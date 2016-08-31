Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

VANDALIA — Golf isn’t exactly a game meant to be played under the lights — maybe because most courses don’t have them.

So Troy and Butler had to settle for their own.

After Tuesday’s Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division showdown between its top two teams got off to a late start at Cassel Hills — the match, already scheduled far later than the typical 4 p.m. start time, didn’t begin until after 6 p.m. — the final groups didn’t finish until after the sun was long gone. And when the match finally ended, the Aviators held on for a slim 163-164 victory.

“The final two groups finished in the dark,” Troy boys golf coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We were holding up flashlights, our phones — it was either the most unique or absurd thing I’ve ever seen so far as golf matches go.”

Holden Scribner led Troy with a 1-under-par 35, Nate Uhlenbrock shot 42, Ryan McClurg shot 43, Keaton Pfeiffer shot 44, Jack Johnston shot 48 and Austin Rank shot 51.

But as surreal as the afternoon — and then night — was, it still gave the Trojans a confidence boost, as regular season matches no longer count toward the division championship thanks to the conference realignment in the offseason.

“It’s a team we do not fear, a team we’re extremely excited to play again a month from today at the Post-GWOC,” Evilsizor said. “We know that if we win the Post, we win the North. The kids are motivated and excited to play them again. Holden played really well today. We just need to get a couple more scores down for us to win this kind of match.”

Troy is off until Tuesday when it will compete in the Firebird Invitational.

Miami East 185,

Arcanum 189

ARCANUM — Miami East improved to 4-1 in Cross County Conference play Tuesday afternoon with a 185-189 victory over Arcanum at Beechwood Golf Course.

Dylan Martinez led the Vikings with a 41, Walker Henley shot 44, Zac Johnson shot 47, Jack Runner shot 53, Cooper Elleman shot 54 and Tyler Fetters shot 57.

Newton 182,

Tri-Village 209

ARCANUM — Newton picked up an easy Cross County Conference victory Tuesday, defeating Tri-Village by 27, 182-209 at Beechwood.

Chet Jamison and Milan Bess both shot 45 to lead the Indians, Grant Bayer and Nate Zielinski added 46, Nash Lavy shot 55 and Drew Thiesing shot 56.

* Boys Soccer

Troy 1, Fairborn 0

TROY — It took until the game’s final 20 minutes, but the Troy boys soccer team finally put a score on the board.

The defense, again, did the rest.

Brandon Lewis scored in the 25th minute of the second half, goalkeeper Troy Breisch posted his third shutout in four games — all Trojan wins — as Troy (4-0) shut out Fairborn 1-0 Tuesday night at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Troy travels to Stebbins on Thursday looking for its fifth straight win to open the season.

* Volleyball

Troy 3, Butler 0

TROY — The Troy volleyball team bounced back from its loss to Miami East over the weekend in strong fashion Tuesday night, overcoming a slow start and getting everyone involved in a 26-24, 25-16, 25-18 victory over Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival Butler at the Trojan Activities Center.

Camryn Moeller had 12 kills, 10 digs and a block, Katie DeMeo had 11 kills and two blocks and Miranda Silcott had six kills, two aces, two blocks and five digs to lead the way. Katie Jackson had a big all-around game with 34 assists, six digs, two aces, a kill and a block, Payton Riley had four kills and three digs, Gabbi Johnson had four kills, five blocks and five digs and Lauren Schmitz had three kills, an ace and two digs.

The win left only Troy and Tippecanoe unbeaten in GWOC American North play, as Troy improved to 3-0 in the division and 3-1 overall. The Trojans host the Red Devils at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Tipp 3, Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe easily put away Greenville Tuesday night at home in its final tuneup before facing reigning Greater Western Oho Conference American North Division champion Troy on Thursday, defeating the Green Wave 25-10, 25-11, 25-16.

Taylor Prall had seven kills and four blocks, Emily Shuk had seven kills and Natalie Seeman had four kills to lead the Tippecanoe offense. Olivia Raypole had three blocks, Isabella Crow had 19 assists, Anna Gilliam had five assists and two aces, Brooke Aselage had nine digs and Abby Hughes had seven digs and three aces.

Tippecanoe, now 5-0 and 3-0 in the GWOC American North, will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Troy.

ME 3, Ansonia 0

CASSTOWN — Miami East made short work of Ansonia Tuesday in Cross County Conference play, sweeping the Tigers 25-7, 25-11, 25-9.

Kyndall Hellyer had 11 kills, eight assists, two digs, an ace and a block, Jonni Parker had nine kills, 11 assists, three aces, six digs and three blocks and Jillian Wesco had eight kills and two digs to lead the Vikings. Reagan Morrett had three kills and a dig, Taylor McCuistion had two kills, Carly Gump had nine assists, five aces and a dig and Sophie Jacomet had four assists.

