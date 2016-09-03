Saturday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

[email protected]

and Josh Brown

[email protected]

COVINGTON — Miami East senior Lorenza Savini continued her fast start to the cross country season.

Savini won individually while the Russia girls won in the team standings with 27 points at the Covington Buccaneer FOE 3998 Invitational Saturday.

Savini had finished second and third the first two years of the race, before winning Saturday. Savini was clocked in 20:15.0.

“Definitely, it was a goal,” Savini said about winning. “I had been close before. I do (like the course).”

Savini took the lead from Fiessinger at the midway point.

“It was probably about the 1.5 mile mark,” Savini said. “That is a time when most girls are starting to get tired.”

Savini had a different experience than most this summer, competing as part of the U.S. Junior Modern Pentathlon Team.

She said that is a part of her fast start this season — she opened the year by winning the Northwestern Invitational last Saturday.

Both Savini and East have big expectations this season for the Cross County Conference and beyond — after becoming the first East girls team to qualify for state as a team a year ago.

“Definitely, it is exciting,” Savini said about her start to the season.

Miami East finished third as a team with 78 points. Marie Ewing was ninth (21:11), Lindsey Yingst was 12th (21:37), Josie Desautels was 32nd (23:35) and Abby Bollinger was 39th (24:22).

Covington’s girls were second overall with 71 points. Ashlyn Plessinger was sixth (20:59), Paige Boehringer was 11th (21:32), Danielle Alexander was 13th (21:48), Kelsey Dysinger was 25th (22:58) and Emma Dammeyer was 27th (23:04).

Milton-Union’s girls were fourth with 109 points. Kiley Jacobe was 21st (22:47), Megan Trittschuh was 22nd (22:50), Kyli Parsons was 23rd (22:53), Lauren Meredith was 31st (23:31) and Ally Lyons was 33rd (23:36).

Gracie Glaser finished eighth (21:05) and Rachel Plummer was 30th (23:21) to lead the Troy Christian girls, while Kaitlyn Balkcom was 41st (24:29) to lead the Bethel girls.

In the boys race, Bethel’s Korry Hamlin won individually, with Russia competing the team sweep with 74 points to runner-up Troy Christian’s 82.

Hamlin won in a time of 16:40, defeating Piqua’s Andy Mayse, who ran 16:53. Bethel was 10th as a team, with Connor Whelan finishing 35th (19:10), Max Schell 73rd (21:44), Jacob Van Tilburg 98th (25:27) and Brandon Gilbert 105th (26:19).

For Troy Christian, Nick Pratt finished seventh (17:43), Carter Ritchey was ninth (17:53), Isaac Flora was 18th (18:27), Robert Ventura was 20th (18:42) and Nate Hunnicutt was 28th (19:04).

Miami East’s boys were third with 86 points. Gavin Horne was eighth (17:44), Luke Mengos was 16th (18:11), Taton Bertch was 17th (18:27), Noah Shook was 22nd (18:45) and Justin Deweese was 23rd (18:46).

Milton-Union’s boys were fourth with 109 points. Will Brock was third (16:53), Shannon Milnickel was fourth (17:12), Tristen Persinger was 15th (18:08), Cayden Galentine was 48th (19:41) and Ryan Moore was 49th (19:46).

Covington’s boys were fifth with 157 points. Nathan Lyle was 14th (18:08), Zane Barhorst was 25th (18:47), Hunter Brumbaugh was 32nd (19:07), Josh Sowers was 39th (19:25) and Dylan Kelly was 53rd (19:54).

DeWine Duals

CEDARVILLE — Troy’s Morgan Gigandet won her third race in as many tries this season, leading the Trojan girls cross country team to a second-place finish against Thomas Worthington at the DeWine Duals Saturday morning in Cedarville, a rare cross country meet with a head-to-head format.

“This was a unique meet, as it pitted some of the best teams in Ohio against one another in a dual meet format,” Troy girls coach Kevin Alexander said. “Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine opened up his farm outside of Cedarville for this meet. It was a classic cross country venue with three creek crossings and rolling hills throughout the course.”

Gigandet won the race in 17:58, with Megan Myers fifth (19:59), Olivia Tyre sixth (20:01), Kate Pence eighth (20:22) and Megan Studebaker 13th (21:30).

