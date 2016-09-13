Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

CASSTOWN — Troy Christian goalkeeper Cara Salazar may have made the play of the Eagles’ season Monday.

In a makeup game at Miami East, a game that was rained out on Saturday, Salazar made a diving save on a penalty kick midway through the second half to preserve a scoreless tie, then the offense responded soon after to give the Troy Christian girls soccer team a 2-0 victory over the county rival Vikings Monday night.

“Miami East is always one of our best games of the season,” Troy Christian coach Brian Peters said. “It was scoreless at halftime, then about 18 minutes into the second half, we had a penalty kick called against us, and Cara made a phenomenal diving save to her far right, pushing the ball just outside the post. We defended the corner kick, then about six minutes later we scored off of a set piece to take the lead.”

With roughly 16 minutes to play, Hailey Peters sent a ball into the center of the box, and though the Vikings stopped the original shot, Riley Spoltman was able to put home the rebound to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. Soon after that, Spoltman sent a ball up the field to Lexi Salazar, who hit a far-post shot over the goalie’s head and in for an insurance goal.

“We love playing Miami East. They’re a great team, and there were great efforts on both sides tonight,” Peters said.

Both teams are back in league action Thursday as Troy Christian (3-3-1) hosts Yellow Springs, while Miami East travels to National Trail.

Lehman 8,

Allen East 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman girls soccer team improved to 6-0-1 Monday, cruising to an easy 8-0 victory over Allen East (4-1).

Liz Pax had a hat trick on the night, Molly Safreed added two goals and two assists, Katie Edwards had a goal and an assist, Grace Olding and Grace Monnin each scored a goal and Samantha Edwards and Kaitrin O’Leary each had an assist.

* Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Spr. Shawnee 1

SPRINGFIELD — The Tippecanoe volleyball team faced an old foe Monday, traveling to Springfield Shawnee — a former Central Buckeye Conference rival, and a team which it hadn’t defeated on the road in four years.

And after losing a narrow second set, the Red Devils (7-2), newly a Greater Western Ohio Conference team this season, put together back-to-back strong games in Sets 2 and 3 to put away the Braves, winning 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18.

Taylor Prall had 15 kills and 10 digs and Emily Shuk had 10 kills, four blocks and two aces to lead Tippecanoe. Isabella Crow had 36 assists and two blocks, Abby Hughes had 20 digs, Brooke Aselage and Audrey Trick each had nine digs and Natalie Seeman had two blocks.

Tippecanoe hosts Fairborn Wednesday before competing in the Casstown Clash tournament at Miami East Saturday.

New Bremen 3,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — Covington hosted New Bremen Monday night, falling in a 25-11, 25-12, 25-13 sweep in non-league play.

“We just played one of the better teams in the state of Ohio, and they came ready to play,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “We had a difficult time containing Paige Jones. She is a very talented player and was able to score at the net, from the 10-foot line and from the service line.”

Covington hosted Mississinawa Valley Tuesday night in a match that was not complete at time of press, and the Buccaneers travel to Franklin Monroe Thursday.

Other scores: Valley View 3, Milton-Union 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-12).

* Tennis

Butler 3,

Milton-Union 2

VANDALIA — The Milton-Union tennis team swept both doubles spots Monday at Butler, but the Aviators got wins at all three singles spots to hold off the Bulldogs for a 3-2 victory in non-league play.

At first doubles, Ashley Wombold and Caitlyn Bushelman defeated Jenna Albezreh and Ashley Hess 6-3, 6-3. At second doubles, Abby Hissong and Mercedes Farmer defeated Rachel Burton and Hannah Scarpeli 6-2, 6-3.

At first singles, Rachel Rock lost to Madison Peyton 6-2, 6-0. At second singles, Hannah Fugate lost to Allison Baker 6-3, 6-0. At third singles, Laura Billing lost a close first set before being defeated by Xia Lin 7-5, 6-0.

Springboro 5,

Tippecanoe 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe had the tall task of hosting undefeated Springboro Monday afternoon in Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover action, and the Panthers (11-0) swept the Red Devils (11-3) 5-0.

At first singles, Kennedy Reeder lost to Anke Patel 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Sophia McDowell lost to Ally Garofol 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Jordan Jones lost to Katelyn Mazeruks 6-2, 6-1.

At first doubles, Ladia Coning and Alyssa Stewart lost to Maddie Talbot and Alyssa McGarvey 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Anna Kueterman lost to Jessa Grossman and Amanda Shamp 6-2, 6-0.

* Boys Golf

Newton 159,

Covington 213

PIQUA — The Newton Indians posted four of the top five scores Monday, routing Covington 159-213 in Cross County Conference play Monday at Echo Hills.

Chet Jamison was medalist on the day for Newton with a 33, Milan Bess shot 39, Drew Thiesing shot 43, Garrett Peters shot 44, Nate Zielinski shot 51 and Grant Bayer shot 58.

Andrew Slusher was the lone Buccaneer to break 50, shooting a 37. Jack Shell shot 54, Dylan Lucas and Hunter Alexander both shot 61, Derek McCool shot 63 and Garrett Warner shot 80.

Miami East 174,

Bethel 214

ST. PARIS — Miami East post four sub-50 scores Monday afternoon, defeating visiting Bethel 174-214 at Lakeland Golf Course in Cross County Conference play.

Dylan Martinez had three birdies and led the Vikings with a 38. Walker Henley added a 43, Zac Johnson shot 44 and Jack Runner shot 49 to round out the scoring.

Fort Loramie 170,

Milton-Union 182

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union shot a solid round on Monday, but Fort Loramie was able to hold on and hand the Bulldogs a 170-182 non-league defeat Monday.

Phil Brumbaugh led the Bulldogs with a 43, Conner Staley shot 45 and Parker Puthoff and Hayde Davidson shot 47s for Milton-Union.

Fort Loramie’s Brad Gottenmoeller shot 38 for medalist honors.

