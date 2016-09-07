Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

TROY — The undefeated Troy boys soccer team has outscored its opponents 17-0 during its four-game shutout streak.

More than half of those goals came Tuesday night.

The Trojans (6-0, 3-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) routed former division rival Trotwood Tuesday night, scoring all nine of their goals in the first half en route to a 9-0 victory over the Rams at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Collin Hubbell and Bailey Webb both had two goals and an assist, Grant Holland and Henry Shaneyfelt each had two goals and Ben Schreiber added a goal for the Trojans, while Peyton Hampton had two assists and Luke Johnson and Brandon Lewis each had one.

Troy travels to West Carrollton Thursday.

Bethel 3,

Miami Valley 3

BRANDT — Bethel goalkeeper Alex van Haaren made good on a rare opportunity Tuesday night.

With the Bees trailing by one on the final play of the game, Bethel lined up for a corner kick — and Korry Hamlin set it up for van Haaren to head in and even up the score, allowing the Bees to battle a tough Miami Valley squad to a 3-3 tie at home.

“As the saying goes, if you are around long enough, you will see it all,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Tonight, I saw something I have never witnessed before. With five seconds remaining, van Haaren headed in a corner from Korry. Alex — a 6-foot-6 goalkeeper — got into the box and headed it in with authority.

“You always dream something like that would happen, but it is something that seldom does.”

Tyler Brueckman scored on an assist by Hamlin to tie the score early, then Hamlin netted another game-tying goal on a Nick Schmidt assist. But Miami Valley took the lead one final time — setting up van Haaren’s heroics at the final buzzer.

“This was another battle that turned into an epic up-and-down one,” Hamlin said. “We made a few mistakes and gave away some easy goals, but the team battled hard and kept coming back. They were not to be denied.”

Bethel faces Newton in a critical Cross County Conference matchup on Thursday.

Tippecanoe 7,

Stebbins 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Red Devils had little trouble with former Central Buckeye Conference division rival — and now new Greater Western Ohio Conference crossover foe — Stebbins Tuesday night, routing the Indians 7-0 to stay undefeated at 5-0 on the season.

Seven different Devils scored goals on the night. Caiden Smith, Adam Grieshop and Peyton Bonifas each had a goal and an assist. Nathan Hamberg, Zach Bonifas, Andrew Debrosse and Hunter McGraw each scored a goal, Mitch Colvin had two assists and Wade Timmer had one assist.

Tippecanoe travels to Trotwood Thursday.

Other scores: Miami East 2, Botkins 0.

* Boys Golf

Firebird Invitational

KETTERING — The Troy boys golf team had a solid outing at Tuesday’s Fairmont Firebird Invitational, finishing eighth out of 21 quality teams with a team score of 312 at NCR Country Club’s North course.

Lakota East won with 283 and Centerville was second with 293, while Troy’s Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival Butler was nearby in sixth with a 307.

“Overall, I was pretty happy with how we played,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We played consistent and didn’t have any really big holes. And we played well playing on a new course for the first time, which it’s good to get that monkey off our back, too.”

Holden Scribner led the Trojans with a 1-over-par 71, tied for fourth overall on the day, while Nate Uhlenbrock also cracked the top 20, tied for 17th with a 74. Jack Johnston shot 83, Ryan McClurg shot 84, Keaton Pfeiffer shot 92 and Austin Rank shot 93.

Tippecanoe was 20th with a 382. Bradley Calhoun shot 87, Sam Weatherly shot 92, Sam Fairbanks shot 97, Noah Blake shot 106 and Casey Abney shot 111.

Troy will play another 18-hole invitational on Saturday, traveling to Reid North in Springfield — the sectional tournament’s site — for the Christoff Memorial.

Newton 181,

Bethel 214

WEST MILTON — The Newton Indians kept rolling Tuesday in Cross County Conference play, defeating the Bethel Bees 181-214 at Stillwater Ridge.

Chet Jamison led the Indians with a 44, Drew Thiesing shot 46, Milan Bess and Grant Bayer shot 47, Garrett Peters shot 49 and Nate Zielinski shot 50.

Bethel’s Tyler Weinert was medalist on the day with a 42, Christian White shot 54, Austin Burd shot 56, Brayden Rowley shot 62, Adam Donahue shot 64 and Riley Whelan shot 79.

Covington 200,

Miss. Valley 222

PIQUA — Andrew Slusher shot a stellar 35 to take medalist honors Tuesday at Echo Hills, leading Covington to a 200-222 victory over Mississinawa Valley in Cross County Conference play.

Hunter Alexander followed with a 51, Dylan Lucas shot 55, Jack Shell shot 59 and Derek McCool and Thomas Kuether each shot 70 for the Buccaneers.

* Tennis

Troy 5, Xenia 0

TROY — The Troy tennis team’s string of easy victories continued Tuesday as the Trojans only lost three games total in a 5-0 sweep of Xenia in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division crossover play.

