Levy money should go to schools

To the Editor:

Your “no” vote is needed as the May 2 election approaches. You have the opportunity to vote no on more recreation money for Troy. As you are aware, Troy has already spent millions of dollars to buy land adjoining Duke Park and update and add an addition to Hobart Arena and Treasure Island. Now they want more money to continue to update these projects.

Right now our priority should be Troy City Schools. Currently the district is asking for public input as to what the citizens want to see for the future of our schools. Whatever the outcome of these positive meetings, it is going to take more money for our schools to add on, update, or build some new buildings. When the decisions are made, a levy will be on our ballot. I believe this would be a levy we should support for our children and the growth of our city. So I ask you to vote noon the recreation levy and yes when we need to support our schools.

— Nancy Frantz

Troy