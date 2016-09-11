Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TROY — The Troy boys and girls cross country teams were missing a number of runners on Saturday, with the ACT testing also being held. The girls, in fact, ran without their top seven. Still, the Trojan girls finished fifth with 161 points and the boys 10th with 287 points at the Troy Invitational on the levee, which will serve as the regional meet’s course at the end of the season.

The Trojan girls were led by Ashley Barr in 21st (23:04.1), Lauryn Rutan was 29th (23:33.9), Jenna Kaup was 37th (23:52.5), Alayna Jones was 47th (24:12.6) and Madi Rougier was 51st (24:23.3).

“It was great to see the girls race well against quality competition, as all four teams that finished in front of them were regional qualifiers last year,” Troy girls coach Kevin Alexander said. “Seniors Ashley Barr, Lauryn Rutan and Jenna Kaup led the way for the team today. The girls have been putting in consistent, solid practices the past few weeks. They are now reaching that point in the season where they now have enough race experience that they should crank out some solid times within the next few weeks.”

Miami East’s girls were seventh with 173 points, led by a top-10 finish by Lorenza Savini in ninth (21:45.1). Lindsey Yingst was 12th (22:00.3), Josie Desautels was 56th (24:38.2), Abby Bollinger was 69th (25:16.2) and Paige Blauvelt was 76th (26:00.4).

On the boys side, Andy Smith led the Trojans in 31st (18:00.3), Mike Griffith was 41st (18:20.9), Seth Plantz was 67th (19:04.5), Adam Falknor was 91st (19:30.8) and Logan Huth was 117th (19:51.6).

Miami East’s boys were right behind in 11th with 296 points. Gavin Horne led the Vikings in 16th (17:33.4), Taton Bertch was 74th (19:14.7), Justin Deweese was 77th (19:16.2), Noah Shook was 86th (19:22.9) and Alex Hayes was 114th (19:50.7).

Princeton

Invitational

SHARONVILLE — Milton-Union’s Will Brock won the Princeton Invitational Saturday, leading the Bulldog boys to a fifth-place finish with 115 points.

Brock won in a time of 17:21.4, with Shannon Milnickel finishing fourth in 18:30.8. Tristen Persinger was 22nd (19:30.2), Caleb Black was 48th (20:45.2) and Harrison Litton was 52nd (21:05.5).

Milton-Union’s girls were ninth with 212 points. Kiley Jacobe was 32nd (24:15.4), Kyli Parsons was 38th (24:24.9), Megan Trittschuh was 45th (24:50.5), Lauren Meredith was 49th (25:00.6) and Brianna Persinger was 54th (25:19.1).

Tiffin Carnival

TIFFIN — Troy Christian freshman Gracie Glaser cracked the top five at the massive Tiffin Carnival cross country meet Saturday, finishing fourth in the girls Division III open race.

Glaser was fourth in 22:05.1, while teammate Rachel Plummer finished 30th in 24:01.5.

The Eagle boys, meanwhile finished 21st in the boys D-III ‘A’ varsity race with 576 points. Nick Pratt finished 72nd (18:09.5), Robert Ventura ran a personal best and finished 104th (18:30.1), Isaac Flora was 106th (18:30.6), Carter Ritchey was 145th (19:04.5) and Zach Davidson was 158th (19:14.8).

Bethel’s boys were 41st with 1,034 points, led by Korry Hamlin in 17th (17:00). Connor Whelan was 163rd (19:17), Max Schell was 274th (21:52), Jacob Vantilburg was 296th (25:29) and Brandon Gilbert was 300th (26:41).

Kaitlyn Balkcom led Bethel’s girls in 55th (24:42), Gemma Miller was 150th (26:20) and Emma Daugherty was 191st (27:17).

Spencerville

Invitational

SPENCERVILLE — The Covington Buccaneer girls finished second as a team with 45 points Saturday at the Spencerville Invitational, while Bradford’s Karmen Knepp took second place individually.

Knepp finished in 19:44.2 seconds, with Covington’s Anna Dunn in third place (20:14.2) leading the Buccs. Paiger Boehringer was ninth (21:05.7), Ashlyn Plessinger was 22nd (22:33.8), Kelsey Dysinger was 24th (22:34.6) and Danielle Alexander was 25th (22:39).

* Volleyball

Miami East 3,

Bishop Hartley 0

COLUMBUS — Miami East volleyball coach Dan Peterson noticed something earlier this week about Saturday’s opponent, Columbus Bishop Hartley, once the first state polls of the season came out.

A massive opportunity.

“I glanced at them Tuesday and saw that Hartley was No. 1 in Division II,” the first-year coach said. “That was a big talking point for us this week, of making this a statement game. We wanted to send a message to everyone else that we’re a team to be reckoned with this year.”

Message received.

Jonni Parker dominated in every aspect of the game — but particularly from the service line — Kyndall Hellyer was tough in the middle and the Vikings (7-2) — ranked No. 10 in D-III in those same state polls — got clutch contributions up and down the lineup Saturday, going on the road to sweep D-II’s top-ranked team, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23.

Parker had 15 kills, 11 aces, 10 assists, seven digs and two blocks and Hellyer had 11 kills, 12 assists, three aces and four digs to lead the Vikings. And while it hasn’t needed more than those two to win some of the easier matches they’ve played this season, Miami East got bigger, more critical contributions from all around. Reagan Morrett had four kills and a block, Jillian Wesco had two kills and six digs, Kaitlyn Mack had an ace and four digs, Taylor McCuistion had a block and two digs, Sophie Jacomet had nine digs, and Gabrielle Hawkins had two.

“We know what we’re going to get from Jonni and Kyndall,” Peterson said. “It was nice to see some of our roleplayers step up. One of the things we talk about is starring in your role. When your number is called, be there and be ready to make the play. And today especially, Reagan there at the end had a couple swings on overpasses to put us ahead when we were fighting back in that third set.”

Miami East hosts Franklin Monroe Tuesday and travels to Bradford Thursday, leading up to its Casstown Clash tournament on Saturday.

“Last year, a lot of teams in our division slept on us. They can keep sleeping on us, that’s fine,” Peterson said. “But hopefully with this result today, we accomplished our goal of showing we’re a team to be reckoned with.”

Milton-Union 3,

National Trail 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union started slow Saturday morning against visiting National Trail, but once the Bulldogs got going they could not be stopped in a 3-0 non-league sweep as they improved to 6-1 on the season.

Milton-Union trailed 12-10 midway through the first before Morgan Magel served five straight, including an ace to end it at 25-18. The Bulldogs coasted through a 25-8 second set before falling behind early in the third — only to have Magel serve 10 straight points, a run that included four aces. A combination block by Alexis Davis and Abbie Goudy sealed the match with a 25-16 win.

“Morgan had a really good day from the service line,” Milton-Union coach Bill Ginn said. “It was good to get some momentum because we have a big week next week with Valley View, Carlisle and Dixie on the horizon.”

Magel also added five kills on the day, Lauren Craig had 14 assists and four aces and Goudy and Olivia Brown had six kills apiece, with Katie Lehman adding 16 digs.

Milton-Union travels to Valley View Monday.

* Soccer

TC-ME ppd.

CASSTOWN — Heavy afternoon thunderstorms on Saturday caused the Troy Christian at Miami East boys and girls soccer doubleheader to be postponed, with no makeup date immediately set.

Other scores: Girls — Bethel 1, Kenton Ridge 0.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

