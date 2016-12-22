Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

CASSTOWN — The Miami East and Covington wrestling teams battled Wednesday night, with the Vikings using bonus points to hold off the Cross County Conference rival Buccaneers for a 46-34 victory.

“The guys wrestled really well tonight,” Miami East coach Mark Rose said. “We got pins when we needed them.”

After the teams split a pair of forfeits to start, Miami East’s Micah Davis (120) scored a first-period pin, then Graham Shore (126) added another pin in the final minute of the third period to give the Vikings an 18-6 lead. Trey Rush (132) and Alex Isbrandt (138) scored consecutive major decisions, with Rush winning 10-2 and Isbrandt winning 14-0, making the overall score 28-6. Zane Strubler (145) added one more third-period pin to put the Vikings up 34-6.

The Buccs took a forfeit win to end the Vikings’ run, then Lance Miller (160) gave them a win on the mat with a pin. Gage DeHart (170) won a 16-6 major decision to get Covington to within 12 points at 34-22 with three matches to go, but a second-period pin by Miami East’s Matt Welker (195) sealed the win. Brenden Dalton (220) added a pin for the Vikings, and Covington’s Carl Lankford (285) scored a quick pin to finish the match.

Miami East will compete in the Medina Invitational Tuesday, while Covington will compete in the two-day GMVWA Holiday Tournament Tuesday and Wednesday.

* Bowling

Troy Sweeps

Stebbins

RIVERSIDE — The Troy boys and girls bowling teams picked up easy Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division crossover victories Wednesday afternoon on the road at Stebbins, with the girls winning 2,257-1,953 and the boys winning 2,293-1,817.

The Troy girls — who remained undefeated at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in division play — were led by Jenna Stone’s 203-279—482. A’leigha Smith added 159-226—385, Cassidy McMullen rolled 157-150—307, Kirsten McMullen rolled 149-129—278, Jennica Funderburg added a 188 game and Alyssa Shilt a 179.

The Trojan boys (3-2, 2-1 GWOC American North) were led by Aaron Stone’s 225-242—467. Hayden Jackson rolled 183-202—385, Landon Flory rolled 207-173—380, A.J. Kendall rolled 209-148—357, Carson Rogers added a 239 game and Jason Shiltz a 126.

Troy will compete in the Holiday Tournament Monday at Eastern Lanes in Middletown.

* Girls Basketball

Tippecanoe 41,

Butler 28

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team solidified its lead in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division Wednesday night, jumping out in front early at Butler and holding on for a 41-28 victory.

The Red Devils (5-1, 3-0 GWOC American North) took a 14-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Aviators (5-4, 2-3 GWOC American North) kept it a seven-point game at halftime. Tippecanoe then outscored Butler 17-11 in the second half to hold on for the win.

Cali Stewart led the Devils with 16 points and Taylor Prall added 10.

Tippecanoe, the only team left without a loss in GWOC American North play, hosts West Liberty-Salem in a non-league game on Tuesday.

Ben Robinson/GoBuccs.com Miami East’s Graham Shore maintains control of Covington’s Riley Richards Wednesday. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_122316br_me_graham_shore.jpg Ben Robinson/GoBuccs.com Miami East’s Graham Shore maintains control of Covington’s Riley Richards Wednesday. Ben Robinson/GoBuccs.com Covington’s Carl Lankford scored a pin for Covington Wednesday at Miami East. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_122316br_cov_carl_lankford.jpg Ben Robinson/GoBuccs.com Covington’s Carl Lankford scored a pin for Covington Wednesday at Miami East.