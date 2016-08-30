Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — After a surprise rainout Saturday afternoon in a brief thunderstorm, the Tippecanoe girls soccer team was more than ready once it finally faced the Thunderbolts.

The Red Devils (3-0) jumped out in front of Northmont early and never let go of the advantage, pulling away for a 5-0 victory Monday at Tipp City Park.

Lexi Polansky had two goals and an assist, Lauren Lester scored a pair of goals, Lauren Weimer had a goal and an assist and Amanda Sauls had an assist. And goalkeeper Claire Hinkle recorded her third shutout of the season, having made only three saves in three games.

Tippecanoe hosts Fairborn Wednesday.

Springboro 5,

Troy 0

SPRINGBORO — After picking up their first win of the season with a 3-0 win Saturday at Fairborn, the Troy Trojans remained on the road Monday night, falling 5-0 to a tough Springboro team.

In Saturday’s game, Caitlin Palivec, Ciena Miller and Sydney Short each had a goal for Troy, while Kenzie Evans and Olivia Westfall each had an assist.

Troy has a pair of home games this week, hosting Stebbins Wednesday and West Carrollton Saturday.

Preble Shawnee 5,

Newton 2

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton Indians lost a non-league matchup on Monday, falling 5-2 to Preble Shawnee at home.

Brittney Kobel and Allie Whitacre each scored for the Indians, with Paition Miller adding an assist.

Newton returns to Cross County Conference play Thursday at National Trail.

* Boys Golf

Troy 172, Cj 184,

Northmont 191

CLAYTON — The Troy boys golf team swept a tri-match Monday at Meadowbrook Golf Course, posting a 172 to Chaminade Hulienne’s 184 and host Northmont’s 191 — one last tuneup before Tuesday’s big head-to-head matchup against division rival Butler.

Holden Scribner was medalist with a 4-over-par 40, Nate Uhlenbrock and Jack Johnston both shot 43, Austin Rank and Keaton Pfeiffer both shot 46 and Ryan McClurg shot 53.

“Meadowbrook this year has been like Turtle Creek to us last year. We have not played well there,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor. “We just had too many triple bogies tonight. The course is real tight and we hit a lot of out of bounds. But it was a good tuneup for Butler.”

Troy traveled to Cassel Hills Tuesday for its showdown against the defending division champions.

“The key for us is to get them thinking about us before the post-GWOC,” Evilsizor said. “We want to put some pressure on them, to have them looking over their shoulders.”

Newton 170,

Franklin Monroe 194

WEST MILTON — Newton picked up a Cross County Conference victory Monday at Stillwater Ridge Golf Course, defeating Franklin Monroe 170-194.

Chet Jamison was medalist on the day with a 37, Milan Bess shot 42, Drew Thiesing shot 45, Grant Bayer shot 46, Nate Zielinski shot 52 and Troy Denlinger shot 57.

Mechanicsburg 170,

Milton-Union 180

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union dropped its first head-to-head match of the season Monday, falling to visiting Mechanicsburg 170-180.

Parker Puthoff and Hayden Davidson both shot 44s for the Bulldogs, while Phil Brumbaugh and Conner Staley each shot 46. Mechanicsburg’s Caleb Westfall made the difference, though, shooting a 33 for medalist honors.

Milton-Union (3-1) travels to Carlisle Wednesday.

Miami East 195,

Tri-Village 199

ST. PARIS — Miami East narrowly held off Tri-Village Monday at Lakeland Golf Course for a 195-199 Cross County Conference win against Tri-Village, improving to 3-1 on the season.

The Vikings’ Dylan Martinez was medalist with a 43.

* Tennis

Troy 5,

Milton-Union 0

TROY — The Troy tennis team improved to 5-1 on Monday with a 5-0 victory over Milton-Union at home.

At first singles, Hannah Essick defeated Ashley Wombold 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Maggie Hennessy defeated Abby Hissong 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Ashley Bruns defeated Laura Billing 6-0, 6-1.

At first doubles, Katie Sherrick and Hailey Taylor defeated Caitlyn Bushelman and Hannah Fugate 6-3, 6-2. At second doubles, Jackie Fulker and Emma Kazmaier defeated Mercedes Farmer and Rachel Rock 6-0, 6-2.

Tippecanoe 4,

Centerville 1

CENTERVILLE — Tippecanoe (8-0) remained undefeated in head-to-head play on the season Monday, winning their eighth straight by defeating Centerville’s “Black” team 4-1 on the road.

At first singles, Kennedy Reeder defeated Nidhi Menon 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Sophia McDowell defeated M.T. Camp 6-0, 6-4. At third singles, Jordan Jones defeated Noe Camp 6-2, 6-2. At first doubles, Ladia Coning and Alyssa Stewart defeated Mieri Kim and Rupal Jindal 7-6, 6-7, 10-2.

At second doubles, Claire Wint and Anna Kueterman lost to Emmal Estep and Ellie Fisk 6-3, 6-2.

Sidney 5, Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Cavaliers fell to 0-7 on the season Monday, falling 5-0 to Sidney.

At first singles, Alex Read lost. At second singles, Melanie Bruner lost 6-1, 6-1. At third singles, Shannon Staley lost 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Ann Pennaparra and Angela Brunner lost 7-5, 6-0. At second doubles, Sarah Kramer and Kiera Burns lost 6-1, 6-2.

* Girls Golf

Miami East 213,

Russia 230

ST. PARIS — Miami East’s girls golf team improved to 5-1 on the season Monday, defeating Russia 213-230 at Lakeland Golf Course.

Maggie Bergman shot 49 to lead the Vikings, Emily Rowley shot 51, Marissa Kearns and Paige Lawson shot 57, Maci Krites shot 65 and Annelise Logan shot 70.

The Vikings host Kenton Ridge Wednesday.

* Volleyball

Anna 3, Covington 0

ANNA — The Covington volleyball team fought hard Monday at Anna, but in the end the Rockets defeated the Buccaneers 25-19, 25-15, 25-20.

Legend Patty had nine kills and two blocks, Makenna Gostonsky had four kills, Bre Dieperink had 16 assists, an ace and two blocks, Lindsey Kimmel had two aces, Ashley Cecil had 13 digs and Lilly Hamilton had three blocks.

“We came out strong in set No. 1 but let it get away with some untimely hitting errors in crunch time,” Covington coach Lonnie Cain said. “I feel we have the physical ability, but mentally we are struggling. We need to stay focused and continue to pursue 100 percent effort.”

Covington travels to Ansonia Thursday.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Tippecanoe’s Hannah Kramer battles a Northmont player for possession of the ball Monday night at Tipp City Park. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_083116lw_Tipp_HannahKramer.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Tippecanoe’s Hannah Kramer battles a Northmont player for possession of the ball Monday night at Tipp City Park. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Tippecanoe’s Lexi Polansky scores a goal against Northmont Monday. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_083116lw_Tipp_LexiPolansky.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Tippecanoe’s Lexi Polansky scores a goal against Northmont Monday. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Tippecanoe’s Lauren Weimer scores Monday against Northmont. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_083116lw_Tipp_LaurenWeimer.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Tippecanoe’s Lauren Weimer scores Monday against Northmont. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Tippecanoe’s Tori Livesay battles a Northmont player for the ball Monday. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_083116lw_Tipp_ToriLivesay.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Tippecanoe’s Tori Livesay battles a Northmont player for the ball Monday. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Tippecanoe’s Amanda Sauls brings the ball up the field against Northmont Monday. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_083116lw_Tipp_AmandaSauls.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Tippecanoe’s Amanda Sauls brings the ball up the field against Northmont Monday.