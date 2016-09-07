Learning process

By Josh Brown

TROY — After graduating the entire lineup from last season, the Troy girls golf team has had a lot to learn.

And that’s exactly what the Trojans have been doing.

Still, girls golf coach Matt Wibbeler knows that the thing his Trojans need more than anything is time on the course, and a few of them didn’t get that chance Wednesday at Miami Shores during a match against Kenton Ridge. Only four Trojans were available to play, and the Cougars posted a 188-244 victory to drop the Trojans to 1-4 on the season.

“The girls have been improving,” Wibbeler said. “It’s difficult to get them all the time they need with the inexperience, but the girls have been doing the best they can with the time we have.

“We only had four scores today. With other activities and some sicknesses, practice time and match time has been taken away there, too. That’s definitely been a battle as well.”

Troy lost its first head-to-head matchup of the season 218-230 to Butler back on Aug. 9, then it defeated West Carrollton 232-283. A seven-stroke loss to Greenville, 228-235, and a loss to Northmont followed leading up to Wednesday.

Carrigan Browning led the Trojans with a 50 — more than six strokes better than her average on the season. Madison Stookey also bested her season average on the day, posting a 61, and Lauren Garlow shot a 66 and Hannah Simister a 67 to round out the scoring on the day.

“They have improved. We’ve seen some bright spots,” Wibbeler said. “We have bad holes and good holes. We just try to minimize the bad ones and keep improving.”

Kacey Miller was medalist on the day for Kenton Ridge with a 40 and Layne Greenwood shot 44 to lead the way. Kaeler Bard added a 49, Paige Marratta shot 55 and Haylee Followell shot 57.

The Trojans still have lots of time to keep working, too — Browning, Stookey and Simister are all juniors, while Garlow and three other players that weren’t present on Wednesday are all sophomores.

“We’re definitely young,” Wibbeler said. “We’ve just got to find the time to get out and keep hitting. It takes individual work, too.

“They can’t play enough golf. They can’t spend enough time chipping and putting and playing.”

Troy will get another shot at Butler on Sept. 13 at Cassel Hills in its next match.

Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Hannah Simister putts during a match against Kenton Ridge at Miami Shores Golf Course Wednesday. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160907aw_Troy_Simister.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Hannah Simister putts during a match against Kenton Ridge at Miami Shores Golf Course Wednesday. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Lauren Garlow putts during a match against Kenton Ridge at Miami Shores Golf Course Wednesday. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160907aw_Troy_Garlow.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Lauren Garlow putts during a match against Kenton Ridge at Miami Shores Golf Course Wednesday. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Madison Stookey follows through on a shot during a match against Kenton Ridge at Miami Shores Golf Course Wednesday. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160907aw_Troy_Stookey.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Madison Stookey follows through on a shot during a match against Kenton Ridge at Miami Shores Golf Course Wednesday. Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Carrigan Browning drives the ball during a match against Kenton Ridge at Miami Shores Golf Course Wednesday. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_160907aw_Troy_Browning.jpg Anthony Weber/Troy Daily News Troy’s Carrigan Browning drives the ball during a match against Kenton Ridge at Miami Shores Golf Course Wednesday.