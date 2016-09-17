Saturday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

and Josh Brown

PIQUA — Miami East junior forward Dalton Taynor had tied his father Darrell’s school record for goals in a game against National Trail Thursday night — and it didn’t take the younger Taynor long to make the record his own.

In a second half that neither Taynor or Miami East coach Adam Bell envisioned Saturday at Wertz Stadium, Taynor scored five of his record six goals — which gives him 11 in two games — as the Vikings broke away from a 2-0 halftime lead to defeat Piqua 9-0.

“Not at all,” Taynor said. “I wasn’t expecting that in the second half. But our backside pressure is really good. It is amazing (scoring 11 goals in two games and breaking his dad’s record), but really I have to give all my teammates credit. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Bell, who saw his team improve to 4-2-1, certainly didn’t see the second half coming either.

“Piqua is a team that always gives us a battle,” Bell said. “I didn’t expect the game to turn out like that.”

It was a close game throughout the first half.

Wesley Southerly had started the scoring with 33:11.02 to go in the first half.

After Piqua had defended his corner kick, the ball was crossed to him and he put it in the back of the net.

The score remained that way until late in the first half.

Miami East stole the ball deep in Piqua’s end and sent the ball to Taynor, who scored at 2:01.2 mark, making it 2-0 at the break.

“Dalton (Taynor) is very capable of scoring like that,” West said.

It was a sign of things to come.

Taynor started the second half by scoring three times in similar fashion — all in the first five minutes of the half.

The first came at the 37:23.1 mark — and he quickly added two more to make it 5-0 with 35:41 remaining.

Piqua coach Flo Loisy responded by emptying his bench at that point.

Then came a fifth goal by Taynor — for the second straight game — to make it 6-0.

“Early in the second half, I started thinking about the record,” Taynor said.

After Collin Woolley made it 7-0, Taynor got the record goal with 22:12 remaining and left the game to an ovation from the East crowd.

“After he got the fifth goal, I asked Dalton (Taynor) do you want to be in the record book with your dad or do you want the goal (a record sixth goal)?” Bell said. “And he said, ‘I want the goal’. He is usually good for one or two a game — this is impressive to get the record against a program like Piqua.”

Kory Yantis found the net from 30 yards out late in the game to complete the scoring and make the final 9-0.

Newton 2,

Miami Valley 2

PLEASANT HILL — Newton took the lead late in its homecoming game against Miami Valley, but a goal with a minute left evened things up as the Indians had to settle for a 2-2 tie at home Friday night.

Nick Honeycutt scored on an assist from Seth Courtney to start things off, but Miami Valley tied the game. Courtney then scored on an assist from Luke Tebics to give the lead back to the Indians (5-2-1), but a goal by Payton Haak with a minute left tied the score for Miami Valley (4-1-3).

Brookville 6,

Milton-Union 2

BROOKVILLE — Milton-Union’s Kelton Dillhoff scored two goals Saturday, but the Bulldogs could not hold off Brookville in a 6-2 loss.

Milton-Union (2-4-1) travels to Waynesville Tuesday.

Other scores: Tippecanoe 1, Indian Hill 0.

* Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 8,

Brookville 0

WEST MILTON — Kristen Dickison had a hat trick and Danielle McFarland had two goals and two assists, leading the Milton-Union girls soccer team (6-1-1) to an 8-0 victory over Brookville on a muddy and rainy Saturday afternoon.

Dickison also added an assist to her three goals, Heather Ressler had a goal and an assist, Maddie Brown and Taylor Jacobs each scored a goal and Karissa Baird and Kiley Timmers each had an assist.

Milton-Union hosts Waynesville Tuesday.

Other scores: Tippecanoe 1, Carroll 1.

* Cross Country

Galion Festival

GALION — Minus leader Morgan Gigandet, the Troy girls cross country team got a career performance from Olivia Tyre, leading the Trojans to a third-place finish at the Galion Festival Saturday.

Tyre finished sixth in 19:26, Megan Myers was 14th in 19:56, Emma Bryant was 21st in 20:05, Kate Pence was 26th in 20:15 and Megan Studebaker was 55th in 20:57.

