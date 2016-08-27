Week 1 football roundup

By Josh Brown

[email protected]

WEST MILTON — For Milton-Union safety William Morris, it wasn’t the three interceptions in one quarter.

Or even tying a school record for most interceptions in a game by one player.

“Winning the football game, that’s for sure,” the sophomore said.

His Bulldog teammates can attest to that.

After Friday’s season opener against Miami East was suspended until Saturday morning with the score tied 7-7 at halftime, Milton-Union maintained momentum and went up by two scores on a pair of third-quarter touchdown runs by Zac Shields. But after the Vikings cut the lead to only six with 9:26 to play, Milton-Union had to fend off three more Miami East possessions to hold on — and Morris ended each of those possessions with an interception, including one final one with 6.5 seconds on the clock to seal a 20-14 Bulldog victory Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

And after the dust settled in the matchup between two playoff teams from last season, Milton-Union coach Mark Lane agreed with Morris.

“I can’t even explain it. There’s nothing like the feeling of winning a football game,” he said.

On Friday night, Miami East (0-1) took the lead early in the second quarter on a 32-yard screen play from Ian Gengler to Levi Adducchio, but the Bulldogs tied the score right before halftime on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Zach Vagedes. But during the halftime show, lightning in the distance forced the game to be postponed — and it never let up, moving the start of the second half to Saturday.

And Milton-Union (1-0) kept that momentum going to begin Saturday’s third quarter. After forcing a quick three-and-out, the Bulldogs drove the ball 65 yards on seven plays — with Krue Thwaits and Zac Shields each posting two runs of 10-or-more-yards in the first six plays. Shields then finished off the drive with another solid run, weaving his way through blocking on the left side for a 16-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game at 14-7.

And after Tyler Courtright recovered a fumble at midfield, Milton-Union went 47 yards in 10 plays. Shields again put the ball in the end zone, running around the left side of the line to give the Bulldogs a 13-point cushion at 20-7 after three quarters.

Shields finished with 122 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, Thwaits had 69 yards on 15 carries and Blake Smith had 15 yards on six carries as Milton-Union had 206 rushing yards total in the game, with Vagedes also completing three passes for 45 yards.

“Zac finished his runs great, and he was able to finish those runs because everyone out there was finishing their blocks,” Lane said. “The kids blocked well from whistle to whistle.”

“They’re high school kids, and you don’t know how they’re going to respond to something like that,” Miami East coach Max Current said of picking up again after the overnight delay. “I think Milton responded a little better to it than we did. They came out and punched us in the mouth in that third quarter. But I did like how we responded after that.”

After the Bulldogs missed the extra point on their second touchdown of the third quarter, the Vikings fought back.

Arron Adams took the ensuing kickoff at the East 15-yard line and ran it all the way back to the Bulldog 40, a 45-yard return that breathed life back into the Vikings. They went those last 40 yards in 12 plays, converting one fourth down and two third downs along the way. It seemed like the drive would stall after a false start penalty on third-and-goal from the 1 pushed them back to the 6-yard line, but Adams took a pitch around the right side on the next play for a 6-yard touchdown that made it a six-point game at 20-14 with 9:26 left in the fourth quarter.

East’s defense then got a stop, but the Bulldogs pinned the Vikings back at their own 3-yard line with a stellar punt by Kiefer Jones. But a quick completion from Gengler to Adams for 17 yards got their back away from the wall — only to have Milton-Union’s Morris intercept an overthrown pass at midfield to kill the drive.

“We came out, got that touchdown and got a stop on defense to get the ball back,” Current said. “We gave ourselves two or three more chances — but then we had three straight possessions end in interceptions.”

“William really knows how to play the middle of the field in a passing situation,” Lane said of Morris. “He’s like a center fielder back there in baseball.”

“We just had to tighten up and come together as one,” Morris said. “Coach always talks about being a team and coming together and being one big family, and we just had to come together and make the big stops.”

Miami East forced another three-and-out and got the ball back on their own 19 with 3:50 to play. They made it as far as the 40, but on third-and-10 a Gengler pass was tipped at the line — and right into the waiting hands of Morris at the East 37-yard line.

Milton-union managed to take 1:09 off the clock with that possession but turned the ball over on downs with 44 seconds left. But on third-and-1 from their own 44, Gengler was forced to throw a hail mary — and Morris was in the right spot one final time to wrap up the game.

“The second one was all my teammates,” Morris said. “They got his hands up, tipped the ball, and I just did what I could to help the team. The third one, I was just playing my position, not letting anyone behind me and just setting me up to be in the right spot. Without my teammates, none of that would have been possible.”

Adducchio finished with 116 yards on 21 carries to lead the Vikings, Adams had 33 yards on seven carries and Colt Frazier had 23 yards on eight carries as Miami East piled up 167 total yards rushing. Gengler also went 5 for 10 for 66 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions through the air.

Miami East hosts National Trail, which is 0-1 after a 50-0 defeat at Preble Shawnee, in Week 2 to open Cross County Conference play.

“We’ve got some growing pains to go through this year,” Current said. “That’s a good football team we just played. We gave a great effortthere were just some execution things we need to iron out. But our guys battled. I was proud of them. Now we’ve got to put this behind us, get refocused and get ready for our first league game next week against National Trail. We’ve got a league title to defend.”

Milton-Union, meanwhile, will host 0-1 Oakwood, which lost 30-29 to Mariemont. Until then, they’ll enjoy this feeling.

