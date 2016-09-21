Troy boys rout Sidney, 4-1

By Josh Brown

TROY — Last week, the Troy boys soccer team was disappointed and frustrated after Greenville forced a 2-2 draw in the closing seconds.

The Trojans took every last bit of that frustration out on Sidney.

Troy (9-0-1, 6-0-1 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) handed Sidney (7-3, 4-2 GWOC American North) its worst loss of the season Tuesday night, making a statement with a 4-1 victory at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Grant Holland and Henry Shaneyfelt decimated the Sidney defense on the night. Holland had two goals and an assist and Shaneyfelt had a goal and two assists to seal the win. Brandon Lewis added a goal, and Conner Hubbell had an assist.

Troy hosts Lebanon Saturday before facing Butler on Sept. 27. The Trojans and Aviators both have no losses and one tie in GWOC American North play, with Butler boasting a 3-0-1 record. Tippecanoe continues to hold the division lead with a 6-0 record.

Tippecanoe 5,

Piqua 0

TIPP CITY — After a Zach Bonifas penalty kick gave Tippecanoe a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Indian Hill Saturday, the Red Devils returned home Tuesday to face Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division foe Piqua — and they won a little more convincingly, shutting out the Indians 5-0.

Andrew DeBrosse had a hat trick against Piqua, with Caiden Smith and Bonifas each adding a goal.

Tippecanoe (9-0, 6-0 GWOC American North) travels to Trotwood Thursday.

Troy Christian 10,

Xenia Christian 1

TROY — Troy Christian (7-0-1, 1-0-1 Metro Buckeye Conference) coasted to an easy 10-1 victory over Xenia Christian Tuesday night.

Jon Slone, Jared Trimbach, Kevin Smith, Andrew Strait, Brendan Pohle and Grant Conklin had goals on the night for the Eagles, with Jacob Wynne, Tripp Schulte and Tristan Miller adding assists.

Troy Christian hosts Emmanuel Christian Thursday.

Waynesville 2,

Milton-Union 1

WAYNESVILLE — Keltonn Dillhoff added a goal to his Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division-leading total, bringing it to 13, but Milton-Union fell 2-1 to division rival Waynesville Tuesday night.

Milton-Union (2-5-1, 2-2-1 SWBL Buckeye) hosts Madison Thursday.

* Boys Golf

Troy 164, CJ 169

DAYTON — The Troy boys golf team held on for a narrow victory over Chaminade Julienne Tuesday afternoon, winning 164-169 at Miami Valley Golf Club.

Holden Scribner shot a two-over-par 38 and Nate Uhlenbrock shot a 40 to lead the Trojans, while JV call-up Nathan Henderson shot a 42. Austin Rank, Ryan McClurg and Jack Johnston all shot 44s.

“We knew it’d be a pretty good match. CJ is a good team,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Holden continues to play really well. What he’s doing as a sophomore is truly impressive. He’s playing about as well as you can this time of year.

“Nate continues to do a really nice job and played solid once again, and I’m really proud of Nathan. He’s stepped up onto varsity while Keaton (Pfeiffer) has been away and done a nice job. This was a really nice win.”

Troy travels to Tippecanoe Thursday before returning to Reid North Saturday for the previously-rained-out Christoff Memorial Tournament.

Miami East 175,

Bradford 201

ST. PARIS — Miami East won easily in Cross County Conference play Tuesday, defeating Bradford at Lakeland Golf Course 175-201.

Walker Henley was medalist with a 41 for the Vikings, who will compete again with Bradford Thursday at the Cross County Conference tournament.

Other scores: Bethel 197, Arcanum 198.

* Volleyball

Troy 3,

Trotwood 0

TROTWOOD — The Troy volleyball team had no trouble Tuesday night at Trotwood, sweeping the Rams 25-6, 25-6, 25-12.

Troy (10-1, 8-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) travels to Fenwick Wednesday night.

Tippecanoe 3,

Stebbins 0

RIVERSIDE — After losing a tough five-set match at former conference rival Kenton Ridge on Monday, the Tippecanoe Red Devils rebounded with a sweep of another former rival from the same conference and, like them, new member of the Greater Western Ohio Conference in a 25-10, 25-8, 25-16 win Tuesday night.

