zach Bonifas and Caiden Smith each added 14. Josh Wildermuth hit the game-tying shot that sent the game into its first overtime at 53-53, then the score was tied at 56-56 at the end of that period. And though Tippecanoe took an early lead in the second overtime, Belmont was able to pull ahead and hold on for the win.

Tippecanoe will face Tecumseh in the consolation final Friday.

Russia 65,

Troy Christian 45

PIQUA — Not that it came easy by any means, but the Russia boys continued their success in the Buckeye Insurance Group Holiday Classic Thursday at Garbry Gymnasium, opening Green Bracket play with a 65-45 win over Troy Christian to improve to 6-2 on the season.

Russia, looking for its fourth straight Classic title, will play the Covington for the tournament title at 7 p.m. Friday, while Troy Christian will play Lehman at 4 p.m. Friday.

Troy Christian’s 6-foot-9 junior post James Anderson led the Eagles with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Peyton Spurlock added 10 points.

Covington 58,

Lehman 48

PIQUA — Covington opened a 17-point lead and survived a wild fourth quarter to continue its winning ways in a Green Bracket opening-round game at the Buckeye Insurance Group Holiday Classic Thursday at Garbry Gymnasium, getting past Lehman 58-48

The Buccs (5-2) will play Russia for the Green Bracket title at 7 p.m. Friday. Lehman (1-4) and Troy Christian will play in the consolation game at 4 p.m.

“We got a little bit out of our comfort zone,” Covington coach Matt Pond said. “But that is what happens when a team is desperate and plays with reckless abandon. And that is no knock on Lehman. They came at us with everything they had and at times we didn’t handle it very well.”

Nathan Blei had a game-high 24 points and seven rebounds to lead Covington, while Trevor Miller had 10 points and five rebounds and Jayce Pond added 10 points.

Dylan Arnold and Kameron Lee, who combined for 20 points during the fourth quarter, led the way for Lehman, with Lee scoring 16 points and Arnold adding 15.

Piqua 75,

Tecumseh 68

PIQUA — In a wild game, which saw 26 3-point field goals made, Piqua would be the team that found that win, holding off a deadly shooting Tecumseh team from long range 75-68 in one Green Bracket semifinal in the nightcap of the Buckeye Insurance Group Holiday Classic Thursday.

Ben Schmiesing finished with 20 points and six rebounds, while Nate Monnin — who sat out the second quarter because of fouls and didn’t score in the first half — poured in 17 points in the second half, to go with 12 rebounds and some big assists. Gage Smith hit four 3s in the second half and added 13 points.

Piqua (2-5) will play Belmont in the championship game at 8:30 p.m. tonight at Garbry Gymnasium, while Tecumseh (1-6) will play Tippecanoe in the consolation game at 5:30 p.m.

* Girls Basketball

Milton-Union 72,

TV South 21

WEST MILTON — Kristen Dickison broke the 20-point mark for the second straight game, and the Milton-Union girls basketball team (5-3) routed Twin Valley South 72-21 Thursday night, its third straight victory.

Dickison led the way with 23 points, nine assists, six rebounds and six steals Maddie Brown added nine points and eight rebounds and Liz Renner had nine points, seven rebounds and six blocks. Olivia Brown had eight points, nine rebounds and three steals, Beyonce Bobbitt had eight points and five steals and Taylor Jacobs had eight points.

Milton-Union travels to Oakwood on Jan. 5, 2017.

Newton 53,

Fairlawn 16

SIDNEY — The Newton Indians improved to 6-2 on the season with a stellar defensive effort at winless Fairlawn, winning 53-16 Thursday night.

Tatum McBride scored 21 points to lead Newton, which hosts Miami East on Jan. 5, 2017.

Other scores: Tri-Village 75, Bethel 31.

