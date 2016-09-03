Week 2 football roundup

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

WEST MILTON — In the opening week, the Milton-Union football team had to wait a day to finish its first win of the season.

In Week 2, the Bulldogs just had to wait until the second half.

Leading only 9-7 at halftime, Milton-Union (2-0) got a big defensive stop on a lengthy Oakwood drive then took it the other way for a touchdown to give itself some separation, then the Bulldogs put the game away in the fourth quarter and held on from there in a 23-13 victory over the Lumberjacks Friday at Memorial Stadium.

“The kids have been working hard, they’re being relentless and being physical,” Milton-Union coach Mark Lane said. “Last year, Oakwood missed the playoffs by only a couple of points. They were a tough team then, and they’re going to be good this year. This was another big-time win.”

Krue Thwaits scored a pair of touchdowns for the Bulldogs with 88 yards on 17 carries, while Blake Smith had six carries for 25 yards and a big touchdown run. Zac Shields had his second 100-yard game in a row to start the season, piling up 107 yards on 20 carries to lead the offense, and quarterback Zach Vagedes was 6 for 12 passing for 121 yards — 90 of those to Smith on three receptions. Austin Brandon added a first-half field goal — and the Milton-Union defense made it all hold up.

“The defense came up big tonight,” Lane said. “That’s a very good offense they just faced. Not only did we have big stops on drives, but they stopped a two-point conversion late that kept it a two-score game, which made a huge difference in the end.”

Milton-Union will play its first road game of the season in Week 3, traveling to Tipp City to face the rival Tippecanoe Red Devils.

Miami East 42,

National Trail 0

CASSTOWN — After a narrow defeat in Week 1 against a playoff-caliber opponent at Milton-Union, Miami East returned home Friday night and picked up some steam of its own.

The Vikings (1-1, 1-0 Cross County Conference) took control early and got stronger as the game went along in Friday’s Cross County Conference opener at home against National Trail, as the defending CCC co-champions routed the Blazers 42-0 in what was also their home opener.

Arron Adams scored a pair of first-half touchdowns to give Miami East the lead, breaking for a 21-yard score in the first quarter and then capping off a second-quarter drive with a 4-yard run to make the score 14-0 at halftime.

Levi Adducchio — who led the Vikings with 125 rushing yards on 21 carries — scored on a 16-yard run to start the second half, then quarterback Ian Gengler hit Omar Seleme with a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-0 after three. Gengler and Seleme hooked up again on a 7-yard touchdown pass to start the fourth quarter, and Justin Brown broke off a 44-yard touchdown run to cap off the scoring.

Adams added 94 rushing yards on 14 carries and Brown had 67 on seven carries. Gengler was 5 for 7 passing for 48 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, with Seleme catching two balls — both touchdowns — for 22 yards.

Miami East travels to Ansonia in Week 3.

Covington 49,

Arcanum 21

COVINGTON — The Covington Buccaneers truly showed off their new-look offense under new coach Ty Cates Friday night, with Nathan Blei throwing four touchdown passes and running for two more as the defending Cross County Conference co-champions defeated Ansonia 49-21 to open league play.

Covington actually threw for more yardage in the game than it ran for, racking up 227 passing yards and 204 rushing for a grand total of 431 yards of offense. Blei had 204 of those passing yards, throwing an 8-yard score to Zach Parrett, a 39-yard touchdown to Branden Robinson, a 67-yarder to Robinson and a 9-yarder to Tristin Sowers. Blei also scored on a 1-yard run and a 7-yard run to account for the Buccs’ first six touchdowns, with Gage Kerrigan breaking off a 37-yard touchdown run, as well.

The Buccaneers (2-0, 1-0 CCC) travel to 0-2 Mississinawa Valley in Week 3.

Bethel 63,

Miss. Valley 6

BRANDT — Two weeks, two dominant wins.

After blowing out Northridge by 48 points in Week 1, the Bethel Bees topped even that Friday night, jumping out to a 42-0 lead after only one quarter and obliterating visiting Mississinawa Valley 63-6 to open Cross County Conference play at Bethel.

The Bees (2-0, 1-0 CCC) host Dayton Christian in a non-league game in Week 3 to finish off its season-opening three-game homestand.

Trotwood 38,

Piqua 6

TROTWOOD — Piqua kept things close early on the road at former division rival Trotwood Friday night, but in the end the Rams — who lost 10-6 to Troy on opening week — scored 30 unanswered points over the final three quarters to put away a 38-6 Week 2 victory over the Indians.

Piqua’s Ben Schmiesing caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from Austin Davis to get the Indians to within 8-6 after one quarter, but a safety early in the second quarter got Trotwood rolling. The Rams went into halftime up 16-6 — then Raveion Hargrove scored three second-half touchdowns of 6, 62 and 7 yards to put the game away. He finished with 118 yards on 17 carries.

Schmiesing had 46 rushing yards on 11 carries to go with the touchdown pass to lead Piqua (1-1), which travels to Franklin in Week 3.

Minster 44,

Lehman 21

MINSTER — Minster started strong against visiting Lehman Friday night, scoring 24 points in the first quarter and cruising from there to win 44-21.

The Cavaliers fought back, scoring twice right before the half to cut the lead to 31-14 at the break. However, Minster scored first in the third quarter to go up 38-14 and added another score to take a 30-point lead before Lehman added one final score late.

The Cavaliers (0-2) remain on the road in Week 3, traveling to Graham.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.