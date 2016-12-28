Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

FAIRBORN — Seven Miami County wrestlers were still in championship contention after the first day of the GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament Tuesday at the Nutter Center, with two of them — Troy Christian’s Jacob Edwards (113) and Milton-Union’s Kamron Paulus (138) — reaching the championship matches on Wednesday afternoon.

Edwards defeated Springboro’s Mason Kleinberg 10-7 in the semifinal round as the Eagles sat in fourth in the small school division as a team with 88.5 points.

Ethan Turner (106) lost his semifinal match 5-3 to Graham’s Tanner Jordan. In the consolation quarterfinals, Michael Sergent (126) won 7-2 over Campbell County’s Tanner Yenter and Seth Douglas (285) lost 3-2 to Princeton’s Kevin Mason, but all three will end up placing.

Milton-Union’s Paulus defeated Lakota West’s Jensen Quinn 3-1 to reach the championship match, the Bulldogs’ only placer. As a team, they sat in seventh with 67 points in the small school division.

Troy’s Davin Snyder (182) was the only Trojan to reach the semifinals, falling to Lakota West’s Caleb Harris. Joe Pascale (113) lost in the consolation quarterfinal to Northmont’s Andrew Knick by a 4-2 decision. The Trojans were tied for 17th as a team with 56 points in the large school division.

Covington’s Lance Miller (160) lost in the semifinal round to Walton-Verona’s Mason Smith, the Buccaneers’ only placer. The Buccs sat in 13th with 53 points in the small school division.

All of Tippecanoe’s wrestlers were eliminated after the sixth consolation round. The Red Devils sat in 25th with 23 points.

Wednesday’s consolation semifinals and championship round were not complete at time of press.

Medina Invitational

MEDINA — The Miami East Vikings sat in eighth place as a team after the first day of the Medina Invitational Tuesday, with a pair of wrestlers still in the running for individual titles.

Alex Isbrandt (138) was 3-0 with a pair of pins and Graham Shore (120) was 3-0 with a tech. fall and major decision to lead the Vikings on the day.

Wednesday’s finals were not complete at time of press.

* Girls Basketball

Tippecanoe 52,

West Liberty 45

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team fell behind early against West Liberty-Salem.

Once Allison Mader got going, though, it was all over.

The Red Devil junior scored a game-high 32 points Tuesday night, leading Tippecanoe (6-1) to a 52-45 victory over visiting West Liberty-Salem at home, the team’s sixth straight win and the Tigers’ (9-1) first loss of the year.

Senior Taylor Prall added 12 points and the rest of the Devils combined for eight against a tough West Liberty-Salem defense, which held Tippecanoe in check in the first quarter, staking the Tigers out to a 17-8 lead. The Devils cut the lead to three by halftime at 28-25, then pulled ahead 38-35 heading into the fourth and held on from there.

Tippecanoe travels to Troy Friday.

Miami East 62,

Miss Valley 33

CASSTOWN — Miami East’s Bailey Miller sent 2016 out in big fashion.

Miller poured in a game-high 30 points — nearly enough to win the game on its own — as the Vikings (5-7, 3-2 Cross County Conference) routed Mississinawa Valley 62-33 Tuesday night in their final game of the calendar year.

Bailey Miller also had four steals in the game, Camryn Miller added nine points and Haley Howard scored eight points and added 10 rebounds and four assists to lead Miami East, which only led by one after the first quarter at 12-11 but built a 24-16 lead by halftime then outscored the Blackhawks 37-17 in the second half to put the game away.

Miami East travels to Newton Jan. 5, 2017.

* Boys Basketball

Madison 59,

Milton-Union 46

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys basketball team continued to struggle to end the 2016 portion of the season, falling 59-46 to Madison Tuesday in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

William Morris and Daniel Albaugh each had 10 points and five rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (0-4, 0-3 SWBL Buckeye), Caleb Wintrow added eight points off the bench and A.J. Lovin added six.

Milton-Union travels to Covington Jan. 3, 2017.