Miami East (3-2) travels to Tri-Village Thursday.

M-U 3, Northridge 0

DAYTON — Milton-Union won its Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division opener Tuesday, routing Northridge 25-9, 25-10, 25-14 on the road.

“This is the kind of match you just have to keep plugging your way through,” Milton-Union coach Bill Ginn said. “We got to play every player on our bench, and I was pleased with their response to getting in the game.”

Bri Stone led Milton-Union with eight kills, Abbie Goudy added six kills, Olivia Brown had four blocks and Lauren Craig had 12 assists.

Milton-Union (2-1, 1-0 SWBL Buckeye) hosts Preble Shawnee Thursday.

Covington 3, Bethel 0

COVINGTON — Covington opened its new gymnasium in style Tuesday, defeating the visiting Bethel Bees 25-11, 25-20, 25-23 in Cross County Conference play.

Legend Patty had 10 kills, four digs and an ace, Rachel York had eight kills, 15 digs and five aces, Breanna Kimmel had seven kills and Lili Hamilton had six kills to lead the Buccaneers. Bre Dieperink had 27 assists, three kills, six digs and an ace and Ashley Cecil added 13 digs.

“Our first set was nearly flawless — great defense, aggressive serving and smart attacking,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “Everyone was involved in the first win on the Buccs’ new home court.”

Covington (1-3, 1-1 CCC) travels to Ansonia Thursday.

Other scores: Newton 3, Tri-County North 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-9).

* Girls Soccer

ME 5, TVS 1

CASSTOWN — Danielle Mannier had a hat trick Tuesday night, leading the Miami East girls soccer team to a 5-1 victory over Twin Valley South at home to open Cross County Conference play.

Grace McCalister scored on an assist by Brynne Snodgrass to open the game, then Mannier made it 2-0 on an assist from Whitley Gross. The Panthers got their lone goal with four minutes left in the first half, leaving the score 2-1 at the break.

Twelve minutes into the second half, Mannier put the game out of reach by finishing off a give-and-go with Hailey Weaver, then Haley Demmitt knocked in the rebound on a shot by McCalister to make it 4-1. Mannier then ripped a 35-yard shot in to complete the hat trick on a pass by Maddie Miller with 19 minutes to play.

“Our movement was much better tonight than it has been, and we were hungry in front of the goal,” Miami East coach Emalie Carson said. “This was our fifth game in 11 days, so we needed a game like this. It’s 10 days off until our next game, so we’ve got lots of time to work on things we haven’t been doing particularly well.”

Miami East (2-1-2, 1-0 CCC) will host Troy Christian on Sept. 10.

Lehman 2, WL-S 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Cavaliers (2-0-1) shut out West Liberty-Salem Tuesday night, winning 2-0.

Camille Brown posted the shutout in goal, while Molly Safreed scored both goals. Grace Monnin and Katie Edwards each had an assist.

Other scores: Troy Christian 9, Botkins 0.

* Tennis

Troy 5, Trotwood 0

TROTWOOD — Troy’s tennis team had no trouble with Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division foe Trotwood, only losing one game total between the five spots in a 5-0 victory on the road.

Troy, now 6-1 and 3-0 in the GWOC American North, hosted Centerville on Wednesday then hosts West Carrollton Thursday.

Tipp 5, Stebbins 0

RIVERSIDE — Tippecanoe remained undefeated Tuesday, running its season-opening winning streak to nine games with an easy 5-0 victory at Stebbins.

At first singles, Kennedy Reeder won 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Sophia McDowell won 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Jordan Jones won 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Ladia Coning and Alyssa Stewart won 6-2, 6-4. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Anna Kueterman won 6-1, 6-1.

M-U 4, Madison 1

MIDDLETOWN — The Milton-Union Bulldogs claimed a Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory Tuesday, defeating Madison on the road 4-1.

At second singles, Abby Hissong won 6-4, 6-1. At third singles, Rachel Rock won 6-3, 6-3. At first doubles, Caitlyn Bushelman and Hannah Fugate won 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Mercedes Farmer and Laura Bulling won by default.

At first singles, Ashley Wombold lost 6-2, 6-1.

Celina 5, Lehman 0

CELINA — Lehman fell to 0-8 Tuesday with a 5-0 loss at Celina (7-1), the latest tough team the Cavaliers have faced to start the season.

At first singles, Sarah Gibson lost 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Kiera Burns lost 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Sarah Kramer lost 6-1, 6-0. At first doubles, Alex Read and Melanie Brunner lost 6-2, 6-2. At second doubles, Ann Pennaparra and Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-1.

