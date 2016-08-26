Troy vs. Trotwood-Madison delayed

By David Fong

[email protected]

TROY — A series of lightning delays spoiled opening night — and Trojan Athletic Hall of Fame night — for the Troy football team and the class of 2016 hall of fame inductees Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Trotwood-Madison led Troy 6-3 at halftime when the lightning began. The second half will be played at 10 a.m. today at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Troy had several opportunities to take the lead in the first half, but could not cash in on a series of Trotwood miscues. The first opportunity game when Trojan defensive back Jake Anderson picked off Trotwood quarterback Markell Stephens-Peppers at the Trojan 8-yard line and weaved his way down the right sideline, returning it all the way to the Trotwood 30.

Troy would get as far as the Rams’ 13 but Troy quarterback Hayden Kotwica was sacked on second down, effectively stalling the drive as the Trojans would turn the ball over on downs.

Trotwood, meanwhile, took advantage of a Trojan miscue to go up 6-0, when the Trojans fumbled the ball on a low snap, allowing the Rams to recover at the Trojan 14. On the very next play, Trotwood running back Raveion Hargrove scored on a touchdown run.

Other than that, Troy’s defense was exception in the first half, holding Hargrove — who rushed for more than 3,000 yards last season — to just 33 yards on eight carries. Troy’s defense turned away the Rams on a pair of drives that started in Trojan territory, one following a fumbled punt return and the other following a punt from deep in Trojan territory.

Troy finally got on the board midway through the second quarter after a Trotwood punt deep in its own territory again gave the Trojans the ball at the Rams’ 30. Troy would drive to the 4-yard line, but the drive would again stall, forcing the Trojans to settle for Anderson’s 21-yard field goal.

Contact David Fong at [email protected] ; follow him on Twitter @thefong.

Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Hayden Kotwica leads the Trojans onto the field for Friday night’s season opener against Trotwood at Troy Memorial Stadium. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_082716lw_trojans.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Hayden Kotwica leads the Trojans onto the field for Friday night’s season opener against Trotwood at Troy Memorial Stadium. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Jake Anderson (22) returns an interception Friday night against Trotwood at Troy Memorial Stadium. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_082716lw_Troy_anderson.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy’s Jake Anderson (22) returns an interception Friday night against Trotwood at Troy Memorial Stadium. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy quarterback Hayden Kotwica drops back to pass against Trotwood Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_082716lw_Troy_kotwica1.jpg Photo courtesy Lee Woolery/Speedshot Photo Troy quarterback Hayden Kotwica drops back to pass against Trotwood Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium.