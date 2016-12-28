Bulldog Hall of Fame to induct 4 on Jan. 28

Staff Reports

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union High School will be holding its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony and banquet at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the cafetorium, with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. The new inductees will be presented to the community between the JV and varsity boys basketball games against Brookville later that evening.

This year’s inductees are:

* Doug Studebaker,

Class of 1971

Doug earned 11 varsity letters while at Milton-Union in football, wrestling and track. He was an All-Southwestern Buckeye League selection in football as a defensive back and kick returner. In wrestling, Studebaker was one of Milton-Union’s first wrestlers to qualify for the state tournament. He has held the Bulldog pole vault record since 1973 and was the Outstanding Senior Male Athlete in 1971.

* Trent Thompson,

Class of 1979

Trent was an All-SWBL selection in football and baseball for the Bulldogs. He ended his football career as Milton-Union’s all-time leading kick scorer and he was in the top 20 in rushing yardage at the time of his graduation. In baseball, he was a two-time all-district selection and played baseball collegiately at Wright State.

* Erin Storer Cooper,

Class of 1991

A two-sport star in volleyball and basketball, Erin completed the rare double of being her team’s MVP in both sports for two years running. In volleyball, she was the Southwestern Rivers Conference Player of the Year and the district Player of the Year in 1990. In basketball, she repeated the feat of being an All-SRC selection and ended her career at No. 3 on the career rebounding list and No. 5 on Milton-Union’s career scoring list.

* Jennifer Ginn Thompson,

Class of 2001

Jen was a three-sport athlete during her time at Milton-Union, earning varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, and softball. She earned All-Southwestern Rivers Conference status in all three sports. She excelled in volleyball, setting Milton-Union’s career kills record and was the area kills leader in 2000. She played collegiately at Ohio Northern University, where she was All-Ohio Athletic Conference and was an Division III All-District selection.

The public is welcome to attend the ceremony and banquet. Please contact Ron Berner at (937) 232-3745 for ticket information.