Saving the best for last

By Josh Brown

TROY — The Troy boys golf team saved its best round at Miami Shores for last.

Four Trojans shot below 40 Tuesday afternoon at Miami Shores Golf Course — the team’s last match there this season. And not only was it the team’s lowest nine-hole score of the season so far, it was also a milestone score for coach Mark Evilsizor as Troy (6-2) defeated Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival Piqua (5-2) 149-179.

“This was the best score ever at Shores in my four years as coach,” Evilsizor said. “It’s kind of funny — this team has shot my highest score, and now it’s shot my lowest for a match at Shores.”

It was also the last time that seniors Keaton Pfeiffer, Ryan McClurg, Jack Johnston and Austin Rank will play an official match on the Trojans’ traditional home course.

“It didn’t dawn on the seniors that this was their last home match at Shores for a while today,” Evilsizor said. “Once it did, they couldn’t believe it, that they’d hit this point in their careers. And they all played really well, too.

“Our first four guys had no double bogeys today. That usually gives you a good idea of how well you’re doing. You don’t want to have any of those big holes, and we didn’t. For us to come out and play well — and it’s always nice to play well against your rivals — the kids were really happy today.”

Sophomore Holden Scribner was medalist on the day with a 1-under-par 35, with junior Nate Uhlenbrock right behind with a 36. Pfeiffer and McClurg each shot 39 to cap off the scoring, Johnston followed close behind with a 40 and Rank shot 44, giving the Trojans the top five scores on the day.

Piqua’s Derek Jennings shot 42 to lead the Indians, Spencer Lavey shot 45, Aaron Davis and Kody Poling both shot 46, Brennan Hicks shot 48 and Gavin Strevell shot 53.

It also leads into a big week for the Trojans next week — Troy begins with a Senior Night match against Tippecanoe Monday at Troy Country Club, then it travels to Chaminade Julienne Sept. 20 and Tippecanoe Sept. 21 before going back to Reid North for the Christoff Memorial, which was rained out on Saturday.

“We got seven holes in before the lightning came,” Evilsizor said of Saturday’s round. “But they rescheduled it for the 24th, and we’re going back there to play at Reid, which is the sectional course — only a little bit closer to the sectional tournament now.

“Maybe we’re starting to peak at the right time after today. We’ve got 16 days until the postseason GWOC tournament, and a match like today hopefully will give the guys a little more motivation to keep playing well.”

Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Jack Johnston hits his way out of a sand trap Monday against Piqua at Miami Shores. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160913aw_Troy_Johnston.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Jack Johnston hits his way out of a sand trap Monday against Piqua at Miami Shores. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Ryan McClurg follows through on a swing Monday against Piqua at Miami Shores. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160913aw_Troy_McClurg.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Ryan McClurg follows through on a swing Monday against Piqua at Miami Shores. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Keaton Pfeiffer follows through on a drive Monday against Piqua at Miami Shores. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160913aw_Troy_Pfeiffer.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Keaton Pfeiffer follows through on a drive Monday against Piqua at Miami Shores. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Austin Rank watches his shot Monday against Piqua at Miami Shores. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160913aw_Troy_Rank.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Austin Rank watches his shot Monday against Piqua at Miami Shores. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Holden Scribner reacts after sinking a putt Monday against Piqua at Miami Shores. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160913aw_Troy_Scribner.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Holden Scribner reacts after sinking a putt Monday against Piqua at Miami Shores. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Nate Uhlenbrock follows through on a drive as coach Mark Evilsizor look on Monday against Piqua at Miami Shores. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_190613aw_Troy_Uhlenbrock.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Nate Uhlenbrock follows through on a drive as coach Mark Evilsizor look on Monday against Piqua at Miami Shores.