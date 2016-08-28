Saturday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

WEST MILTON — One race. One win.

Troy’s Morgan Gigandet began cross country season by coasting to a victory at the Bob Schul Cross Country Invitational Saturday at Milton-Union High School, running a time of 18:13.4 and leading the Trojan girls to a fifth-place finish in the girls Division I-II race with 113 points.

Olivia Tyre was 10th (20:09), Megan Myers was 22nd (20:59), Kate Pence was 32nd (21:23) and Megan Studebaker was 49th (21:52).

“Morgan moved into the lead within the first quarter mile and never relinquished it, winning by 30 seconds,” Troy girls coach Kevin Alexander said. “Olivia had her cross country coming-out party. With an entire year of training as a distance runner, we caught a glimpse of what she is capable of. The vast majority of the ladies performed well despite the hot and humid conditions for the first race of the season.”

Troy finished behind champion Bellbrook’s 86 points, with Oakwood second with 110 and Lebanon and Springfield Shawnee tied for third with 112.

Tippecanoe’s girls were 14th with 437 points. Stephanie Fink was 71st (22:47), Caley DeHass was 96th (23:25), Allison Mader was 111th (23:43), Kayla Bruns was 131st (24:08) and Elise Moore was 140th (24:26).

In the girls D-III race, Covington was fourth with 135 points. Anna Dunn finished 11th (21:11), Ashlyn Plessinger was 24th (22:02), Paige Boehringer was 32nd (22:43), Danielle Alexander was 40th (23:14) and Emma Dammeyer was 58th (24:03).

Milton-Union was eighth with 243 points. Megan Trittschuh was 47th (23:44), Kiley Jacobe was 52nd (23:52), Kyli Parsons was 53rd (23:52), Briana Persinger was 60th (24:05) and Lauren Meredith was 75th (24:38).

Bradford’s Karmen Knepp was seventh (20:39), Newton’s Macy Flanary was 20th (21:48), Troy Christian’s Gracie Glaser was 27th (22:13) and Bethel was led by Kaitlyn Balkcom in 123rd (26:59).

In the boys DI-II race, Tippecanoe was ninth with 239 points. Michael Stearns was 20th (17:22), Ethan Heitkamp was 32nd (17:45), Andrew Doviak was 61st (18:27), Matthew Poynter was 67th (18:30) and Ethan Sinning was 68th (18:31).

Troy was 15th with 395 points. Andy Smith was 54th (18:14), Mike Griffith was 78th (18:49), Seth Plantz was 92nd (19:10), Carson Dehart was 114th (19:34) and Logan Huth was 116th (19:35).

In the boys DII-III race, Milton-Union was 10th with 258 points. Will Brock finished eighth (17:25), Shannon Milnickel was 14th (17:37), Tristen Persinger was 51st (18:34), Caleb Black was 82nd (19:14) and Harrison Litton was 128th (20:29).

Troy Christian was 12th with 317 points. Nick Pratt was 33rd (18:16), Isaac Flora was 48th (18:32), Robert Ventura was 68th (19:01), Nate Hunnicutt was 91st (19:30) and Carter Ritchey was 103rd (19:50).

Covington was 13th with 404 points. Nathan Lyle was 50th (18:33), Zane Barhorst was 69th (19:01), Hunter Brumbaugh was 95th (19:39), Dylan Kelly was 104th (19:51) and Josh Sowers was 124th (20:19).

Newton was 20th with 548 points, led by Ryan Mollette in 53rd (18:35) and Tristen Benedict in 55th (18:41). Bethel was led by Connor Whalen in 109th (19:56). Bradford finished 28th with 715 points, led by Jay Roberts in 121st (20:15).

Northwestern

Invitational

SPRINGFIELD — Lorenza Savini began the cross country season with an individual victory as the Miami East’s boys and girls cross country teams both took third at the Northwestern Warrior Classic Saturday, with the girls finishing with 71 points and the boys with 107.

Savini won the girls race in 21:36, Marie Ewing was third (22:50), Lindsey Yingst was fifth (23:03), Abby Bollinger was 35th (27:05) and Paige Blauvelt was 39th (27:32).

On the boys side, Gavin Horne was 10th (18:40), Taton Bertch was 21st (19:16), Luke Mengos was 22nd (19:21), Justin Deweese was 25th (19:38) and Noah Shook was 29th (19:43).