“Running a career personal best, Olivia had an exceptional race, placing in the top 10 in a very competitive field,” Troy girls coach Kevin Alexander said. “Having Megan Myers, Emma and Kate finish within 12 places of one another was critical to the third-place team finish, and Megan had an outstanding race. She stepped up in a loaded field and ran a season-best sub-21 and was pivotal for the team.”

The Troy boys finished 28th on the day, also running without its lead runner, Andy Smith. Mike Griffith was 107th in 17:43, Seth Plantz was 155th in 18:48, Carson DeHart was 164th in 19:04, Logan Huth was 169th in 19:14 and Tim Hanna was 193rd in 20:17.

“The team ran well today. Mike had a nice race, along with Plantz, DeHart, Huth and Hanna. The boys continue to improve as a team over the course of the season.”

Friendship

Invitational

CEDARVILLE — Tippecanoe’s girls claimed a team victory at the Friendship Invitational Saturday at Cedarville, while Bryce Conley picked up an individual win for the Red Devil boys.

In the girls Division II-III race, Tippecanoe won with 37 points. Kaili Titley was fourth in 19:27, Katie Taylor was fifth in 19:33, Abbi Halsey was seventh in 19:56, MaKenzie Dietz was 12th in 20:24 and Laura Fink was 19th in 21:01.

Milton-Union was ninth with 337 points. Kiley Jacobe was 71st in 22:44, Kyli Parsons was 72nd in 22:46, Lauren Meredith was 79th in 22:53, Brianna Persinger was 90th in 23:09 and Ally Lyons was 92nd in 23:15.

Miami East was 13th with 378 points. Lindsey Yingst was 29th in 21:28, Marie Ewing was 35th in 21:34, Josie DeSautels was 126th in 23:53, Paige Blauvelt was 158th in 25:10 and Abby Bollinger was 178th in 25:41.

Bradford’s Karmen Knepp was second in 19:20 individually.

In the D-I girls race, Covington was 11th with 257 points. Anna Dunn finished fourth in 19:44, Paige Boehringer was 38th in 21:16, Ashlyn Plessinger was 50th in 21:30, Kelsey Dysinger was 93rd in 22:26 and Danielle Alexander was 105th in 22:37.

In the D-II/III boys race, Tippecanoe finished fourth with 125 points, with Conley winning the race in 16:32. Michael Stearns was ninth in 17:09, Keenan Fraylick was 21st in 17:28, Ethan Sinning was 44th in 18:02 and Ethan Heitkamp was 53rd in 18:14.

Miami East was 12th with 317 points. Gavin Horne was 18th in 17:25, Noah Shook was 73rd in 18:33, Luke Mengos was 74th in 18:33, Taton Bertch was 85th in 18:46 and Justin DeWeese was 88th in 18:48.

Milton-Union was 14th with 341 points. Will Brock was fourth in 16:50, Shannon Milnickel was 43rd in 18:01, Tristan Persinger was 67th in 18:26, Caleb Black was 126th in 19:29 and Harrison Litton was 131st in 19:32.

Bradford finished 19th, led by Jackson Moore in 105th in 19:06.

In the D-I boys race, Covington was 22nd with 635 points, led by Zane Barnes in 106th in 1849.

Eaton

Invitational

EATON — Troy Christian’s boys finished third as a team in the Division III race at the Eaton Invitational Saturday.

Carter Ritchey led the Eagles in 16th in 18:30, Nick Pratt was 17th in 18:37, Isaac Flora was 22nd in 18:52, Robert Ventura was 24th in 18:54 and Nate Hunnicutt was 28th in 19:22.

Newton’s boys were 10th with 196 points. Ryan Mollette was 14th in 18:20, Tristen Benedict was 27th in 19:18, Curtis Shellenberger was 41st in 20:23, Charlie Walker was 54th in 21:32 and Toby Hunt was 76th in 24:20.

Bethel’s boys were led by Connor Whelan in 33rd in 19:34.

Newton’s Macy Flanary finished fourth in 20:50 to lead the Indians, while Troy Christian’s Gracie Glaser was ninth in 21:38. Bethel’s girls were led by Kailtyn Balkcom in 29th in 23:44.

