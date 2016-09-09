Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

WEST CARROLLTON — Not only did the Troy boys soccer team take care of business, it also avoided the lightning.

With much of Thursday’s soccer being postponed by a round of thunderstorms, Troy (7-0, 4-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) unleashed a flurry of four second-half goals at West Carrollton, turning a 1-0 halftime lead into an easy 5-0 victory over the Pirates.

Grant Holland had a hat trick for the Trojans, scoring in the first half on an assist from Alex Bridge and adding a pair of unassisted second-half goals. Holland also assisted on a score by Collin Hubbell, and Bailey Webb added an unassisted goal.

The Trojans’ shutout streak also hit five games, as they have not given up a goal since a 3-2 win over Northmont in the second game of the season — outscoring opponents 22-0 during the stretch. Goalkeeper Troy Breisch made one save to post the shutout.

Troy travels to Xenia Tuesday.

Other scores: Lehman (3-3,) 7, New Knoxville 0.

* Tennis

Troy 4,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — The Troy and Greenville tennis teams both entered play Thursday unbeaten records in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play, and the Trojans dominated before the final match was rained out, clinching the win with a 4-0 sweep.

At first singles, Hannah Essick won 6-0, 6-2. At second singles, Maggie Hennessy won 6-3, 6-0. At third singles, Ashley Bruns won 6-4, 6-1. At first doubles, Katie Sherrick and Hailey Taylor won 7-5, 6-1.

At second doubles, Jackie Fulker and Emma Kazmaier trailed 2-6, 4-4 but did not finish.

“This was a good win in the GWOC North, as Greenville was undefeated,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “It has been a tough week playing in the head, but our team came through against good Springfield and Greenville teams.”

Troy (10-2, 6-0 GWOC American North) travels to Sidney Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 5,

Sidney 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe won its first head-to-head matchup as a member of the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division Thursday, shutting out new division rival Sidney 5-0.

At first singles, Kennedy Reeder won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Sophia McDowell won 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Jordan Jones won 6-2, 6-1. At first doubles, Ladia Coning and Alyssa Stewart won 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Anna Kueterman won 6-2, 6-1.

Tippecanoe hosts Springboro Monday.

Milton-Union 3,

Carlisle 1

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union was able to win three matches before the rain came Thursday, clinching a 3-1 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory over Carlisle with one match still to be played.

At second singles, Abby Hissong won 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Rachel Rock won 6-0, 6-2. At second doubles, Mercedes Farmer and Laura Billing won 6-0, 6-2.

At first singles, Ashley Wombold lost 6-1, 6-2. At and first doubles, Caitlyn Bushelman and Hannah Fugate led 6-2, 1-6, 5-3 in the third set but were postponed — with the match to be finished next week.

Miami Valley 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — Lehman fell to 0-11 on the season Thursday, falling to 10-1 Miami Valley 5-0.

At first singles, Claire Larger lost 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Sarah Gibson lost 6-0, 6-2. At third singles, Kiera Burns lost 6-1, 6-2. At first doubles, Alex Read and Melanie Brunner lost 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Ann Pennaparra and Angela Brunner lost 6-1, 6-1.

* Volleyball

Covington 3,

Newton 2

PLEASANT HILL — Last season, the Covington and Newton volleyball teams battled for five games, with the Indians coming out on top.

Thursday night, the Buccaneers turned the tables, taking the lead after three games and then holding off the Indians in the fifth to win 25-27, 25-18, 25-13, 16-25, 15-12.

“This was one of the matches we lost in five last season at home, so it was very important to get a win playing on Newton’s home court,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “We had a big lead in Set 1 and let Newton claw back to take it. We played good ball in Sets 2 and 3 then lost our composure in Set 4.

“The fifth and final set was almost a repeat of the first — we had a 10-2 lead and let Newton come back, but we were able to close out the match with a block and a kill to get the win.”

Rachel York led the Buccs (3-4, 3-1 Cross County Conference) with 11 kills, seven aces and eight digs, Legend Patty added eight kills and 19 digs, Breanna Kimmel had five kills and three digs, Savanna Schaurer had four kills and three digs and Lilly Hamilton had four kills. Bre Dieperink had 27 assists, two kills and nine digs, Lindsey Kimmell had four aces and 14 digs, Mackenna Gostomsky had two kills and Ashley Cecil had four aces and 32 digs.

Caitie Kaufman and Maddie Hildebrand had nine kills apiece to lead the Indians, with Elizabeth Carroll leading the defense with 33 digs.

Newton hosts Botkins Saturday, while Covington hosts New Bremen Monday.

Miami East 3,

Miss. Valley 0

UNION CITY — Miami East was never tested Thursday night, extending its Cross County Conference winning streak with a 25-8, 25-8, 25-12 victory at Mississinawa Valley.

Jonni Parker led the Vikings with 16 kills, 11 assists, five aces, four digs and two blocks and Kyndall Hellyer had nine kills, 16 assists, an ace, five digs and three blocks. Reagan Morrett and Taylor McCuistion each had two kills and a block, Jillian Wesco had two kills, nine digs and a block, Sophie Jacomet had nine digs and an ace, Carly Gump had two assists, three aces and a dig, Kaitlyn Mack had a kill and five digs and Gabrielle Hawkins had four digs.

Miami East travels to Columbus Bishop Hartley Saturday.

Tippecanoe 3,

Xenia 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Red Devils bounced back from a pair of Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division losses with a 3-0 sweep of Xenia Thursday, winning 25-13, 25-12, 25-11.

Emily Shuk led Tippecanoe with 10 kills, three aces and two blocks, Taylor Prall had eight kills, Isabella Crow had 32 assists and three aces, Abby Hughes has 16 digs and Audrey Trick had nine digs and three aces.

Tippecanoe (6-2) travels to Springfield Shawnee Monday to face an old division rival.

Troy Christian 3,

Middletown Christian 0

TROY — Troy Christian swept Middletown Christian 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 Thursday night to kick off Metro Buckeye Conference play at home.

Kathryn Lee had 13 kills, four aces and six blocks to lead the way, Brittany Swartz had 18 assists and A’Maria Carter and Emily Sloan each had four kills.

Troy Christian (3-5, 1-0 MBC) hosts Stivers and Tri-Village in a tri-match Saturday.

* Boys Golf

Milton-Union 172,

Newton 173

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Bulldogs used a consistent day up and down the lineup to end Newton’s winning streak Thursday, defeating the Indians 172-173.

Parker Puthoff led the Bulldogs with a 40, Hayden Davidson shot 41, Justin Brown shot 44, Aaron Brown shot 47, Phil Brumbaugh shot 48 and Nick Brumbaugh shot 50.

Newton’s Chet Jamison was medalist on the day with a 35, Grant Bayer shot 45, Garrett Peters shot 46, Milan Bess and Nate Zielinski shot 47 and Drew Thiesing shot 50.

Covington 230,

Bradford 230

VERSAILLES — Covington and Bradford tied 230-230 Thursday at Stillwater Valley, but the Buccaneers claimed the victory on a fifth-man tiebreaker as the Railroaders did not have a fifth score.

Covington’s Andrew Slusher was medalist with a 44, Jack Shell shot 60 and Dylan Lucas and Hunter Alexander each shot 63. Derek McCool sealed the win with a 68 and Garrett Warner shot 73.

Alex Swabb led Bradford with 45, Hayden Dickerson shot 54, Isaiah Painter shot 62 and Eric Sanders shot 69.