“Morgan led the entire way, and Megan Myers breaking 20 (minutes) on a course of this stature is a great accomplishment,” Alexander said. “Having Olivia and Kate finish within seconds of her was also exciting to see. Despite the rolling terrain, Megan Studebaker, Ashley Barr and Morgan Peltier ran significantly faster than last week, which was great to see.”

Greenville

Invitational

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe girls cross country team won the Greenville Treaty City Invitational Saturday morning, with Katie Taylor winning individually and the Red Devils placing all five of their scorers in the top 10 of the “large schools” division race.

Taylor won in 19:21, with teammates Kaili Titley (second, 19:22) and Abbi Halsey (third, 19:33) right behind. MaKenzie Dietz was sixth (19:59) and Laura Fink was ninth (20:24).

The Tippecanoe boys, meanwhile, were fourth with 101 points in the “large schools” division. Freshman Bryce Conley won the race individually in 16:29, Ethan Heitkamp was 19th (17:58), Austin Rogers was 21st (17:59), Ethan Sinning was 29th (18:05) and Andrew Doviak was 31st (18:07).

Newton’t boys were 10th in the “small schools” race with 267 points. Ryan Mollette was 14th (17:44), Tristen Benedict was 29th (18:27), Curtis Shellenberger was 53rd (19:27), Charlie Walker was 83rd (20:35) and Toby Hunt was 166th (26:29).

And in the girls “small schools” race, Bradford’s Karmen Knepp was second (20:06) and Newton’s Macy Flanary was fifth (20:32).

Miamisburg

Invitational

MIAMISBURG — The Troy boys cross country team finished 14th out of 25 schools at the Miamisburg Invitational Saturday morning, scoring 391 points.

Mike Griffith led the Trojans in 50th (17:49), Andy Smith was 65th (18:12), Seth Plantz was 86th (18:29), Adam Falknor was 142nd (19:19) and Logan Huth was 157th (19:28).

“The boys ran a good race today,” Troy boys coach Phil Matthews said. “The team had the best conditions of the season so far with cool weather. It was a hard week of training this past week with the heat. The team had some younger guys really step up and run their fastest times of the season to date.”

The Troy girls also had a reserve team run at Miamisburg, finishing 17th out of 20 teams with 514 points. Alayna Jones was 97th (23:36), Katie Robinson was 125th (24:26), Jessie Welker was 172nd (25:19), Julia Williams was 222nd (27:33) and Grace Walling was 257th (28:57).

* Volleyball

Milton-Union 3,

TC North 1

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s volleyball team began Saturday’s non-league contest against visiting Tri-County North flat, but dropping the first set served as a wake-up call in a 3-1 victory, 15-25, 25-7, 25-22, 25-15.

“We were really out of sync in the first set. But to come back and win the second 25-7 — well, all I can say is ‘That’s volleyball,’” Milton-Union coach Bill Ginn said. “After that, it felt like we struggled all day long, but a win is a win.”

Lauren Craig had 17 assists, eight aces and three kills, Bri Stone added nine kills and three blocks, Morgan Magel had six kills and Katie Lehman had 22 digs.

Milton-Union (4-1) hosts Madison Tuesday.

Other scores: Friday — Russia 3, Newton (5-2) 0 (25-16, 25-12, 26-24).

* Boys Soccer

Newton 3, Lehman 0

PLEASANT HILL — Newton’s Nick Honeycutt had a hat trick Saturday afternoon, leading the Indian boys soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Lehman at home.

Jack Yoder had two assists on Honeycutt’s three goals, while Nelson Clymer posted his fourth shutout of the season.

Newton, now 5-0, hosts Bethel Thursday in a critical Cross County Conference matchup.

* Girls Soccer

Milton-Union 2,

Butler 2

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team (2-1-1) bounced back from a loss earlier this week to battle Division I foe Butler to a 2-2 tie Saturday.

Kristen Dickison scored on an assist from Maddie Brown for the Bulldogs, then Danielle McFarland scored on an assist from Mia Morphew.

Milton-Union hosts Madison Tuesday.

Other scores: Lehman (4-0-1) 8, Newton 0.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.