* Tennis

Troy Wins

at Schroeder

TIPP CITY — Troy’s tennis team swept both championships in doubles and won at third singles, as well, nipping Butler by one point in the overall standings to win the Schroeder Invitational 35-34 Saturday at Schroeder Tennis Center.

Tippecanoe finished third with 31 points, including an individual champion at first singles, and Milton-Union finished fourth with 25 points.

Troy’s Ashley Bruns defeated Valley View 8-0, Brookville 8-3 and Butler’s Xia Chin 8-3 to win at third singles. At first doubles, Katie Sherrick and Hailey Taylor defeated Sidney 8-1, Butler 8-6 and then Tippecanoe’s Ladia Coning and Alyssa Stewart 9-8 to win. And at second doubles, Emma Kazmaier and Jackie Fulker defeated Milton-Union’s Laura Billing and Mercedes Farmer 8-2, beat Xenia 8-0 and beat Butler 8-5 to win.

At first singles, Hannah Essick defeated Sidney 8-0, lost to Tippecanoe’s Kennedy Reeder 8-3 and defeated Brookville’s Laura Bowen 8-2 to finish third. And at second singles, Maggie Hennessy defeated Xenia 8-0, then lost to Butler’s Allison Baker 8-5 and defaulted to Tippecanoe’s Sophia McDowell to finish fourth.

For Tippecanoe, Reeder defeated Valley View 8-1, Troy’s Essick 8-3 and Butler’s Madison Peyton 8-6 to win at first singles. The first doubles team of Coning and Stewart finished second, defeating Xenia 8-1 and Milton-Union’s Caitlin Bushelman and Hannah Fugate 8-3 before falling to Troy in the title match.

McDowell placed third at second singles, defeating Sidney 8-2, losing to Milton-Union’s Abby Hissong 8-6 and defeating Troy’s Hennessy by default to take third. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Anna Kueterman defeated Sidney 8-1, lost to Butler 8-5 and defeated Xenia 8-0 to take third. And at third singles, Jordan Jones lost to Milton-Union’s Rachel Rock 8-5, defeated Xenia 8-0 and defeated Valley View 8-0 to finish fifth.

For Milton-Union, Hissong defeated Valley View 8-0 and Tippecanoe’s McDowell 8-6 before falling to Butler’s Allison Baker 8-2 to finish second at second singles. The first doubles team of Bushelman and Fugate defeated Valley View 8-3, lost to Tippecanoe’s Coning and Stewart then defeated Butler 8-6 to take third. At third singles, Rock defeated Tippecanoe’s Jones 8-5 then lost to Butler 8-1 and Brookville 8-3 to finish fourth.

At second doubles, Billing and Farmer lost to Troy’s Kazmaier and Fulker, then defeated Brookville 8-2 and Valley View 8-4 to take fifth. And at first singles, Ashley Wombold lost to Butler 8-3, defeated Xenia 8-4 and lost to Valley View 8-4 to finish sixth.

* Girls Golf

Miami East

Invitational

ST. PARIS — Miami East’s girls golf team hosted its first ever Miami East Invitational Saturday at Lakeland Golf Course, finishing sixth with a team round of 417. Miamisburg was champion with 345, while Carroll and Bellefontaine tied for second with 366.

Emily Rowley led Miami East with a 92, Maggie Bergman shot 102, Marissa Kearns shot 107 and Paige Lawson shot 116. Keaston Kirby added a 119, Maci Krites shot 121 and Annelise Logan shot 144.

Tippecanoe was seventh with 419. The Red Devils were led by Taylor Hudson with a 94, Lydua Stueve with 102, Addi Richardson with 110 and Jessica Goodson with 113. Mandi Kreinbrink added a 115 and Ashlyn Herzog shot 119.

Covington was 10th with 492. Kelsey McReynolds shot 104, Megan Alexander shot 124, Noelle Gast shot 129 and Emily Hedrick shot 135.

* Volleyball

CCC Invitational

GREENVILLE — The Newton volleyball team finished second at the Greenville Federal Invitational Saturday at Greenville, falling in three in the championship match to Ansonia 25-17, 26-28, 25-23.

Other scores: Tippecanoe 3, Miamisburg 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-15).

* Girls Soccer

Tipp-Northmont ppd.

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer game against Northmont was rained out Saturday afternoon and rescheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.

The boys game Saturday night was still on as scheduled, but it was not complete at time of press.

