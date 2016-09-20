Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TROY — Troy’s seniors couldn’t have ended the home portion of their boys golf careers in a better way.

Particularly Jack Johnston.

Johnston chipped in on his final hole of the day and the Trojans’ three seniors present played solid rounds in a 153-177 victory over Tippecanoe on Senior Night Monday at Troy Country Club.

“It was a great way for the guys to end their careers at home,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Jack Johnston, on his last stroke, chipped in off the green on hole No. 9. It was awesome to watch. Ryan (McClurg) played very solid and consistent, and Austin Rank battled and played pretty well.”

“On Senior Nights, you usually have bigger galleries following you around and sometimes your round doesn’t go the way you want. Some of the guys were disappointed with their scores, but overall everyone played well, and I was very happy and proud of them all.”

Holden Scribner was medalist on the day for Troy with an even-par 34, Nate Uhlenbrock shot 36, McClurg shot 40, Rank shot 43, Johnston shot 44 and Nathan Henderson shot 46. Keaton Pfeiffer, the fourth senior on the team, could not be present due to a school trip.

Troy played at Chaminade Julienne on Tuesday and will play at Tippecanoe Thursday — with the postseason Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament looming on Sept. 29.

TC North 179,

Milton-Union 181,

Miami East 193

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North hosts a tri-match Monday, winning with 179 as Milton-Union was second with 181 and Miami East was third with 193.

Hayden Davidson led the Bulldogs with a 42, Parker Puthoff shot 43, Phil Brumbaugh shot 46 and Justin Brown shot 50.

Dylan Martinez was medalist on the day for the Vikings with a 40, Walker Henley shot 46, Zac Johnson shot 50 and Luke Gilliland shot 57.

Arcanum 175,

Covington 215

PIQUA — Covington’s Andrew Slusher missed medalist honors by one stroke Monday as Covington fell to Arcanum, 175-215 at Echo Hills.

Slusher shot 39 to lead the Buccaneers, Derek McCool shot 57, Jack Shell shot 59, Dylan Lucas shot 60, Thomas Keuther shot 65 and Hunter Alexander shot 73.

* Girls Golf

Vikings 2nd at

Quad match

ST. PARIS — The Miami East girls golf team finished second at a quad match Monday at Lakeland Golf Course. Bellefontaine won with a 188, the Vikings were second with 212, Piqua was third with 217 and Troy was fourth with 228.

Emily Rowley led Miami East (10-4) with a 51, Maggie Bergman shot 52, Paige Lawson shot 54, Maci Krites shot 55, Marissa Kearns shot 56 and Annelise Logan shot 72.

Arcanum 194,

Covington 206

PIQUA — The Covington girls golf team celebrated its Senior Night Monday night in a 194-206 loss to Arcanum at Echo Hills.

Senior Addison Metz led the Buccaneers with a 47, fellow senior Kelsey McReynolds shot 48, Noelle Gast shot 52 and Emily Thompson shot 59. Senior Megan Alexander added a 64 and Emily Hedrick shot a 70.

* Boys Soccer

Yellow Springs 6,

Bethel 2

YELLOW SPRINGS — Following a 2-0 loss to Catholic Central on Saturday night, the Bethel boys soccer team continued its tour of some of the toughest Division III schools in the area on Monday, falling at Yellow Springs 6-2.

Tyler Brueckman and Korry Hamlin each had a goal and an assist to lead the Bees, who fell to 4-4-1 on the season.

“This was not a 6-2 type of game,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We fought hard tonight. A couple of injuries in the back left us playing some people out of their usual positions for longer amounts of time. It was a very physical game, which is not best for us when we’re undersized. However, the game was 2-1 at the half when Yellow Springs scored with 20 second remaining in the half.

“Their keeper made a great save on a penalty kick, but we came right back and tied it 10 minutes into the second half. We had momentum going, but then Yellow Springs answered two minutes later to take a lead they never gave up. Lately, it seems like every time we make a mistake, it costs us. But we keep fighting.”

Bethel travels to National Trail Thursday.

* Tennis

Springfield 3,

Milton-Union 2

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union tennis team took Springfield to the limit Monday night, but in the end the Bulldogs fell 3-2.

At second singles, Abby Hisson won 6-1, 6-1. At third singles, Laura Billing won 6-1, 7-6 (5).

At first singles, Ashley Wombold lost a hard-fought three-setter, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. At first doubles, Hannah Fugate and Caitlin Bushelman lost 6-1, 7-5. At second doubles, Mercedes Farmer and Hailey Lauterbur lost 6-1, 6-2.

* Volleyball

Fairlawn 3,

Covington 0

FAIRLAWN — The Covington volleyball team went on the road Monday night, getting swept by a tough Fairlawn squad, 25-14, 25-12, 25-16.

Legend Patty had seven kills, seven digs and two blocks and Rachel York had five kills and 10 digs to lead the Buccaneers (5-6). Bre Dieperink had 17 assists, Ashley Cecil had 13 digs and Lindsey Kimmel had seven digs.

