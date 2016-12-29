Trojans up to the challenge

By Josh Brown

TROY — After Northwestern’s Abby Zerkle single-handedly kept the Warriors alive in the first half with her shooting, Troy girls basketball coach Aaron Johnson issued a challenge.

“Zerkle is a scorer, averaging about 20 points per game,” he said. “In the second half, I challenged the girls. I asked them ‘who wants to guard her? Who can stop her?’ And I’ll tell you, Bailey Hess, Lily Clouser, Kiyha Adkins, Gabbi Johnson, Lauren McGraw … yeah, I had to throw five different people at her. But them stepping up and answering that challenge, that maturation, that’s taking it to the next level. And that made a big difference tonight.”

Zerkle scored all of her game-high 12 points in the first half and had Northwestern only trailing by four at the break after the Trojans began the game on an 11-0 run. But the Troy defense held her scoreless in the second half and shut down the Warriors in general while converting the majority of 25 forced turnovers into points the other way in a wire-to-wire 53-31 victory Wednesday at the Trojan Activities Center.

The Trojans improved to 5-3 with the victory, which was the first game that Troy has led from start to finish this season. And after three narrow victories and a back-and-forth battle with Piqua where they eventually pulled away, the Trojans are discovering that the full-court press is one of their more effective tools.

Troy threw the press at Northwestern from the beginning, and the results were immediate. After Jordan Short set up back-to-back buckets by Jenna Kaup and Alaura Holycross, a Kiyha Adkins steal led to another Holycross bucket inside to put Troy up 6-0 right away. Holycross picked up her second early foul and had to sit, then Kaup missed a pair of free throws — only to steal the ball back before the Warriors could make an outlet pass and score a layup. Adkins cashed in another turnover with a 3-pointer, and Troy led 11-0 and forced a Northwestern timeout with 3:58 left in the first.

“We’re finding that we’re forcing some turnovers, which is causing us to get some easy baskets,” Johnson said. “It kind of disrupts the flow of the other team, and I like rushing their pace a little bit. Against a team like that, with a scorer like Zerkle, it’s important to get up big.”

Zerkle showed why.

With Troy struggling to score at the pace it did early on with Holycross on the bench, Zerkle hit a pair of 3s — including one at the first-quarter buzzer — to cut Troy’s lead to six at 14-8 after one. And with time winding down in the first half, she dribbled around a screen and, though Troy was able to get a hand in her face, sank another long 3 at the halftime buzzer to bring the Warriors to within four at 21-17.

“I thought we did a decent job on her in the first half, but she got away from us a couple of times,” Johnson said. “Having Alaura’s presence inside makes a huge difference. We are a totally different team when she’s not on the floor. The same thing happened at Miami East, and we kind of lose our identity when she’s not there.

“It’s something we’re going to have to work on — but at the same time, I don’t want her fouling,” he added with a laugh. “There’s just a comfort level and a rhythm when she’s there in the middle.”

Holycross — who had a career-high 21 points in last week’s win at Piqua — converted a steal and layup to start the third quarter, but the Trojans settled into their offense and shared the basketball, as well. Adkins, Bailey Hess, Gabbi Johnson and short scored two apiece in the third — with Short scoring the most impressive basket with a stop-and-go move, drive to the basket and the friendly roll on the rim to finish — and the Trojan lead grew to 12 at 33-21 heading into the fourth.

The offensive and defensive display continued in the fourth quarter, where Troy outscored Northwestern 20-10, leading by as many as 27 points at 53-26. Ten of the 11 Trojans that got into the game also got into the scorebook, as well, with half of them contributing five or more points.

“We’ve been preaching stay in the system and shoot within the system,” Johnson said. “It’s not that we’re taking bad shots necessarily. It’s that we’re taking them one, two passes into our offense instead of making five or six passes. When we execute our offense, make those passes, rotate the ball side to side and then take those shots in the flow of the offense, that’s when we seem to shoot better.

“We went through a stretch at the end of the first and through the second quarter where we were one, two passes and chuck it. We’re not that type of team, and it showed. We lost that big lead and they climbed back to within four at halftime. I thought, in the second half, we executed better. I thought we moved the ball from side to side and finally attacked the basket, and that helped.”

Adkins led the Trojans on the night with 10 points and four assists, Holycross and Short had eight points apiece, Kaup had six points and six rebounds and Tia Bass came off the bench with five points and five rebounds. Hess had four points and seven rebounds, Gabbi Johnson added four points and four rebounds, Lauren McGraw had four points and Alyse Holter and MaKenna Taylor each scored two points.

The Trojans remain at home Friday, finishing the first run through Greater Western Ohio Conference American North play against division newcomer Tippecanoe, which enters the night on a six-game winning streak.

“With Tippecanoe coming in Friday, they’re really on a roll,” Johnson said. “I think that the girls need to realize if they play the way they did in that second half, the kind of defense we played in the second half tonight, anything is possible.”

