Tuesday sports roundup

XENIA — The Troy boys soccer team’s shutout streak ended Tuesday night.

For a while, it seemed like the Trojans’ winning streak might, as well.

But Troy (8-0, 5-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) rallied from an early 1-0 deficit on the road at Xenia Tuesday night, defeating their GWOC sister division-leading Buccaneers (5-3, 2-3 GWOC American South) 2-1 on the road.

Luke Johnson scored the game-tying goal for the Trojans, then Collin Hubbell scored the game-winner on an assist from Bailey Webb. Goalkeeper Troy Breisch made three saves on the night to preserve the win.

Troy returns home Thursday night to face its first American North Division opponent, hosting Greenville.

Troy Christian 2,

Botkins 0

BOTKINS — Troy Christian’s unbeaten streak hit six games to start the season with a 2-0 non-league victory at Botkins Tuesday night.

Jon Slone scored a goal for the Eagles (5-0-1) and Kevin Smith scored on an assist from Grant Conklin.

Troy Christian hosts Preble Shawnee Saturday.

Tippecanoe 10,

West Carrollton 1

TIPP CITY — Caiden Smith, Andrew DeBrosse and Miles McClurg each had two goals, leading the Tippecanoe Red Devis (6-0, 4-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) to a 10-1 victory over West Carrollton Tuesday at Tipp City Park.

The Devils open head-to-head division play Thursday at Sidney.

Miami East 2,

West Liberty-Salem 0

WEST LIBERTY — Miami East shut out a tough West Liberty-Salem team on the road Tuesday night, holding on for a 2-0 victory in non-league play.

Jackson Davis scored the eventual game-winning goal with assists coming from Kaleb Elifritz and Dalton Taynor, then Devin Karnehm added an unassisted insurance goal.

“Overall, I thought we played very well,” Miami East coach Adam Bell said. “It took us a while to settle into the game initially, but once we started to be patient on the ball and gain awareness, things started to click.”

Miami East travels to National Trail Thursday.

Milton-Union 7,

Carlisle 2

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s Keltonn Dilhoff scored five goals Tuesday night, leading the Bulldogs to a 7-2 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division win over Carlisle.

Josh Daum added two goals and an assist and Andrew Bessecker had two assists in the win, the Bulldogs’ first on the season.

Milton-Union (1-3-1) travels to Dixie Thursday.

Other scores: Franklin Monroe 2, Newton 0.

* Volleyball

Troy 3,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — Fresh off of its dramatic Troy Invitational tournament victory over the weekend, the Troy volleyball team (8-1, 6-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) only faced any drama when it got its backups some work at Fairborn Tuesday night, cruising to a 25-8, 25-10, 25-22 win.

Katie DeMeo had nine kills and a block, Camryn Moeller had eight kills, seven aces, four digs and a block, Gabbi Johnson had seven kills and two blocks, Miranda Silcott had six kills, seven digs and two aces, Lauren Schmitz had five kills and two aces and Payton Riley had five kills to lead the Trojans. Dana Wynkoop had 15 assists and Katie Jackson had 11 assists and two aces as seven different Trojans posted assists on the night. Victoria Holland added seven digs and Alexa Holland had four as Troy totalled 35 digs in the match.

Troy hosts Stebbins Thursday.

Miami East 3,

Franklin Monroe 0

CASSTOWN — Miami East’s Jonni Parker served Franklin Monroe off the court Tuesday night, piling up 14 aces in a 25-6, 25-13, 25-12 sweep of the Jets.

Parker added 10 kills, eight assists and two blocks, Kyndall Hellyer had 11 kills, 14 assists, an ace and a block, Reagan Morrett had six kills, Jillian Wesco had four kills and a block and Taylor McCuistion had three kills.

Miami East travels to Bradford Thursday.

Milton-Union 3,

Carlisle 0

CARLISLE — Milton-Union bounced back from a loss on Monday with a sweep of Carlisle on the road Tuesday night, winning 25-22, 25-17, 25-19.

“This was a good one to win after a tough loss to Valley View the night before,” Milton-Union coach Bill Ginn said. “I expected us to be a little flat, and we were. The key was that we pulled together and won that first set. Carlisle plays unconventionally, and we just had trouble getting into the rhythm of the match.”

Milton-Union (7-2, 4-0 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) hosts Dixie Thursday.

Troy Christian 3,

Yellow Springs 2

TROY — Senior Jenna Grady and junior Kathryn Lee turned in clutch performances Tuesday night, helping Troy Christian stay unbeaten in Metro Buckeye Conference play in a tough five-set win over visiting Yellow Springs, 25-17, 26-28, 14-25, 25-20, 15-11.

Grady had 12 kills, three aces, three blocks and two digs while Lee had 19 kills, two aces, two blocks and five digs to lead the Eagles (5-6, 2-0 MBC). Brittany Swartz added 30 assists.

Troy Christian travels to Dayton Christian Thursday.

Covington 3,

Miss. Valley 0

COVINGTON — Covington started slow but finished strong Tuesday, sweeping Cross County Conference foe Mississinawa Valley 25-23, 25-16, 25-12.

