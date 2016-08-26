Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

CLAYTON — The Troy boys soccer team has already shown the ability to put away an opponent.

Thursday, they showed they can win the close games against a tough team, too.

With Northmont leading 2-1 in the second half, Brandon Lewis scored the game-tying goal, and with 14 minutes to play Henry Shaneyfelt scored the go-ahead goal to give the Trojans (2-0) a 3-2 victory Thursday night at Northmont.

Grant Holland put Troy on top with 10 minutes left in the first half on an assist from Shaneyfelt, but Brandon Morton tied the score for the Thunderbolts (0-3) before halftime. And early in the second half, Chase Greisheimer put the Trojans behind for the first time this season.

Troy responded, though, as Lewis took a feed from Bailey Webb and tied the score. And finally, Shaneyfelt scored on an assist from Conn0r Hubbell to give the Trojans the lead — and keeper Troy Breisch and the Troy defense made it stand up from there.

The Trojans return to Wayne Saturday to finish their season opener — where they hold a 1-0 lead — before hosting Fairborn Tuesday.

* Volleyball

Troy 3, Sidney 0

SIDNEY — The Troy volleyball team got contributions from the usual suspects, but all of the Trojans stepped up Thursday night to help the team overcome a slow start and finish off a 25-18, 25-7, 25-15 sweep of Sidney in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division play.

Camryn Moeller led Troy (2-0, 2-0 GWOC American North) with 16 kills and seven digs, Katie DeMeo had 11 kills and four blocks and Miranda Silcott had four kills, two aces, six digs and two blocks. Katie Jackson had 30 assists, Kearston Riley had seven aces and four digs, Victoria Holland had 13 digs, Gabbi Johnson had three kills and two blocks, Payton Riley had two kills and two blocks and Caroline Pratt had two digs and an ace.

“We started a little sluggish and had a lot of errors on our side of the net,” Troy coach Michelle Owen said. “Caroline Pratt stepped up serving in Game 1, and Kearston Riley served 13 points, seven of those aces, to give us some separation in Games 2 and 3. And Miranda was a catalyst tonight and performed well in all areas of her game tonight.”

Troy hosts Miami East Saturday.

Tipp 3, Piqua 0

PIQUA — Tippecanoe is already making a name for itself in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division, sweeping Piqua Thursday night 25-16, 25-20, 25-14 to improve to 2-0 in division play and 3-0 overall.

Taylor Prall had 16 kills, four blocks and 13 digs to lead the Red Devils, Emily Shuk added 14 kills and six blocks and Cali Stewart had five kills and four blocks. Isabella Crow had 30 assists and two aces, Abby Hughes and Brooke Aselage each had 10 digs and Audrey Trick had two aces.

Tippecanoe will look to remain unbeaten Saturday when it hosts Miamisburg.

TC 3, Franklin 0

FRANKLIN — The Troy Christian Eagles won a pair of matches this week, sweeping Tri-County North 25-9, 25-17, 25-19 Tuesday and then routing Franklin 25-11, 25-18, 25-18 Thursday.

Kathryn Lee led the Eagles against Franklin with 16 kills and nine blocks.

Troy Christian travels to Ansonia Monday.

* Tennis

Tipp 5, Fairborn 0

TIPP CITY — Six matches, six wins.

The Tippecanoe tennis team improved to 6-0 Thursday — and 3-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division standings — with a 5-0 victory over American South Division opponent Fairborn.

At first singles, Kennedy Reeder defeated Brooklyn Hunter 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Sophia McDowell defeated Acadia Wolf 6-0, 6-2. At third singles, Jordan Jones defeated Kylas Secrest 6-2, 6-1.

At first doubles, Ladia Coning and Alyssa Stewart defeated Preslee Chapman and Shayna Osborne 6-4, 6-2. At second doubles, Claire Wint and Anna Kueterman defeated Dakota Thacker and Megan Koonce 6-2, 6-4.

Tippecanoe will compete in the Schroeder Invitational Saturday at Schroeder Tennis Center.

* Girls Soccer

Anna 3, Newton 0

PLEASANT HILL — Newton’s girls soccer team lost in non-league play Thursday night, falling 3-0 to visiting Anna.

Newton hosts Preble Shawnee Monday.

* Boys Golf

ME 182, Ansonia 301

ST. PARIS — Miami East’s boys golf team improved to 2-1 in Cross County Conference play with a 182-301 victory over Ansonia Thursday at Lakeland Golf Course.

Dylan Martinez was medalist with a 38.

Miami East hosts Tri-Village Monday.