At first singles, Hannah Essick won. At second singles, Maggie Hennessy won. At third singles, Ashley Bruns won. At first doubles, Katie Sherrick and Hailey Taylor won. And at second doubles, Jackie Fulker and Emma Kazmaier won.

It was the third match in the last four where Troy, now 8-2 and 5-0 in division play, has lost three or less games in total.

Milton-Union 3,

Brookville 2

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union swept the doubles spots — one of those matches a tough three-set comeback — and picked up another three-set victory at second singles Tuesday afternoon, edging Brookville 3-2.

At first doubles, Caitlyn Bushelman and Hannah Fugate rallied after dropping the first set to win 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. Abby Hissong did the same at second singles, falling 5-7 in the first set them rolling through the next two to win 6-2, 6-4. And at second doubles, Mercedes Farmer and Laura Billing won 6-3, 6-1.

At first singles, Ashley Wombold lost 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Rachel Rock lost 6-1, 6-0.

* Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 9,

Madison 2

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s girls soccer team jumped out to a commanding 6-0 lead at halftime and never let up during a Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division matchup against Madison Tuesday night, defeating the Mohawks 9-2 at home to improve to 3-1-1 on the season.

Danielle McFarland and Kristen Dickison each scored three goals, with Dickison adding three assists in the game. Maddie Brown had two goals and an assist, Taylor Jacobs scored a goal and Carrigan Schiml had an assist.

Milton-Union travels to Carlisle on Sept. 13.

Other scores: Lehman (5-0-1) 9, Coldwater 0.

* Volleyball

Milton-Union 3,

Madison 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s volleyball team may have made mistakes Tuesday at home against Madison, but the Bulldogs overcame them to complete a 25-19, 25-14, 25-14 sweep in Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division play.

“I think we made every possible error we could have made in that first set,” Milton-Union coach Bill Ginn said. “We were lucky to escape against a scrappy team like Madison. But once we eliminated the errors, we sped to victories in the second and third sets.”

Sophomore Chloe Fogle had 10 kills to provide a spark for the team, Lauren Craig dished out 15 assists and Katie Lehman had 20 digs to lead the way.

Milton-Union (5-1, 3-0 SWBL Buckeye) hosts National Trail Saturday.

Miami East 3,

Newton 0

CASSTOWN — Miami East added another match to its Cross County Conference winning streak Tuesday, defeating visiting Newton 25-15, 25-13, 25-10.

Jonni Parker had 21 kills, two aces, 10 assists, six digs and a block, Kyndall Hellyer had six kills and 20 assists and Kaitlyn Mack had four kills, three aces and two digs to lead the Vikings. Reagan Morrett added three kills and two blocks, Taylor McCuistion had two kills, Jillian Wesco had two kills, an ace, an assist and two digs, Carly Gump had six assists, Anna Jacomet had two digs and Gabrielle Hawkins had one dig.

Both teams are back in action Thursday, with Miami East traveling to Mississinawa Valley and Newton hosting Covington.

Covington 3,

Tri-Village 0

COVINGTON — The Covington Buccaneers battled in the first set, eventually defeating Tri-Village by a narrow 25-23 margin — then cruising from there in the final two, 25-10, 25-10 to complete a 3-0 Cross County Conference sweep of the Patriots Tuesday at home.

Legend Patty had nine kills, two assists, eight digs and an ace, Breanna Kimmel had nine kills and four digs and Rachel York had eight kills and 13 digs to lead the Buccs. Mackenna Gostomsky had three kills and three digs, Lilly Hamilton had a kill and two blocks, Ashley Cecil had four aces and 21 digs, Bre Dieperink had 25 assists, an ace and five digs and Lindsey Kimmel had six digs in the match.

“We had a nice lead in Set 1 and let Tri-Village back in with some poor decisions,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “In Sets 2 and 3, we were in complete control. Hopefully we can build off of this contest and go into Newton with the same fire Thursday.”

Covington (2-4, 2-1 CCC) plays Newton Thursday.

Butler 3, Tippecanoe 1

VANDALIA — Tippecanoe took charge early in a Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division matchup at Butler Tuesday night, but in the end the Aviators rallied to win in four, 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-11.

The Red Devils (5-2, 3-2 GWOC American North) were led by Emily Shuk with 13 kills, Natalie Seeman with nine kills and Taylor Prall with eight kills and nine digs. Isabella Crow had 33 assists, Cali Stewart had two blocks and Brooke Aselage had two aces.

Tippecanoe hosts Xenia Thursday.

* Girls Golf

Miami East

Sweeps Tri

ST. PARIS — The Miami East girls golf team swept a tri-match at Lakeland Golf Course Tuesday, posting a score of 196 to National Trail’s 197 and Urbana’s 215.

Paige Lawson, the Vikings’ fifth golfer, turned in a career-best 48 to give Miami East the one-stroke win over the Blazers. Maggie Bergman led the Vikings with 46, Emily Rowley shot 47, Marissa Kearns shot 55 and Maci Krites and Annelise Logan both shot 56.

Miami East (7-2) hosts Arcanum Thursday.