Rachel York had 10 kills, two aces and 15 digs, Legend Patty had 11 kills, an ace, a block and five digs and Bre Dieperink had 26 assists, three aces and five digs to lead the Buccaneers (4-5, 4-1 CCC). Breanna Kimmel added five kills, Savanna Schaurer had four kills and three digs, Lindsey Kimmel had three aces and seven digs, Ashley Cecil had 16 digs and Taylor Ray had an ace.

Covington travels to Franklin Monroe Thursday.

Other scores: Newton 3, Bethel 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-13).

* Tennis

Troy 5,

Sidney 0

SIDNEY — The Troy tennis team (11-2, 7-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) coasted to a league victory Tuesday on the road, shutting out Sidney 5-0.

At first singles, Hannah Essick won 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Maggie Hennessy won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Ashley Bruns won 6-3, 6-0.

At first doubles, Katie Sherrick and Hailey Taylor won 6-3, 6-3. At second doubles, Jackie Fulker and Emma Kazmaier won 6-2, 6-0.

Tippecanoe 5,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — Tippecanoe made it 2 for 2 against Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division opponents Tuesday, traveling to Piqua and coasting to a 5-0 victory.

At first singles, Kennedy Reeder won 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Sophia McDowell won. At third singles, Jordan Jones won 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Ladia Coning and Alyssa Stewart won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Anna Kueterman won 6-0, 6-0.

Tippecanoe (12-3, 7-0 GWOC American North) hosts Greenville Thursday.

Milton-Union 5,

Dixie 0

NEW LEBANON — Milton-Union posted an easy Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division win Tuesday afternoon, blanking Dixie 5-0 on the road.

At first singles, Ashley Wombold won 6-2, 6-1. At second singles, Abby Hissong won 6-1, 6-1. At third singles, Rachel Rock won 6-2, 6-0.

At first doubles, Caitlin Bushelman and Hannah Fugate won 6-2, 6-0. At second doubles, Mercedes Farmer and Laura Billing won 6-1, 6-0.

* Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 5,

Carlisle 1

CARLISLE — Danielle McFarland had a hat trick Tuesday night, leading the Milton-Union girls soccer team to a 5-1 victory at Carlisle in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

Kristen Dickison had a goal, as well as assisting on McFarland’s last two goals on the night, Sierra Gostomsky converted a penalty kick and Karissa Baird added an assist as the Bulldogs turned a 2-1 halftime lead into a rout in the second half.

Milton-Union (4-1-1, 2-1 SWBL Buckeye) hosts Dixie Thursday.

Newton 3,

Franklin Monroe 1

PITSBURG — Newton improved to 2-0 in Cross County Conference play Tuesday night, defeating Franklin Monroe on the road 3-1.

Brittney Koble assisted on all three of the Indians’ goals — one by Rachel Kirk, one by Aliya Stine and one by Baily Chaney.

Newton (3-3, 2-0 CCC) hosts Miami Valley Thursday.

Other scores: Lehman 11, Delphos St. Johns 0.

* Girls Golf

Miami East 205,

Tri-Village 256

ARCANUM — The Miami East girls golf team improved to 8-2 Tuesday, defeating Cross County Conference foe Tri-Village 205-256 at Beechwood Golf Course.

Maggie Bergman shot 45 to lead the Vikings, Paige Lawson shot 49, Emily Rowley shot 55, Marissa Kearns shot 56, Maci Krites shot 62 and Kearsten Kirby shot 66.

Miami East travels to Stillwater Valley Thursday to face Versailles.

Other scores: Troy (2-5) 211, Butler 218.

* Boys Golf

Miami East 187,

Miss. Valley 240

GREENVILLE — Miami East’s boys golf team improved to 7-2 in Cross County Conference play Tuesday, defeating Mississinawa Valley 187-240 at White Springs Golf Course.

Dylan Martinez was medalist for Miami East with a 44.

Milton-Union 173,

Dixie 218

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union (5-4, 4-1 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division) had an easy time against Dixie Tuesday, posting the top four scores in a 173-218 victory.

Phil Brumbaugh and Hayden Davidson led the Bulldogs with 42s, Parker Puthoff shot 44 and Conner Staley added a 45.

Covington 220,

Ansonia 262

GREENVILLE — Covington had the top three scores Tuesday afternoon at White Springs, defeating Cross County Conference foe Ansonia 220-262.

Andrew Slusher was medalist with a 42, Jack Shell shot 57, Dylan Lucas shot 58, Hunter Alexander shot 62, Derek McCool shot 68 and Thomas Kuether shot 69.

National Trail 185,

Newton 193

RICHMOND, Ind. — Newton struggled at Highland Lake Golf Course Tuesday afternoon, falling to National Trail 185-193 in Cross County Conference play.

Chet Jamison led the Indians with a 44, Drew Thiesing shot 48, Milan Bess shot 49, Garrett Peters and Grant Bayer both shot 52 and Nate Zielinski shot 57.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.