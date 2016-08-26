East-Milton opener postponed

By Josh Brown

WEST MILTON — In the end, nothing was decided between Miami East and Milton-Union Friday night.

Other than opening night getting pushed back until Saturday morning.

With the score tied 7-7 at halftime, heavy thunderstorms moved into the the Dayton area to the south of Milton-Union’s Memorial Stadium, delaying the beginning of the second half. But eventually, lightning enveloped the entire sky, and the game was forced to be suspended until the next day — the game will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

After the Bulldogs’ opening drive stalled at midfield — thanks to one of three false start penalties on Milton-Union in the first half — Miami East’s Levi Adducchio broke a 30-yard run to get the ball past midfield, then he ran for four yards on fourth-and-3 from the Bulldog 27-yard line to keep the Viking drive going. But the Milton-Union defense held tough and forced Miami East to attempt a 36-yard field goal — which went wide, keeping the game scoreless after one quarter.

But the Vikings began their second possession at the 50-yard line and, facing fourth-and-5 from the Milton-Union 32, sophomore quarterback Ian Gengler hit Adducchio with a screen pass, and the senior followed his downfield blocking and went 32 yards untouched for the game’s first score, putting the Vikings up 7-0 with 11:06 left in the first half.

Another false start on the Bulldogs killed their third drive before it began, but Miami East’s ensuing possession stalled on their own 41 — and Gunner Gearheart, who already had two sacks on defense, punted a ball away that rolled to a stop on the Milton-Union 10-yard line.

This time, though, the Bulldogs avoided any false start penalties on what turned into an 11-play drive. Senior quarterback Zach Vagedes — who hadn’t gotten a pass off to that point thanks to the Vikings’ pressure — hit William Morris on a quick slant for 19 yards, then he rolled out and found Krue Thwaits open for a 22-yard gain to set up first-and-goal from the 9.

A strong second-down run by Zac Shields, pushing the pile four yards ahead to the 1-yard line, set up a 1-yard touchdown sneak by Vagedes to tie the score at 7-7 — and that’s where things remained at halftime.

Following that, severe thunderstorms hit the Dayton area just as the halftime show was ending, causing the start of the second half to be delayed.

Adducchio had 83 yards on 11 carries and had 32 receiving yards on one catch, accounting for 115 of the Vikings’ 135 yards of total offense in the first half. Meanwhile, Shields led the Bulldogs with 47 of their 68 rushing yards on seven carries, and Vagedes was 2 for 2 passing for 35 yards.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Kiefer Jones (15) attempts to bring down Miami East quarterback Ian Gengler (15) Friday night at Milton-Union High School. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_160826aw_MU_15_ME_15_0171.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Kiefer Jones (15) attempts to bring down Miami East quarterback Ian Gengler (15) Friday night at Milton-Union High School. Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Zac Shields (25) beats Miami East’s Lance Rohrback (66) around the edge Friday night in West Milton. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_160826aw_ME_66_MU_25_0146.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Zac Shields (25) beats Miami East’s Lance Rohrback (66) around the edge Friday night in West Milton. Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Milton-Union quarterback Zach Vagedes (3) tries to escape the Miami East pressure Friday night in West Milton. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_160826aw_MU_3_ME_83_0183.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Milton-Union quarterback Zach Vagedes (3) tries to escape the Miami East pressure Friday night in West Milton. Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Mike Gooslin (51) brings down Miami East’s Levi Adducchio (33) Friday night in West Milton. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_160826aw_MU_51_ME_33_0192.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Milton-Union’s Mike Gooslin (51) brings down Miami East’s Levi Adducchio (33) Friday night in West Milton.