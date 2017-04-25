Severt choice for council

To the Editor:

I am writing concerning the race for Troy City Council and asking all to support Todd Severt for this position. I have known Todd since high school and I know of no one who cares more about our city. Todd worked for Congress upon graduation from college and went to law school in Dayton, but remembered him deciding to devote more time to raise his family.

I have the privilege of knowing his children and what fine adults they have become. I know Todd coached both kids and many others in soccer and baseball.

I believe Todd Severt is exactly what Troy needs in their next councilperson. Please join me in voting for Todd Severt on May 2.

— Carlos Wood

Troy