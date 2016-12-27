Troy girls 2nd, boys 5th at Holiday Tournament

By Josh Brown

MIDDLETOWN — The Troy girls bowling team finished second to Beavercreek in what is growing into a strong tournament rivalry Tuesday at the second day of the Holiday Bowling Tournament at Middletown’s Eastern Lanes, falling to the Beavers by only 34 pins with a total of 4,056.

A’leigha Smith led the Trojan girls on the day, rolling 189-228-225—642 and earning a spot on the all-tournament first team, and Jenna Stone earned a spot on the second team with 234-184-181—599. Cassidy McMullen rolled 158-191-179—528, Kirsten McMullen rolled 202-152-146—500, Alyssa Shilt added 164-157 and Jennica Funderburg rolled a 190 game.

The girls trailed Beavercreek by 142 going into the baker rounds, pulling even after four games. But Beavercreek rolled 218-211 to Troy’s 202-193 over the course of the last two games to pull back ahead.

The Beavers also won the preseason Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament this season, but the Trojans defeated them head-to-head to win the state championship last season.

And on Monday, the Troy boys bowling team finished sixth out of 21 teams at the Holiday Tournament, finishing with a score of 4,142.

Aaron stone had an impressive day, rolling 204-226-237 to finish with a 667 series. Hayden Jackson followed with 201-205-193—599, Carson Rogers rolled 203-206-169—578, Jason Shiltz rolled 191-168-211—570 and A.J. Kendall rolled 175-180-147—502.

The Troy bowling teams are off until Jan. 5, when they travel to West Carrollton.

