Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

FAIRBORN — Troy Christian’s Jacob Edwards (113) and Milton-Union’s Kamron Paulus (138) both finished the GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament with individual championships Wednesday at the Nutter Center, the top two local finishers at the massive two-day event.

Edwards defeated West Branch’s Christian Wayt 5-3 in the title match, helping lead the Eagles to a fourth-place finish in the small school division with 112.5 points. Ethan Turner (106) placed third, scoring an 11-2 major decision over Miamisburg’s Cole McGuire. Michael Sergent (126) also placed third, defeating Princeton’s Jovan Fuqua 8-3 in the finals. And Seth Douglas (285) placed seventh, defeating Northmont’s Chuck Saul 3-2.

Paulus was the lone placer for Milton-Union, which finished eighth in the small school division with 71 points.

The Troy Trojans finished 17th in the large school division with 60 points. Davin Snyder (182) was the Trojans’ best finisher, placing fifth and winning his finals match by forfeit. Joe Pascale (113) placed eighth, forefeiting his finals match.

Covington placed 13th in the small school division with 53 points. Lance Miller (160) placed sixth, falling 1-0 to Olentangy Orange’s Logan Broskie in the finals.

Tippecanoe finished 26th in the small school division with 26 points. Grant Carlson (220) placed seventh for the Red Devils, defeating Bellefontaine’s by pinfall in the final.

Medina Invitational

MEDINA — Miami East’s Graham Shore gave the Vikings their first ever individual championship at the Medina Invitational Wednesday afternoon and Alex Isbrandt placed fifth, helping the Miami East wrestling team place 13th out of 44 teams at the two-day tournament.

Shore defeated nationally-ranked Detroit Catholic Central’s Ben Kamali in the championship match at 120, winning 10-4. Isbrandt (138) won his final round match by second-round pin to claim fifth.

“Graham defeated the No. 10-ranked kid in the country, according to FloWrestling,” Miami East coach Mark Rose said. “He had an outstanding tournament. Alex finished with a pin for fifth. Kaleb Nickels, Brenden Dalton and Zack Schellhouse were all a match away from placing.”

* Girls Basketball

Covington 63,

Spr. Shawnee 48

SPRINGFIELD — Sammi Whiteman didn’t even score for Covington in the first quarter.

What she did the rest of the way, however, changed the game.

Whiteman finished with a game-high 34 points Wednesday at Springfield Shawnee, leading the Buccaneer girls basketball team to its 10th win of the season right at the midway point in a 63-48 victory over the Braves.

Whiteman scored 15 of her 34 points in the second quarter alone, turning a 9-8 Covington (10-1) lead after one into a 28-21 halftime advantage. The Buccs led by eight going to the fourth quarter and outscored the Braves 18-11 over the final eight minutes to pull away.

Jordan Crowell added 14 points and Lexie Long scored seven for Covington, which takes on Tri-Village on Jan. 5, 2017.

Piqua 56,

Graham 48

PIQUA — Piqua’s Lily Stewart scored 19 points Wednesday night, helping turn a one-point halftime deficit into a 56-48 victory over Graham.

Lauryn Gray added nine points and seven rebounds, Lauren Williams scored nine points and had four assists and Tylah Yeomans added seven points for the Indians (2-7), who travel to Trotwood Jan. 4, 2017.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.