“When winning football games stops feeling good, that’s when I’ll stop doing this,” Lane said. “But I don’t expect it to stop for a long time.”

Tippecanoe 51,

Graham 12

ST. PARIS — The second half merely a formality Saturday morning as Tippecanoe rolled back into town with a 44-0 halftime lead in a game that was delayed by lightning Friday night.

The Red Devils would add another touchdown in the second half, which was played under a running clock.

Tippecanoe got on the board first when the defense forced a Graham safety. The Red Devils took the free kick and Quenten Williams scored on a 5-yard run to put Tippecanoe up 9-0. Williams would also pull in touchdown passes from quarterback Aaron Hughes and back-up quarterback Dylan Blair.

Nyles Anderson would add three touchdowns in the first half, two on long runs and one on a punt return.

Just before halftime, Hughes completed a touchdown pass to Josh Walland. In the second half, Tippecanoe inserted Matt Garber at fullback and he responded with a short touchdown run.

“This was definitely a good game for us,” Tippecanoe Joel Derge said. “Our guys got rolling and our offense was really clicking. Defensively, we shut them out for three quarters.”

Tippecanoe hosts Springfield Shawnee this Thursday.

Troy Christian 33,

Dayton Christian 6

DAYTON — It took until after midnight Friday night, but Troy Christian was one of the few teams to complete its game as scheduled on a lightning-filled opening weekend.

And after a rocky start — that began on the way to Dayton Christian, thanks to problems with the bus — the Eagles (1-0) rattled off 33 unanswered points after giving up a score on the game’s opening possession to rout the Warriors, 33-6, for new coach Ryan Jones’ first victory.

“The guys proved they could overcome adversity,” Jones said. “We got 10 minutes away from the school and our bus overheated, so we had to go back and get a different one. Then Dayton Christian scored on their first possession, then there was the long delay — it was tough, but the kids responded.”

Jacob Calvert gave the Eagles the lead for good with the first of his four touchdown runs on the night on a one-yard plunge in the first quarter, and Andrew Strait’s extra point made it 7-6 Troy Christian. Hayden Hartman then broke an 18-yard touchdown run to make it 13-6, and Cameron Strine came up with a big interception near the goal line as Dayton Christian was driving late in the first half to preserve the lead.

After play resumed, Calvert scored three straight touchdowns to put the game away — a 2-yarder, a 20-yarder and a 6-yarder to make the final 33-6. Calvert finished with 207 yards on 37 carries, while Hartman rushed for another 64 and was 7 for 10 passing for 79 yards.

“I was really pleased with how we came out after halftime,” Jones said. “The kids wanted to be physical, run the ball and control the line of scrimmage, and we did. Jacob ran the ball hard all night and was just a workhorse.”

Troy Christian hosts Bradford in its home opener in Week 2.

Covington 27,

St. Henry 13

COVINGTON — With the score tied 6-6 at halftime — and the second half postponed until Saturday morning thanks to lightning on Friday night — Covington responded, with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Ethan Herron leading the Buccaneers to a 27-13 victory over visiting St. Henry Saturday to open the new season.

With the score tied 13-13 after three quarters, Herron broke an 82-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth to put Covington (1-0) on top for good. Zane Barnes then recovered a St. Henry fumble, Herron put the game away with a 2-yard touchdown — and the defense did the rest, holding tough over the next seven minutes.

Nathan Blei had a 24-yard touchdown run for Covington and Lance Miller added a 40-yard touchdown.

Covington hosts Arcanum in Week 2 to begin Cross County Conference play.

Bethel 54,

Northridge 6

BRANDT — Bethel remembered its one-point loss at Northridge to open last season, and the Bees used that bad taste as motivation to dominate in Week 1 as they built a 20-0 lead in the first quarter before play was halted Friday night by lightning, then they resumed on Saturday morning to finish off the Polar Bears, building a 48-0 halftime lead and winning 54-6.

Bethel (1-0) opens Cross County Conference play at home against Mississinawa Valley in Week 2.

Piqua 48,

Meadowdale 0

PIQUA — Piqua led 14-0 at halftime Friday night when the game was halted by lightning and set to resume on Saturday morning — and once it did, the Indians went right back to work, pulling away for a 48-0 victory over Meadowdale at home to open the season.

Allen Schrubb had 142 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, Darien Tipps-Clemons added 116 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown and Davis was 5 for 10 passing for 118 yards, one of those a 38-yard touchdown to Ben Schmiesing — who also returned an interception 15 yards for a score.

Piqua travels to Trotwood in Week 2.

New Bremen 37,

Bradford 13

BRADFORD — Midwest Athletic Conference opponent New Bremen only led 2-0 Friday night before lightning delayed the rest of the first half to Saturday morning — but the Cardinals finished what they started in a 37-13 win over the host Railroaders.

Bradford scored on a touchdown pass from Andy Branson to Hunter Penkal but trailed 17-7 at halftime, and the Cardinals (1-0) added 20 more unanswered points before Dialaquan Millhouse scored a late touchdown to make the final 37-13.

Bradford (0-1) will travel to Troy Christian in Week 2.

Fort Recovery 21,

Lehman 20

SIDNEY — Lehman led 10-0 in the first half over defending Division VII state champion Fort Recovery Friday night at home, before the Indians bounced back, took a four-point halftime lead and held on for a 21-20 victory over the Cavaliers.

Things don’t get easier for Lehman, which travels to Minster in Week 2.

Contact Josh Brown at (937) 552-2132, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.