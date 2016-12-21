Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

XENIA — The Troy girls bowling team’s fourth victory this season proved to be a milestone.

The Trojan girls defeated Xenia 2,247-1,803 Tuesday night in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division crossover play, remaining undefeated at 4-0 and 2-0 in division play this season — and, more importantly, posting the Troy girls bowling program’s 200th victory since its creation.

Kirsten McMullen led the girls by rolling 216-200—416, Jenna Stone followed with 197-201—398, Alyssa Shilt rolled 215-178—393, A’leigha Smith rolled a 196 game, Cassidy McMullen a 193, Jennica Funderburg a 160 and Sierra Brown a 137.

Troy’s boys dropped to 2-2 and 1-1 in the GWOC American North Tuesday, falling to Xenia 2,184-2,146.

Landon Flory led the Trojan boys with 238-177—415, A.J. Kendall rolled 196-206—402, Aaron Stone rolled 202-180—382, Hayden Jackson rolled 153-193—346, Jason Shiltz rolled a 156 game and Carson Rogers a 110.

Tipp Sweeps

West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe bowling teams swept West Carrollton Tuesday in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division crossover play, with the boys winning 1,990-1,346 and the girls winning 1,523-1,498.

Tippecanoe’s boys (2-2, 1-1 GWOC American North) were led by James Ridgeway, who rolled a 268 game and 472 series, and Nick Lanham, who added a 227 game.

The Red Devil girls (1-3, 1-1 GWOC American North) were led by Jessica Goodson’s 148 game and 273 series and Reeghan Brown’s 150 game and 270 series.

Tippecanoe travels to Fairborn Thursday.

* Wrestling

Troy Splits

At Versailles

VERSAILLES — The Troy wrestling team, which saw the Versailles Invitational cancelled due to the weekend’s icy conditions, finally got back to action in a tri-match at Versailles along with Greenville Tuesday night, splitting the two matches by falling to the host Tigers 55-8 and then defeating the Greater Western Ohio Conference rival Green Wave 36-24.

Joe Pascale (120) and Davin Snyder (182) both scored major decisions for the Trojans’ only two wins against Versailles. Against Greenville, Snyder scored a pain and Pascale another major decision, with Will Brumfield (195) and Myers Slebo (285) both adding pins.

“There’s a lot of small things we’ve got to fix, and we have a lot of big issues to address, as well,” Troy coach Doug Curnes said. “We did not have everyone in our lineup tonight, and not everyone is down to their weight yet. We’re still not where we want to be, but we’re getting closer to where we want to go.”

The Tigers also went on to defeat the Green Wave 77-0.

Troy will compete in the GMVWA Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28 at the Nutter Center.

* Boys Basketball

Bethel 90,

Bradford 42

BRADFORD — The Bethel boys basketball team had four players in double figures Tuesday night as the Bees (5-1, 4-0 Cross County Conference) remained undefeated in Cross County Conference play with a 90-42 victory at Bradford.

Caleb South led the way with 24 points, Ryan Rose added 15, Jesse Nickell scored 14 and Kendal James had 12 and Jacob Evans chipped in eight as the Bees led by only six, 17-11, after one quarter. They then built a 43-23 lead at halftime and outscored the Railroaders 47-19 in the second half to seal the dominant win.

Bethel hosts Arcanum Friday.

Troy Christian 74,

Houston 64

TROY — Troy Christian (3-2) won its second straight Tuesday night, hitting 10 3-pointers and holding off a late rally by Houston for a 74-64 non-conference victory at the Eagles’ Nest.

James Anderson was a force inside for the Eagles, leading the way with 27 points and nine rebounds. Ben Schenk hit three 3s and added 10 points and four assists, Jacob Brown scored nine points and Peyton Spurlock had eight points and nine rebounds. Hayden Hartman and Connor Case each came off the bench to hit a pair of 3s, with Hartman scoring eight points and Case six.

Troy Christian led 40-36 at the half but outscored Houston 20-10 in the third quarter to pull away, icing the game in the fourth quarter. In total, the Eagles were 10 for 19 (52 percent) from 3-point range and 10 for 17 (58 percent) from the free throw line.

“We were up four at the half, then we made a slight change to our defense,” Troy Christian coach Ray Zawadzki said. “We got after it a little more in the half-court instead of full court. Overall, it was a good team win.”

Troy Christian will play next in the Buckeye Insurance Group Holiday Classic at Piqua High School, kicking off the tournament at 4 p.m. on Dec. 29 against Russia.

TV South 40,

Miami East 35

CASSTOWN — Miami East had found ways to win each of its first five games, three times going to overtime to do so.

Tuesday night, the Vikings simply couldn’t overcome a 13 for 44 (29 percent) shooting night from the field, though, falling to visiting Twin Valley South 40-35, their first loss overall and in Cross County Conference play.

Miami East (5-1, 2-1 CCC) remained close throughout, trailing 24-20 at halftime then tying the score at 28-28 heading into the fourth. But Twin Valley South (2-4, 2-1 CCC) outscored the Vikings 12-7 in the final quarter to put it away.

“It was a tough shooting night, and that was a key factor in the game,” Miami East coach Allen Mack said. “We were outrebounded 33-25, also. We just needed a key basket here or there in the fourth to maybe turn the game around, but we were simply unable to connect.”

Logan West led the Vikings with 15 points and 13 rebounds, Austin Rutledge added eight points and Justin Brown and Cam Coomes each scored five.

Miami East travels to Tri-County North Friday.

Covington 43,

Arcanum 41

ARCANUM — After Arcanum rallied from a 28-17 halftime deficit to take a one-point lead in the final minute, Covington’s Trevor Miller hit a 3 with 11 seconds remaining to lift the Buccaneers to a 43-41 Cross County Conference victory Tuesday night at Arcanum.

Covington (3-2, 2-1 CCC) trailed by one after the first quarter but outscored the Trojans 15-3 in the second quarter to take an 11-point lead at the break. Arcanum cut that lead to 34-29 heading into the fourth and took a 41-40 lead late before Miller’s clutch shot.

Nathan Blei and Jayce Pond led the Buccs with 13 points apiece, Jett Murphy added six and Miller finished with five.

Covington remains on the road Friday, traveling to Twin Valley South.

Other scores: Legacy Christian 68, Newton 54. Greenville 72, Piqua 53.

* Girls Basketball

Bradford 45,

Northridge 32

DAYTON — Bradford’s Mandi Bates scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Railroader girls basketball team pull away for a 45-32 victory at Northridge Tuesday night.

Bates led the Railroaders with 18 points and seven rebounds, Bianca Keener added eight points and five rebounds and Chelsea Gill scored six points as Bradford rallied from a 22-19 halftime deficit, outscoring the Polar Bears 26-10 in the second half to win.

Bradford hosts National Trail Thursday.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.