Snee should stay on council

To the Editor:

I would like to encourage Troy residents to vote for the re-election of Lynne Snee as an at-large member of Troy City Council.

I have served on Troy City Council with Ms. Snee for the last six years and she is always knowledgeable and informed about all of the issues that have been brought before council.

Ms. Snee is always able to weigh the facts surrounding our local issues and vote in a logical and measured way. Lynne’s master’s degree in public administration and consulting work with various cities gives her a veteran and seasoned perspective on our municipal issues.

Her current service as a math and science teacher at Forest School in Troy also provides an additional perspective of Troy and its citizens. I am proud to support Lynne Snee for re-election to Troy City Council as an at-large representative.

— Doug Tremblay

Troy