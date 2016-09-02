Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

TROY — Troy and Tippecanoe have had a quality rivalry in volleyball over the years.

Thursday, though, the stakes were raised.

The Trojans and Red Devils met for the first time as division rivals, with Troy winning a hard-fought 25-21, 25-13, 25-19 sweep Thursday at the Trojan Activities Center.

Miranda Silcott led the Trojans with 12 kills, four aces and a block, Katie DeMeo had 11 kills and three blocks, Camryn Moeller had nine kills, 10 digs, three aces and a block Katie Jackson had 26 assists and two aces, Alexa Holland had eight digs and Caroline Pratt had six digs.

Cali Stewart had five kills and Natalie Seeman had four, while Emily Shuk had two blocks to lead the Red Devils. Isabella Crow had 13 assists and seven digs, Taylor Prall had 10 digs and Brooke Aselage had two aces.

Both teams finish their first run through division play Tuesday on the road as Troy (4-1, 4-0 GWOC American North) travels to Piqua and Tippecanoe (5-1, 3-1 GWOC American North) travels to Butler.

Miami East 3,

Tri-Village 0

NEW MADISON — Miami East’s Cross County Conference dominance remained in effect Thursday night, as the Vikings defeated Tri-Village 25-10, 25-13, 25-9 on the road.

Jonni Parker led Miami East with 20 kills, eight assists, four aces, four digs and three blocks, Kyndall Hellyer had six kills, 14 assists, three aces, three digs and a block, Reagan Morrett had four kills, Kaitlyn Mack had three kills and Sophie Jacomet had seven digs.

Miami East (4-2) hosts Newton Tuesday.

Milton-Union 3,

Preble Shawnee 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union swept Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division rival Preble Shawnee Thursday night at home, routing the Arrows 25-15, 25-19, 25-14.

Preble Shawnee actually led 6-0 early in the second game, but a timeout proved to be the turning point.

“I can’t really remember what was said during that timeout,” Milton-Union coach Bill Ginn said. “The next time I looked up, it was 6-6 and we kept rolling from there. Senior setter Lauren Craig and outside hitter Bri Stone just gave solid performances against a team we like to beat, and senior libero Katie Lehman had a couple nice serving runs and anchored our defense all night.”

Stone had seven kills, Olivia Brown had six kills and Alexis Davis had five kills and four blocks, while Craig added 20 assists and Lehman had 14 digs.

Milton-Union (3-1, 2-0 SWBL Buckeye) hosts Tri-County North Saturday.

Ansonia 3, Covington 0

ANSONIA — Momentum proved to be a slippery thing Thursday night for Covington as the Buccaneers lost a Cross County Conference match at Ansonia, 25-19, 28-26, 25-18.

“This was a very strange evening of volleyball,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “In Set 1 we are down 22-7 and fight and claw back, only to lose 25-19. Set 2 we are up 24-17 and can’t hold our composure and give it away. Set 3 we fought back and forth but didn’t take advantage. It’s frustrating, but that’s volleyball — it’s a game of momentum, and we need to be able to control the momentum.”

Rachel York had 11 kills and 13 digs, Legend Patty had eight kills and five digs and Breanna Kimmel added five kills to lead the Buccs (1-4, 1-1 CCC). Bre Dieperink had 19 assists, two aces and five digs, Lindsey Kimmel had two aces and 13 digs and Ashley Cecil had 10 digs.

Covington hosts Tri-Village Tuesday.

Other scores: Newton (5-1) 3, National Trail 0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-19).

* Boys Soccer

Troy 5, Stebbins 0

RIVERSIDE — After one half, the Troy boys soccer team had a two-goal lead.

The Trojans made things a bit more comfortable from there.

Troy improved to 5-0 on the season Thursday night, going on the road to post their third straight shutout with a 5-0 victory at Stebbins.

Grant Holland started things off with the first of his two goals, finishing off and assist from Henry Shaneyfelt, then Ben Schreiber scored an unassisted goal to make it 2-0 Trojans at the break.

Collin Hubbell scored on an assist from Luke Johnson to make it 3-0, then Bailey Webb set up a pair of goals — one by Holland and one by Alex Bridge — to finish things off. And goalkeeper Troy Breisch didn’t face much pressure in recording his fourth shutout of the season, making three saves.

Troy hosts Trotwood Tuesday looking to make it six straight.

