Week 4 high school football roundup

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

CASSTOWN — Arron Adams opened things up strong in the first half.

Levi Adducchio sealed the deal with a big second half.

The Miami East Vikings (3-1, 3-0 Cross County Conference) got a big night out of both running backs and clutch defensive stops when they needed them, holding off a stubborn Arcanum team (0-4, 0-3 CCC) for a 34-20 victory Friday night at home.

“We knew going in that they were 0-3 but they’d played against some dag-gone good teams,” Miami East football coach Max Current said. “They lost to Riverside and Covington, two good teams, and (Tri-County) North got them in the final seconds last week. They’re a good team, Brandon Kinney is a nice back, they’ve got some good-looking lineman and they played hard.

“Arron, he really played hard tonight and gave a great effort. He opened the game up with a big run on the first play and had two picks on defense. He played well on both sides of the ball. And Levi, well, he’s been doing it for us all year. Those guys feed off of each other. It was good to get them both having big nights on the same night.”

Adams took the first play from scrimmage in the game 80 yards for a touchdown to start things off, but the Trojans fought right back to tie the score on a 1-yard run by Kinney. Adams punched it in again on a 4-yard run to make the score 14-7 in the second quarter — and that’s where things stayed at the break.

After the Viking defense got a big stop to open the second half, Adducchio broke a 51-yard touchdown run to give East some breathing room. Kinney closed the gap to 21-13 on a 3-yard score to end the third, but Adducchio punched it in from 1 yard out early in the fourth and then followed that with a 55-yard touchdown run to make it 34-13 before the Trojans connected on a meaningless late touchdown pass.

“Arron on the outside in the first half opened up some things up the middle for Levi in the second,” Current said. “On Levi’s third touchdown, it looked like they had him all bottled up in the middle, then suddenly he pops out and is taking it all the way. The defense didn’t even realize he’d gotten out of that pile somehow. That pretty much iced it for us.”

Adducchio finished with 208 yards and three scores on 18 carries, while Adams also broke the 100-yard mark with 157 and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Quarterback Ian Gengler was 2 for 8 for 55 yards — all to Adams — with an interception.

Miami East travels to Mississinawa Valley (0-4) in Week 5 before a stretch of four straight tough games.

Milton-Union 35,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — After a six-turnover game in a blowout loss at Tippecanoe the previous week, Milton-Union was focused on holding onto the ball.

Not only did the Bulldogs do that, but they did plenty with it, too.

Quarterback Zach Vagedes threw for three touchdowns and ran in another as the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) opened up league play with a convincing 35-0 victory at Northridge Friday night.

“It feels great,” Milton-Union coach Mark Lane said. “It was good for the kids to get back to winning. They guys just gelled well on both sides of the ball. The defense swarmed to the ball and did a good job of pursuing the football, Krue Thwaits had a nice night running — even if he had a couple long runs called back on holding calls — Zach Vagedes threw the ball well and Blake Smith had some nice catches. Overall, it was a great team effort.”

Vagedes was 6 for 9 for 164 yards, with half of his completions going for touchdowns. Smith had two catches — both touchdowns — for 65 yards and Zac Shields caught a 65-yard touchdown pass. Thwaits had 84 yards on 11 carries and Shields added 60 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Milton-Union travels to 3-1 Preble Shawnee for a big Week 5 test.

Troy Christian 41,

Fairfield Christian 13

TROY — The Troy Christian Eagles continued to roll under first-year coach Ryan Jones Friday night, leading 34-0 at halftime and cruising to a 41-13 victory over previously-unbeaten Fairfield Christian at Eagle Stadium.

With the win, Troy Christian (4-0) has now outscored its opponents 163-34 on the season. It was the first game the defense has given up two scores in.

Troy Christian will face a significantly tougher test in Week 5 when it hosts 4-0 Covington.

Trotwood 43,

Tippecanoe 6

TROTWOOD — Tippecanoe’s losing streak against Trotwood continued Friday night, as the Rams turned an 8-6 lead over the Red Devils into a 43-6 victory on the strength of three Tippecanoe turnovers.

Tippecanoe’s (3-1) Caiden Smith kicked a pair of field goals, a 32-yarder and a 36-yarder, for the Devils’ only scoring. Quenten Williams led the team with 75 rushing yards on 10 carries and Aaron Hughes was 4 for 6 passing for 62 yards with an interception — one that Darius Wortham returned 42 yards for a third-quarter touchdown that made it 37-6 at the time.

Tippecanoe returns home in Week 5 to host Fairborn before beginning its inaugural run through Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play in Week 6.

Piqua 63,

West Carrollton 6

PIQUA — After two straight losses and a string of injuries, the Piqua Indians (2-2) took out their frustrations on West Carrollton, winning a 63-6 rout.

Allen Schrubb ran for 99 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, Ben Schmiesing had 122 yards and a score on 14 carries and quarterback Micah Karn was 3 for 8 passing for 45 yards and two touchdowns — one to Schmiesing and another to Nate Monnin — and also ran two touchdowns in himself, and Hayden Schrubb finishing things off with a 74-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Piqua travels to Xenia in Week 5.

Lehman 39,

Upper Scioto Valley 18

SIDNEY — Lehman rolled to an easy win over Upper Scioto Valley Friday night, winning 39-18 at Lehman High School.

The Cavaliers improved to 2-2 after their second straight win. The Cavaliers will return to action Friday at home against Lima Perry. That game will be at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Hillcrest 46,

Bradford 34

BRADFORD — Bradford fell to 0-4 on the season Friday night, losing to Hillcrest Academy 46-34 at home.

The Railroaders travel to 1-3 Northridge in Week 5.

