Troy snaps skid vs. ‘Creek

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

TROY — A season-long nemesis almost came back to haunt the Troy hockey team again Thursday.

This time, though, the Trojans powered through and kept the heat on themselves.

After Beavercreek scored a pair of power play goals — something that has hurt Troy over its seven-game losing streak — to cut Troy’s lead in half late in the second period, the Trojans answered with three quick goals in the third period to retake control and then scored three more in the span of 1:23 late in the game to put away a 10-3 victory over the Beavers to open the seventh annual Larrell Walters Memorial Miami Valley Freeze tournament Thursday at Hobart Arena.

The Trojans (3-9-1) knew they absolutely had to get this one.

“We talked before the game, and the guys knew we had to have this one,” Troy coach Phill Noll said. “Tonight was a league game for us, so it meant a lot. We had to win every period (for the tournament standings), but we also had to win the game for the league standings. Every game counts.”

And to win, Troy had to do one thing above all else.

“We knew we couldn’t be in the (penalty) box,” Noll said. “In the Mayor’s Cup, we got beat by both Beavercreek and Alter — and both games were because of penalties. Against Beavercreek, we were up 3-1 two minutes into the third period, and they beat us 4-3 because of penalties. And against Alter, we were ahead 3-2 in the third period, we picked up penalties and they beat us 4-3. Our penalty kill, we have just not refined it to be where I want it to be.

“Everything that we’ve done getting ready for tonight’s game and this tournament was to stay out of the box and keep five people on the ice as much as possible. We’re going to take some penalties, but we just can’t take them in our offensive zone or after the whistle, doing things we don’t need to do.”

Early on, Troy did everything it needed to.

The Trojans won a defensive first period as the Beavercreek goalie made a number of saves on tough shots to keep the game scoreless. But with 3:50 left in the period, Nate Uhlenbrock — who finished the game with his first career hat trick — took a pass from Zach Uhlenbrock at mid-ice, weaved his way through the Beavercreek defense and lifted a top-shelf shot in to give Troy a 1-0 lead.

Both teams were hit with penalties late in the period and finished the first 4 on 4, with Troy leading 1-0. With play returning to 5 on 5, the Trojans caught fire, ripping off three goals to take a 4-0 lead. With 7:29 left in the second, Grant Gariety hit a slapshot that went wide of the net, only to bounce off the boards and right to Zach Uhlenbrock in front for a rebound score. Then with 5:32 on the clock, Beavercreek’s goalkeeper came out of the net and misplayed the puck, only to have Austin Strong intercept it and deposit it in the open net to make it 3-0. And with 2:27 in the period, Nate Uhlenbrock hit a slapshot that Graham Harvey redirected, but the goalie saved it and couldn’t control the rebound — which went right back to Harvey, who crammed it in to give Troy a 4-0 lead.

“A lot of our goals came on rebounds,” Noll said. “They came where we had a decent shot and the goalie couldn’t control his rebound, and we put in goals. I was very happy about that. That’s an area that we have not been doing. We’ll shoot the puck and then be spectators. Tonight, we shot the puck and went after it after the shot.”

The second period ended on a sour note, though.

Troy drew a penalty with 2:03 remaining, then Beavercreek’s P.J. Kosir hit a slapshot past a screened Troy goalie a mere 29 seconds later for a power play goal to get the Beavers on the board. Another penalty with 41.3 seconds on the clock led to another power play goal with 27.8 seconds left, as Ethan Green scored to get Beavercreek within striking distance and make it a 4-2 game heading into the final period.

And that’s when Troy put the game away, outscoring Beavercreek 6-1. Prestyn Hoefler scored a power play goal for the Trojans with 9:36 left on assists from Nate Uhlenbrock and John Wehrkamp, then Nate Uhlenbrock got his second of the night on an assist from Hoefler with 7:34 remaining. A mere 18 seconds later, Wehrkamp scored a rapid-fire goal to make it 5-2 Troy.

“The next shift after a score means a lot,” Noll said. “We try to not allow them to regain any of the momentum that we just took away from them. That comes with keeping your foot on the gas. Even if we don’t score again, we need to have a good shift, control the puck and let them know that we control the game.”

Green added another power play goal for the Beavers with 4:01 to go, but Troy kept the pressure on. Michael Hess got a goal with 2:24 remaining on assists from Hoefler and Harvey, then Nate Uhlenbrock finished his hat trick by stealing the puck in front of the Beavercreek goal and flipping in a long wrister with 1:29 left. And with 1:01 left, Hoefler netted his second goal to finish things off.

“This was Nate’s first career hat trick,” Noll said. “Obviously, he was excited about it. For a defensive player to get a hat trick is very unusual, and we’re very glad that he did that. Prestyn’s going to get his goals and have his opportunities. He’s a natural scorer. Last weekend, they contained him. They put more pressure on him, and it slowed the whole team down.

“We’re still not where we want to be. I don’t want to bury a team at all — I’ve been there, and I don’t like that. But you can’t pull your players back and say hey, take your foot of the gas, don’t push, don’t skate hard, don’t do the things that we tell you to do. That’s not something that we can afford to do, especially when we’re on a losing streak like we’ve been on.”

Troy continues Miami Valley Freeze play with a pair of games Friday — at 12:30 p.m. against the Dayton Hockey Club and at 5 p.m. against Northern Kentucky — with the placement games to be decided on Saturday.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s John Wehrkamp skates with the puck along the bench Thursday against Beavercreek during the first game of the Miami Valley Freeze tournament at Hobart Arena. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_161229aw_Troy_7.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s John Wehrkamp skates with the puck along the bench Thursday against Beavercreek during the first game of the Miami Valley Freeze tournament at Hobart Arena. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Zach Uhlenbrock (16) brings the puck up the ice as Charlie Ryan (21) skates alongside him Thursday against Beavercreek. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_161229aw_Troy_16_21.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Zach Uhlenbrock (16) brings the puck up the ice as Charlie Ryan (21) skates alongside him Thursday against Beavercreek. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Prestyn Hoefler takes a shot Thursday against Beavercreek. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_161229aw_Troy_20.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Prestyn Hoefler takes a shot Thursday against Beavercreek. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Grant Gariety controls the puck Thursday against Beavercreek. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_161229aw_Troy_5.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Grant Gariety controls the puck Thursday against Beavercreek. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Nate Uhlenbrock had a hat trick Thursday night against Beavercreek to open the Miami Valley Freeze tournament at Hobart Arena. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_161229aw_Troy_11.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Nate Uhlenbrock had a hat trick Thursday night against Beavercreek to open the Miami Valley Freeze tournament at Hobart Arena.