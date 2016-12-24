Friday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

and Rob Kiser

[email protected]

CASSTOWN — Troy was still feeling a chill once Miami East’s Barnball Classic finally got underway.

After the two-day tournament was iced out on Dec. 17 and 18 and rescheduled for Friday, the Trojans struggled to find ways to score in the first half against host Miami East, falling to the Vikings 48-35 to fall to 4-3 on the season.

Miami East (4-7) held Troy to only 10 first-half points, outscoring the Trojans 12-3 in the decisive second quarter to take a 23-10 lead at the break. Troy got its offense going in the second half but couldn’t get enough stops on defense to catch up.

Bailey Miller led the Vikings with 13 points, Haley Howard added 12 points and Emily Hawkins and Camryn Miller both scored eight.

Kiyha Adkins was the only Trojan in double figures with 10 points, Alaura Holycross added nine, Jordan Short scored six and Bailey Hess had five as Troy hit a season-high six 3-pointers on the day.

Miami East hosts Mississinawa Valley Tuesday, while Troy hosts Northwestern Wednesday.

Covington 56,

Urbana 34

CASSTOWN — Covington girls basketball coach Jim Meyer pretended to bow down to senior Lexie Long as she emerged from the locker room after the Buccaneers’ 56-34 win over Urbana Friday in the Barnball Classic at Miami East High School, bringing a smile to Long’s face.

Long’s effort was deserving of such recognition — but truth be told, Meyer would say the same about every girl on his team for what they have accomplished so far.

Despite him just taking over this fall, the Buccs improved to 9-1, their best start in years.

“I really didn’t know these girls,” Meyer said. “They just do everything you ask. These kids just have so much heart. I can’t say enough about that.”

Urbana’sHunter Rogan, a 5-foot-7 senior averaging 26.4 points per game and that had scored 43 in a win over Piqua recently, was a priority for the Buccs.

And with Long and Justice Warner in her face all game, the Buccs held her to 15 points and were in front from the outset.

Sammi Whiteman led Covington with 20 points, Long added 14 points and six rebounds, Jordan Crowell had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Tori Lyle had seven points and six rebounds.

Covington travels to Springfield Shawnee Wednesday.

* Boys Basketball

Bethel 80,

Arcanum 43

BRANDT — Junior Caleb South doesn’t just lead the Bethel boys basketball team in scoring. He makes everyone around him better.

And the Bees are already pretty darned good.

Ryan Rose hit four 3-pointers and led Bethel with 19 points, South was on the verge of a triple double and the Bees (6-1, 5-0 Cross County Conference) were never challenged Friday in an 80-43 victory over Arcanum at home.

South added 17 points, nine assists and nine rebounds, Kendal James had 10 points, Tyler Terry scored eight, Jesse Nickell scored seven and Jacob Evans and Christian White had six each in the balanced attack.

“Caleb’s averaging 29 points, but he was sharing the basketball tonight,” Bethel coach Brett Kopp said. “He missed some shots that he normally makes tonight, and he’ll eventually get those. But he flirted with a triple double, and we’ve got other guys that can shoot the basketball — and I think we showed that tonight.

“We play a fast-paced game. We take a lot of shots. But when we start hitting more and more shots, we’re going to be even tougher to guard, and I think we’re pretty tough to guard right now.”

Bethel is back in action Dec. 30 against Yellow Springs.

Tippecanoe 42,

Butler 40 OT

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe’s Caiden Smith hit a pair of free throws late in overtime to give the Red Devils the edge, then the defense sealed a 42-40 victory over Butler Friday night at home.

Smith led all scorers with 17 points for Tippecanoe (2-4, 2-3 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division), which won its second straight. Josh Wildermuth added nine points.

Tippecanoe plays in the Buckeye Insurance Group Holiday Classic Thursday and Friday at Piqua.

Miami East 58,

TC North 48

LEWISBURG — Miami East (6-1, 3-1 Cross County Conference) jumped out to a huge lead at Tri-County North Friday night, cruising to a 58-48 victory over the Panthers.

Logan West scored 23 points for the Vikings, Cam Coomes added nine and Justin Brown and Austin Rutledge each scored seven as Miami East built a 20-5 lead after the first quarter and led by 16 heading into the fourth before substituting liberally.

“It was a very successful night,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “I’m proud of the start the guys have had. Hopefully it’s something we can continue to build on after the Christmas break.”

Miami East will host Versailles Dec. 30.

Covington 45,

TV South 43

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Covington’s Jett Murphy hit a 10-foot jumper with two seconds remaining to lift the Buccaneers to a 45-43 win over Twin Valley South Friday night in Cross County Conference play.

Trevor Miller had 16 points to lead Covington, which led by 17 in the game before the Panthers rallied to tie the score, leading to Murphy’s late heroics.

Covington faces Lehman Thursday to open the Buckeye Insurance Group Holiday Classic at Piqua.

Lehman 41,

Elgin 39

SIDNEY — Lehman was down by six after three quarters and fell behind by as many as 10 in the final period, but rallied back furiously to pull out a 41-39 victory over Marion Elgin and post its first win of the season Friday night at Lehman.

Dylan Arnold and Kam Lee had 10 apiece for the Cavs.

Lehman (1-3) will play Covington in the B.I.G. Holiday Classic at 7 p.m. Thursday at Piqua.

Other scores: Mississinawa Valley 63, Newton 46. Ansonia 69, Bradford 30.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.