Taylor Prall had eight kills, Brooke Aselage had six kills and Natalie Seeman had five kills and a block to lead the Devils (10-5, 6-2 GWOC American North Division) against the Indians. Isabel Crow had 18 assists, a block, nine digs and four aces, Abby Hughes had 11 digs and five aces, Anna Gilliam had four assists and Chloe Schtzerman had a block.

Tippecanoe hosts Trotwood Thursday.

Miami East 3,

Arcanum 0

CASSTOWN — Fresh off of its fourth-place finish at the Casstown Clash tournament over the weekend, Miami East returned to Cross County Conference play with an easy 25-9, 25-13, 25-8 victory over Arcanum Tuesday.

Jonni Parker had 15 kills, 10 assists, four aces, two digs and two blocks, Kyndall Hellyer had seven kills, 16 assists, an ace, three digs and two blocks, Jillian Wesco had five kills, an assist and a dig and Reagan Morrett had five kills. Taylor McCuistion added two kills and two digs, Kaitlyn Mack had a kill and an ace, Sophie Jacomet had an ace and five digs, Gabrielle Hawkins had a dig and Lydia Conley had a block.

Miami East hosts Twin Valley South Thursday.

Covington 3,

Bradford 0

COVINGTON — Legend Patty had a huge night for Covington Tuesday, leading the Buccaneers to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of Bradford in Cross County Conference play.

Patty had 17 kills on 24 tries and added a block, three digs and an assist, Rachel York had six kills, three aces, a block, eight digs and an assist, Lilly Hamilton had four kills and two blocks and Breanna Kimmel had three kills and an ace. Bre Dieperink added 29 assists, two kills, four aces, a block and a dig, Savanna Schaurer and Makenna Gostomsky each had a kill, Ashley Cecil had 19 digs, four aces and an assist and Lindsey Kimmel had an ace and two digs.

Covington (6-6, 6-1 CCC) travels to Arcanum Thursday.

Waynesville 3,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — Last season, Milton-Union lost its first meeting with Waynesville in four games, only to win the next matchup in five en route to sharing the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division title with the Spartans.

That could be small consolation for the Bulldogs (8-3, 5-1 SWBL Buckeye), who know from last year the work ahead of them after a four-set loss to visiting Waynesville Tuesday, 25-8, 20-25, 25-18, 25-14.

Milton-Union travels to Madison Tuesday.

* Girls Soccer

Miami East 1,

Anna 1

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls soccer team pushed undefeated Anna to the limit Tuesday night, but the Rockets scored the game-tying goal with 1:52 remaining to escape with a 1-1 draw.

The Vikings (3-2-3) scored first as Danielle Mannier converted a penalty kick as time ran out in the first half. East goalkeeper Katie Bodenmiller was under fire the rest of the way, making 14 saves on the night.

“I can’t say enough about how well Bodey (played) in the goal tonight,” Miami East coach Emalie Carson said. “It would have been a very different game had she not been on. To give up a goal that late was disappointing, but Anna was 8-0 coming in, had scored well over 30 so far this season and has only given up two. So we have to look at the positive and get ready for the next one.”

Miami East travels to Franklin Monroe Thursday.

Waynesville 3,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union took on the unbeaten leader of the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division, Waynesville, Tuesday night, falling behind 1-0 at halftime and never getting going in a 3-0 loss.

Waynesville improved to 7-1, 5-0 in the SWBL Buckeye, while the Bulldogs fell to 6-2-1 and 3-2 in the division. Milton-Union travels to Madison Thursday.

* Girls Golf

Miami East 186,

Covington 215

ST. PARIS — Miami East senior Maggie Bergman shot a career-best 44 Tuesday night, leading the Viking girls golf team to a 186-215 victory over Covington on Senior Night at Lakeland Golf Course.

Emily Rowley followed with a 46, Maci Krites shot 47, Marisa Kearns shot 49, Kearsten Kirby shot 58 and Paige Lawson shot 59 as the Vikings shot a season best and missed the school record by one stroke and the home course nine-hole record by two strokes.

Miami East finished the season 11-4. Both teams will compete in the Cross County Conference tournament Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

* Tennis

Milton-Union 4,

Eaton 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union tennis team bounced back from a tough loss on Monday, defeating Eaton 4-1 on Tuesday.

At first singles, Abby Hissong won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Hannah Fugate won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Laura Billing won 6-0, 6-2. At first singles, Ashley Wombold and Caitlin Bushelman won 6-1, 6-0.

At second doubles, Mercedes Farmer and Rachel Rock lost 6-1, 7-5.

