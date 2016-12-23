Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

GREENVILLE — There’s just something about facing Greenville for Milton-Union’s Kristen Dickison.

The Bulldog sophomore scored a career-high 28 points Thursday night, helping Milton-Union (4-3) hold off the Green Wave for a narrow 57-56 victory in non-league play on the road.

Both of Dickison’s 20-point games have come against Greenville (4-6). Last season as a freshman, she scored 24 points against the Wave in a 59-43 win.

Thursday’s win didn’t come easy, though.

Dickison scored 12 points in the first quarter to stake the Bulldogs out to a 19-10 lead, but the Wave held Milton-Union to only nine points in the second quarter and took a 29-28 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs retook a one-point lead heading into the fourth, 40-39, and scored the first eight of the final quarter — including a couple 3s by Maddie Brown — to take a 48-39 lead.

Greenville cut the lead to one and had the ball in the final 10 seconds, but the Milton-Union defense didn’t allow the Wave to get a final shot attempt off.

Dickison added four steals to her 28-point night, Brown had nine points and four assists, Liz Renner added six points and seven rebounds, Taylor Jacobs scored six and Beyonce Bobbitt had four points and seven rebounds.

Milton-Union travels to Twin Valley South Dec. 29.

Covington 71,

Miss. Valley 48

UNION CITY — Four Buccaneers reached double figures Thursday night, leading Covington to a dominant Cross County Conference win at Mississinawa Valley, 71-48.

Sammi Whiteman and Jordan Crowell each scored 13 points and Lexie Long and Addison Metz both added 11 to pace the Buccs (8-1, 6-0 CCC). Justice Warner scored nine and Lauren Christian chipped in six Covington hit six 3-pointers as a team on the night.

Covington played in the rescheduled Barnball Classic at Miami East Friday in a game that was not complete at time of press. The Buccs are then off until Jan. 5, 2017, when they travel to Tri-Village.

Franklin Monroe 40,

Miami East 34

PITSBURG — Miami East fell behind early Thursday night at Franklin Monroe, rallying in the third quarter but being unable to complete the comeback in a 40-34 loss to the Jets in Cross County Conference play.

Franklin Monroe led by seven after the first quarter, 13-6, and built a 21-12 lead by halftime. Miami East cut into that deficit in the third, trailing 27-23 going into the fourth, but the Jets were able to hold on from there.

Amber Kinnison and Haley Howard each scored 11 points to lead the Vikings (3-7, 2-2 CCC), Bailey Miller added eight points and Gabrielle Hawkins scored four.

Corina Conley led all scorers with 15 points for Franklin Monroe.

Miami East hosted Troy in the rescheduled Barnball Classic Friday night in a game that was not complete at time of press. The Vikings hosts Mississinawa Valley Tuesday.

Bradford 46,

National Trail 38

NEW PARIS — Bradford (2-6, 1-3 Cross County Conference) won its second straight Thursday night, jumping out to a 21-7 halftime lead and coasting to a 46-38 victory at National Trail.

Mandi Bates led the Railroaders with 18 points, including going 8 for 11 from the free throw line. Bianca Keener posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Ally Booker had six points, Chelsea Gill scored five and Brooke Fair added four.

Bradford travels to Tri-County North Dec. 29.

* Bowling

Tipp Splits

At Fairborn

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team won its second straight, defeating Fairborn 2,342-2,294 on the road Thursday. The Red Devil girls could not get a winning streak started against a tough Skyhawk team, though, falling 2,262-1,667.

Stephen Ridgeway led the boys (3-2, 2-1 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) by rolling 279-245—454. Nick Lanham added a 249 game and James Ridgeway rolled a 450 series.

For the girls (1-5, 1-2 GWOC American North) Jessica Goodson rolled a 165 game and 308 series, and Abbey Lee posted new personal bests with a 156 game and 305 series.

Tippecanoe travels to Bellefontaine Dec. 30.