Troy Christian 3,

Bethel 1

BRANDT — Andrew Strait scored a pair of goals and Jon Slone added one, leading Troy Christian to a 3-1 victory over a tough Bethel team Thursday night on the road.

Jacob Wynne and Grant Conklin added assists for the Eagles, and Jackson Kremer made nine saves in goal to preserve the win as Troy Christian (4-0-1) scored the first three goals and held on from there.

“It was a great all-around effort to beat a solid Bethel team,” Troy Christian coach Ryan Zeman said. “We also had stellar defense from our centerbacks Kevin Smith and Seth Wynne.”

Aiden Flomerfelt added a goal on an assist from Joe Miller for Bethel, which fell to 3-1 with the loss.

“It was what you would expect out of two teams that hadn’t lost yet,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “It was a real battle. We made too may uncharacteristic mistakes tonight. We made a goal happen in the middle of the second half to get back into it — and also missed a penalty kick that could have made it real interesting down the stretch. It was a good thing that the boys did not quit and kept fighting to the end.”

The Bees face another tough test at Dayton Christian on Saturday, while Troy Christian hosts Xenia Christian Thursday.

Newton 4,

National Trail 0

NEW PARIS — Four different Indians scored goals Thursday night, leading Newton to a 4-0 Cross County Conference victory at National Trail.

Nick Honeycutt had a goal and an assist, while Ricky Landwehr, Noah Williams and Dillon Koble each scored a goal. Luke Tebics and Sam Hunsbarger each had an assist.

Newton hosts Lehman Saturday.

Lehman 5,

Lincolnview 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Cavaliers evened their record at 2-2 Thursday night, blanking visiting Lincolnview 5-0.

Jacob Schmiesing scored two goals, while Jake Emrick, Mikkel Alvarez and John-Henry Frantz each had one. Trey Kerrigan dished out three assists, with Emrick and Alvarez adding one each. Ryan Goettemoeller had two saves in the shutout.

Lehman travels to Newton Saturday.

* Girls Soccer

Preble Shawnee 2,

Milton-Union 1

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union’s girls soccer team dropped its Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division opener Thursday night at home, falling 2-1 to rival Preble Shawnee.

The Bulldogs trailed 1-0 at halftime, but Kristen Dickison scored on an assist from Beyonce Bobbitt in the 37th minute of the second half to even things up. But Preble Shawnee answered and retook the lead late, claiming the win.

Milton-Union (2-1, 0-1 SWBL Buckeye) hosts Butler Saturday.

Bethel 2,

Troy Christian 0

BRANDT — The Bethel girls soccer team picked up a big win Thursday night, defeating Troy Christian 2-0 at home.

Gabby Behr and Olivia Rust each scored goals for the Bees, who travel to Newton Thursday. Troy Christian, meanwhile, travels to Dayton Christian Tuesday.

Other scores: Newton 2, National Trail 0. Lehman (3-0-1) 3, Lincolnview 0.

* Tennis

Troy 5,

West Carrollton 0

TROY — For the second time in a week, the Troy tennis team won a match while only losing one game the entire day, sweeping West Carrollton 5-0 Thursday at home.

Troy (7-2, 4-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) hosts Xenia Tuesday.

Tippecanoe 5,

Trotwood 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe ran its season-opening winning streak to double digits Thursday, improving to 10-0 with a 5-0 win over Trotwood.

At first singles, Kennedy Reeder won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Sophia McDowell won 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Jordan Jones won 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Ladia Coning and Alyssa Stewart won 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Anna Kueterman won 6-0, 6-0.

Tippecanoe travels to West Carrollton Tuesday.

* Boys Golf

Newton 172,

Ansonia 269

ANSONIA — The Newton boys golf team kept rolling Thursday afternoon, routing Ansonia 172-269 in Cross County Conference play at White Springs.

Chet Jamison was medalist with a 39, Grant Bayer shot 41, Drew Thiesing shot 44, Milan Bess shot 48, Nash Lavy shot 54 and Troy Denlinger shot 55.

Newton hosts Bethel Tuesday.

TC North 172,

Covington 220

PIQUA — Covington’s Andrew Slusher was medalist Thursday, but Tri-County North posted the next four scores to claim a 172-220 victory at Echo Hills in Cross County Conference play.

Slusher shot 37 to lead all scorers for the Buccaneers. Dylan Lucas followed with a 50, Hunter Alexander shot 66, Jack Shell and Derek McCool shot 67 and Thomas Kuether shot 68.

Covington will compete in the Versailles Invitational Saturday.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.