Wednesday sports roundup

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team continued to roll Wednesday night, winning its seventh straight with an easy 10-0 victory at West Carrollton.

With the win, the Red Devils improved to 7-0 and finished Greater Western Ohio Conference play against its sister division at 5-0 heading into the five games against its new American North Division rivals.

Before that, though, the Devils will travel to Carroll — the team that upset them in the sectional tournament last season — on Saturday.

Other scores: Piqua 2, Stebbins 1.

* Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Fairborn 0

TIPP CITY — After dropping two straight, the Tippecanoe volleyball team won its third in a row Wednesday night, sweeping Fairborn on the road 25-11, 25-9, 25-9 in Greater Western Ohio Conference play.

Emily Shuk had nine kills and two blocks, Cali Stewart had eight kills and Taylor Prall had seven kills, nine digs and three aces to lead Tippecanoe (8-2). Isabel Crow had 33 assists, Abby Hughes had 17 digs and Anna Gilliam had four aces.

Tippecanoe plays in the Casstown Clash tournament Saturday at Miami East.

* Tennis

Troy 5,

Northridge 0

TROY — The Troy tennis team only dropped one game during Wednesday match against Northridge, sweeping the Polar Bears 5-0 to improve to 12-2 on the season.

At first singles, Hannah Essick won. At second singles, Maggie Hennessy won. At third singles, Ashley Bruns won. At first doubles, Katie Sherrick and Hailey Taylor won. At second doubles, Jackie Fulker and Emma Kazmaier won.

Troy will host Tippecanoe Tuesday.

Northmont 3,

Milton-Union 2

CLAYTON — Milton-Union dropped a close road match against a tough Northmont team Wednesday, falling 3-2.

At third singles, Laura Billing won 6-2, 6-4. At first doubles, Hannah Fugate and Caitlin Bushelman won 6-3, 6-2.

At first singles, Ashley Wombold lost 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Abby Hissong lost 7-5, 6-2. At second doubles, Mercedes Farmer and Hailey Lauterbur lost 6-3, 6-0.

Lima Shawnee 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — Lehman’s tour of tough teams continued Wednesday, with the Cavaliers falling 5-0 to Lima Shawnee (12-1) to fall to 0-12 on the season.

At first singles, Claire Larger lost 6-1, 6-2. At second singles, Sarah Gibson lost 6-2, 6-3. At third singles, Sarah Kramer lost 6-1, 6-1. At first doubles, Alex Read and Melanie Brunner lost 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Ann Pennaparra and Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-0.

* Boys Golf

Milton-Union 161,

Madison 180

WEST MILTON — Three Milton-Union players shot sub-40 rounds Wednesday as the Bulldog boys golf team defeated Madison 161-180 to improve to 6-4 on the season, 5-1 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division.

Hayden Davidson was medalist on the day with a 37, Parker Puthoff and Phil Brumbaugh both shot 39 and Aaron Brown rounded off the scoring with a 46.

Newton 181,

Miss. Valley 235

WEST MILTON — Newton picked up an easy Cross County Conference win Wednesday at Stillwater Ridge, defeating Mississinawa Valley 181-235.

Chet Jamison was medalist with a 37, Milan Bess shot 41, Grant Bayer shot 49, Drew Thiesing shot 54, Troy Denlinger shot 55 and Nash Lavy shot 60.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.