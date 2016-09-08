Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TROTWOOD — Last season, the Troy girls soccer team had to settle for a 1-1 draw against a stubborn Trotwood team, which at the time was still a division rival.

Wednesday, the Trojans weren’t about to settle again.

Troy (4-1-1, 4-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) won its third straight Wednesday night, holding the Rams without a shot on goal and posting a score early in the second half to hang on for a 1-0 victory at Trotwood.

Kenzie Evans scored the game’s only goal, finishing off an assist from Ciena Miller to make the score 1-0 with 36:49 left in the game.

Arianna Garcia made one save in goal and she and Molly Miller combined to shut the Rams out.

Troy hosts Xenia on Sept. 14.

Tippecanoe 7,

Stebbins 0

RIVERSIDE — Since a 1-0 victory over Xenia in the second game of the season — one that saw the Red Devils fire more than 20 shots at the goal yet score only once — the Tippecanoe offense has been on fire.

The Devils (5-0, 3-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) won its fifth straight Wednesday, hammering Stebbins 7-0 on the road — running its three-game scoring total to 20 goals since the Xenia matchup.

Lauren Lester had three goals and an assist, Lauren Weimer had a goal and three assists and Lexi Polansky, Gabby Heck and Allie Wasson each had a goal.

Tippecanoe hosts Trotwood Saturday.

* Tennis

Troy 4,

Springfield 1

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy tennis team had battles on its hands at both doubles positions Wednesday.

The Trojans split a pair of three-setters at doubles and swept all three singles matches, defeating Springfield 4-1 Wednesday on the road to improve to 9-2 on the season.

Hannah Essick, Maggie Hennessy and Ashley Bruns sealed the match early. At first singles, Essick defeated Jenna Demeter 6-2, 6-0. At second singles, Hennessy defeated Amanda Dillon 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Bruns defeated Helena Buckman 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Katie Sherrick and Hailey Taylor defeated Maleehah Umerani and Lena Syed 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (2). At second doubles, Jackie Fulker and Emma Kazmaier lost to Anjah Mistry and Emily Hasecke 7-6 (4), 3-6, 1-0 (6).

“Our singles players all played well in their wins, only giving up two games,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “We had tough matches at both doubles positions. First doubles pulled out a 10-2 super tiebreaker win, while second lost their super tiebreaker 10-6.”

Troy traveled to Greenville Thursday to face its first Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division opponent of the season.

Milton-Union 4,

Tecumseh 1

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union had an easy time with Tecumseh Wednesday in non-league play, winning 4-1 on the road.

At second singles, Abby Hisson defeated Aurora Miller 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Rachel Rock defeated Morgan Brewer 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Laura Billing and Hannah Fugate defeated Rachael Moeller and Danielle Pride 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Mercedes Farmer and Hailey Lauterbur defeated Ady Beel and Emilee Morris 6-3, 6-1.

At first singles, Ashley Wombold lost to Karli Mulkey 6-1, 7-5.

Bellbrook 4,

Tippecanoe 1

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe’s winning streak to begin the season came to an end at 10 games Wednesday with a 4-1 loss to visiting Bellbrook.

At first doubles, Tippecanoe’s Alyssa Stewart and Ladia Coning remained unbeaten with a 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 (1) victory over Erin Fuenfgeld and Jessica Tschantz.

At first singles, Kennedy Reeder lost to Andrea Szep 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Sophia McDowell lost to Shea Foster 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Jordan Jones lost to Abby Schultz 6-2, 6-3. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Anna Kueterman lost to Elaine King and Megan Petric 6-2, 6-4.

Greenville 5,

Lehman 0

GREENVILLE — Lehman is still searching for its first win of the season after a 5-0 loss to Greenville on Wednesday, which improved to 10-1 with the win.

At first singles, Sarah Gibson lost 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Sarah Kramer lost 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Kiera Burns lost 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Melanie Brunner and Alex Read lost 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Ann Pennaparra and Angela Brunner lost 7-5, 6-0.

* Boys Golf

Bellbrook 169,

Milton-Union 184

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys golf team fell to 3-3 on the season with a Southwestern Buckeye League crossover loss to visiting Bellbrook on Wednesday, 169-184.

Parker Puthoff led Milton-Union with a 43, Justin Brown shot 46, Nick Brumbaugh shot 47 and Aaron Brown shot 48.

Raif Foster shot 40 to take medalist honors for Bellbrook, Mason Zimmer shot 41 and Luke DiCicco and Sean Ulrich each shot 44.

